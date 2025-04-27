  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon

New buildings for sale in Si Sunthon

Choeng Thale
190
Thalang
57
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Vega Condominium
Residential complex Vega Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$88,471
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 34–52 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The Vega project is ideal for those seeking modern and luxurious living in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for reliable investments with high growth potential. Location: Vega is located in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,43M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 598 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: An ideal choice for those who seek a luxurious life surrounded by nature. Suitable for families, couples, and investors who value comfort and privacy. About the location: Located in the prestigious Layan area, Botanica Lakeside is surrou…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Menara Hill
Villa The Menara Hill
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$709,410
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 324–1 094 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who strive for a luxurious and comfortable life near the beach. Suitable for families and investors seeking high returns and stability. About the location: Located near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket. Convenient access to the fine…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Park Residences
Residential complex Park Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$223,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 47–153 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Those looking for exclusive accommodation with a high level of comfort and security. The project is ideal for families who value luxury and tranquility, as well as for investors seeking profitable investments. About the locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,51M
The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas. Each villa has: garage swimming pool terraces garden The complex infrastructure: clubhouse lounge area cafe fitness center swimming pool Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf Course - 1 km Boat Avenue shop…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 339–558 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is this for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and secluded living in a tropical setting. An excellent choice for families, investors, and those looking to purchase premium real estate in Phuket. About the Location: Botanica Foresta is located in the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 939–1 186 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who value a combination of luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. The project is for buyers seeking a unique living and investment experience in Phuket. About the location: Situated in the elite area of Layan Soi 1, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the lagoon, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the lagoon, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$4,12M
We offer villas with a view of the lagoon, large swimming pools and jacuzzis, spacious terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on picturesque Bang Tao Beach, near wonderful restaurants and a golf club, 20 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Nature’s Rest Cherng Talay
Villa Nature’s Rest Cherng Talay
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 460–631 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility. An excellent place for families, professionals, and buyers looking to invest in properties with high-income potential. About the location: Nature’s Rest Villas Cherng Tal…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex BELLEVUE LAGOON
Residential complex BELLEVUE LAGOON
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,878
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area. Investment in unique apartments, just 5 minutes from Bang Tao Beach, offering a guaranteed return of 7%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Apartments are furnished!…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Residential complex Maestro by Harmony
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 271–503 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Maestro by Harmony is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is suitable for both long-term investments and short-term rentals due to the popularity of the Layan area among tourists. Location: Located in t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$127,031
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A tropical paradise in Thailand, famed for its lively beaches like Patong, Kata, Rawai and Bang-Tao, as well as its rich culture and convenient access. In Old Phuket Town, visitors can enjoy vibrant Sino-Portuguese architecture, street art, and local cuisine. The island offers delicious Tha…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Located only 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach and conveniently close to the dining and shopping hubs of Boat Avenue and Porto Phuket. Punyisa Layan also offers our three signature layout options. The owner’;s experience is one of complete privacy yet just minutes from all the amenities of La…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,14M
We offer three-level apartments with a direct access to the beach and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the top floor. The penthouse has a spacious roof-top terrace and a panoramic swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 3
Area 455–900 m²
6 real estate objects 6
1600 m to the Sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:An exclusive gated community of executive villas with breathtaking sea views offers luxurious accommodation with private landscaped pools. The villas feature 3-6 bedrooms and a main living room. Located in the picturesque area of Layan, 1…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$238,880
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features: 5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa The Place Thalang
Villa The Place Thalang
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$265,687
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 200 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who appreciate luxurious living surrounded by nature. The project attracts investors seeking high-yield and prestigious properties, as well as buyers looking for tranquility and comfort. About the location: Situated i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,01M
A complex of premium villas in a cozy and picturesque location, situated near beautiful beaches and the infrastructure of the most developed area of Phuket - Bang Tao. Construction period - 12 months. The complex includes: Villa 1 – 433 m2, plot 589 m2 Villa 2 – 640 m2, plot 986 m2 Villa 3 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$149,860
Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature. Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate ki…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Cassia Residences
Residential complex Cassia Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$154,482
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 7
Area 40–119 m²
27 real estate objects 27
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suitable for connoisseurs of luxurious living, investors, and those seeking comfortable housing in a prestigious location in Phuket. The project is ideal for both personal living and renting out. About the location: Cassia Res…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$898,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
1 real estate object 1
luxurious apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Apartments in the Bang of Tao in pedestrian accessibility from the beach are offered to buy customers who can appreciate the luxury. Two 6-story buildings, 48 ​​luxurious apartments, underground packing and pantries. A unique format of liv…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,22M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Cascade Bangtao Beach – Phuket
Residential complex Cascade Bangtao Beach – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$416,334
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 108–156 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Cascade Bangtao Beach is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is ideal for both long-term investments and short-term rentals, thanks to the high demand for holidays in Phuket. Location: Located in the pr…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$683,793
This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush sur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Residential complex Clover Residence Phase 1
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$931,272
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 343–873 m²
13 real estate objects 13
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: An ideal choice for families, luxury lifestyle lovers, and investors seeking high returns and comfortable living in the tropical paradise of Phuket. About the location: Situated near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach, the project offers easy acc…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest About Us Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed. A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$545,068
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 353 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value privacy, luxury, and nature. The project is aimed at discerning investors and families seeking exceptional living in Phuket. About the location: Situated near Layan Beach, Komo Palm Villas provide easy access …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$95,421
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 34–52 m²
3 real estate objects 3
New condominium project in the picturesque district of Bang TaoThe project consists of two buildings with 146 apartments located on seven floors.The new condominium is located in the northern part of Cherngtalai, just 3.5 km from the quiet beach of Layan. This location is suitable primarily …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,65M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2008
Number of floors 1
Area 256–800 m²
16 real estate objects 16
1500 m to the sea, Ready for move-in About the complex: On a gated and secure territory with Balinese design, immersing you in a relaxing atmosphere, there are renovated villas of 2022-2023. The villas are located in a prestigious area near Laguna and 1.5 km from the beach. The area of the v…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,49M
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$77,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Experience a new standard of luxury with 3 & 5 bedroom Phuket pool villas at Banyan Tree Grand Residences. Situated between a serene lagoon and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach, these waterfront apartments fully embrace the beauty of the surrounding landscapes to create a magnificent reside…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Proxima Phuket
Villa Proxima Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$502,727
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Introducing Proxima Phuket Villas, an exciting new residential project in the captivating island of Phuket. Offering contemporary private pool villas for sale, Proxima Phuket Villas presents a remarkable fusion of modernity and luxury. Nestled near the stunning Bangtao Beach, this exclusive …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$757,261
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 329–789 m²
12 real estate objects 12
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking the highest level of luxury and comfort in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas. A perfect choice for families and long-term stays, thanks to the ban on short-term rentals. About the location: QAV Residence is s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,24M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Luxor Vil project in the top location Island Collection is the first innovative project that changes its view of a luxurious life on the island. Lux project includes 9 luxurious villas. Island Collection is located in a very popular Liang, Phuket area. Exclusive location offers comfort…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 60–1 590 m²
19 real estate objects 19
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and natural harmony in Phuket. This project will attract discerning buyers and investors who value uniqueness, comfort, and advantageous location. About the location: Located in the pictu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$234,791
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Overview 12 Exclusive Pool Villas Land Plot Sizes: 140 - 250 sq.m. Total Built-Up Area: 120 - 230 sq.m. Two villa types tailored to your needs: Type 1: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m), and 2 Carports. Type 2: 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m)…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Kiara Reserve
Villa Kiara Reserve
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
FIND TROPICAL SPLENDOUR IN AN EXQUISITE ISLAND SANCTUARY AN EXCLUSIVE ISLAND ENCLAVE An exquisite collection of 46 freehold residences on Phuket’s prestigious Layan Bay – managed by Minor Hotels, developed in partnership by Minor International and Kajima. A luxurious island haven in o…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$830,909
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 489–714 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for those who seek exclusive luxury and high living standards in a tropical paradise. The project is aimed at discerning investors who value comfort and security for their investments. About the location: Located in Mai Khao on the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,32M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2008
Number of floors 1
Area 345–380 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Distance to the sea: 500 m, Income guarantee, Fully furnished, Reliable developer About the complex: A complex of secluded villas on the shores of the Andaman Sea, each with a private pool, living room, dining area, and open-plan kitchen. Spacious bedrooms are equipped with individual bathro…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,89M
Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location. Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$5,86M
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$948,035
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 586–994 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Perfect for those who want to combine luxury and comfort in a tropical paradise. Suitable for permanent residence, vacation, and investment. About the location: Located near Layan Beach on Phuket's west coast, the project offers access to …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,25M
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes B…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$103,537
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao, which offer the perfect combination of luxury and convenience! Fully furnished! SO Lagoon Cherngtalay by Origin is a unique apartment complex located in the center of Bang Tao, next to the bustling Boat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$759,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 354 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments. About the location: Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$133,254
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 34–102 m²
11 real estate objects 11
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation in Phuket near the beach. A great choice for families, golf enthusiasts, and those who appreciate convenience and a high standard of living. About the location: Located near the pristin…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,30M
We offer apartments with terraces, private swimming pools, and a view of the sea. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Terra Grove Layan
Residential complex Terra Grove Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$198,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 54–376 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Perfect for those who strive for a luxurious beachfront lifestyle and want to make a profitable investment. This option is for discerning buyers who value comfort, safety, and eco-consciousness. About the location: Located near the secluded…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$117,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in chic apartments! It is perfect for both permanent residence and for rent! Yet of 7 %! There is an installment plan! Vega Condominium is located in the Bang Tao area. This is a prestigious place with an eight -kilometer beach and huge infrastructure. convenience: fitness ce…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Garrya Residences – Phuket
Residential complex Garrya Residences – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$929,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 113–220 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Garrya Residences Phuket is perfect for families with children and investors interested in long-term investments or short-term rentals. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking luxury beachfront living with a high level of comfort. Locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$871,230
The innovative complex consists of luxury villas, combining modern design and high quality. Here, you'll find sports facilities, spa and wellness centers. Each house has a private swimming pool and a spa area with a jacuzzi and a gym. Facilities club spa wellness center fitness center yoga …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$952,188
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The exclusive complex of villas against the backdrop of a picturesque lake in the serene region of Jung Tale is a unique combination of calm life in the conditions of urban sophistication. This is not just a house, but a lifestyle connecting the beauty of nature and the usual city comfort. W…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$361,005
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 349 m²
1 real estate object 1
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that includes only 77 meticulously designed units in harmony with nature, scheduled to be completed in August 2026. It offers a unique blend of architecture and natural aesthetics. The owner gets comprehen…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Pavara Vhana
Villa Pavara Vhana
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,52M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$473,821
This modern residential complex with all amenities is located in a prestigious area of ​​Phuket, next to Laguna and within walking distance of Layan Beach. The complex consists of 8 apartment buildings, villas and commercial premises and has swimming pools, a gym, a library, recreation areas…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$141,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Investment property! Income from 7%! Installment plan! Furniture included in the price Magnificent sea view! AYANA Heights - surrounded by national parks and tropical vegetation, close to the famous Bang Tao beach. This is a secluded paradise with easy access to all city amenities. Amen…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 713–1 181 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those looking for a luxurious and tranquil place to live or invest in Phuket. Suitable for families and those who value privacy and access to high-class amenities. About the location: Located in the heart of Thalang, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,01M
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Fitted wardrobes Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Thalang, Thailand
from
$867,199
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Not just another pool villa… The HOME you’;ve been looking for! Where Modern Elegance meets thoughtful living Ample storage solutions Dedicated Thai kitchen. Live in maid room. Ensuite bathrooms for all members of the family. Every detail has been considered to enhance you…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Serene Condo Layan
Residential complex Serene Condo Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$130,159
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 27–135 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those who value luxury and nature. Serene Condo Layan attracts discerning clients seeking comfortable living and benefits from investment in premium real estate. About the location: The project is located in the idyllic area of…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Stella Estate Private Residences Bangtao
Residential complex Stella Estate Private Residences Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,15M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 492–718 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Stella Estate Private Residences Bangtao is ideal for successful and discerning individuals seeking luxurious and comfortable living in one of the best areas of Phuket. It’s a choice for those who value exclusivity, quality, and high s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$671,849
The first phase of luxury apartments located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for pa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$913,011
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 370 m²
3 real estate objects 3
800 m to the sea, Fully furnished About the complex: This new project is a modern residential complex with completion in 2023. It consists of 2 buildings, each with 7 floors. The complex contains a total of 139 units, including studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Unit sizes range f…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$251,038
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 30–187 m²
20 real estate objects 20
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those who value a combination of luxurious relaxation and profitable investments. The project is created for families with children, golf enthusiasts, and everyone dreaming of living by the sea in one of the most …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,49M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
8 Season Luxury Villas – Season Rosewood is an exclusive collection of four luxurious private residences near the serene Layan Beach on Phuket’;s picturesque west coast. These stunning pool villas offer expansive 4-bedroom layouts, with built-up areas ranging from 568 sqm to 621 sqm, and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Bellevue Beachfront
Residential complex Bellevue Beachfront
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$183,161
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Bellevue Beachfront - The project is located just 50 meters from the beach of Layan on the coastline. The project has unique design solutions in exterior and interior decoration. The Bang-Tao area offers every resident the opportunity to enjoy life by the sea with all the amenities, modern s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
An ultra-modern complex for comfortable living and investment. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%! Instalments available! Apartments are furnished! Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach — This is a complex with sea views and ultra-modern design both outside and insi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,589
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
3 real estate objects 3
Bellevue Lagoon The new luxury condominium will be built very close to the most famous and popular area of ​​the island among the sophisticated public - Lagoon, which makes the project truly unique in terms of price and location. The developer offers really nice prices, because a studio can…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Residential complex Skypark Elara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$262,925
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Balance with NatureFresh and relevant project in the world-famous resort Laguna PhuketThe project is located on one square kilometer of green hills, forests and lakes with a private beach club.Laguna Lakelands is more than a place to live.The Hillside, Orchard, Forest and Lakeside themed are…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$405,359
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Diamond Pool Villa, where we offer you a cozy, simple and neutral space that emanates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Our villas are designed to provide refined comfort and effortless elegance, making you feel right at home from the moment you step in. We understand the importa…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Residential complex THE ZERO BANGTAO
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$91,312
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in an eco-friendly condominium in Phuket with a unique design and high living standards! This is an ideal apartment for those who value comfort and care about the environment. Installment available! Fully furnished! Just 300 meters to the beach! The Zero BangTao is the realization…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Capri Residence
Residential complex Capri Residence
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$129,419
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 35–75 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for a combination of luxury, comfort, and profitable investments. About the location: The project is located 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, surrounded by elite infrastructure: shops, restaurants, spas, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Ozone Luxury Villas, two-story villa comprises of 5 Modern Contemporary private luxury villas features four to five bedrooms with all ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closet, open space living area with full length window and high ceiling providing cooling breeze retreats, large dining & kitch…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a hotel and a spa center close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a hotel and a spa center close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$118,843
The complex includes a hotel and 2 residential buildings with 322 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Features: swimming pools for children and adults gym spa center restaurant bar ball room library Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf Course - 1 km Boat …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$693,762
We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design capture…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$581,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 325–504 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideally suited for those striving for a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. The Viriya Green Pool Villas project meets the needs of discerning buyers who value comfort and profitable investment. About the location: Located in the pic…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$949,024
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 360–700 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$804,306
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a restaurant and a spa center near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a restaurant and a spa center near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$164,322
The complex offers apartments in the Bang Tao Beach area, surrounded by mesmerizing nature and prestigious surroundings of private villas and 5-star hotels. Features: underground parking state-of-the-art fitness center with a gym and an open terrace luxurious SPA complex co-working space re…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Layan Verde
Residential complex Layan Verde
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$209,353
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
MAGICAL PLACE FOR THE LUXURIOUS LIFE Today, Phuket is a popular island destination combining natural beauty and developed infrastructure. Layan Verde is located on the island's west coast, just 2 minutes from a pristine beach.   Layan Verde is the new attraction and symbol of Phuket. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$416,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Sunrise Valley is a unique collection of 13 private villas with a pool located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket. Each villa is carefully designed to ensure maximum comfort and solitude. Due to the convenient location of only 700 meters from a mini-market and in the immediate vic…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$259,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 24–74 m²
23 real estate objects 23
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for families with children, as well as investors focused on short-term rentals or long-term investments. It is an excellent place both for vacation and permanent residence. Location: Located in a picturesque are…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$816,456
We offer apartments with spacious verandas and a panoramic view. The residence features large green roof-top lounge areas and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$994,978
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Bright Phuket
Residential complex Bright Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,547
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 62–293 m²
15 real estate objects 15
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's suitable for: Bright Phuket is ideal for those who aspire to an exquisite seaside life, value comfort and style. Perfect for families, young couples, and investors looking to invest in a thriving tourist region. About the location: A luxurious con…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$739,034
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court. Arcadia is more than just the continuation of a successful first phase—it is a rare opportunity with significant appreciation …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty. 65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom. The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Lakeview Residences
Residential complex Laguna Lakelands Lakeview Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,410
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 48–558 m²
34 real estate objects 34
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket for every buyer!* Who is it for: Ideal for both living and investment — each project by this developer offers a unique 7-year installment plan and unmatched liquidity and ease of resale on the island. About the location: The project is located in the Laguna …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Laytin
Villa The Laytin
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Laytin Villa Living in a dream destination in Phuket at Laytin Villa, the high-end residential project nestled on the prime location of Bangtao, enriches your exclusive lifestyle in a tropical island paradise. Professionally built to deliver you the ideal home for a tropical lifest…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Menara Hill
Villa The Menara Hill
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Finishing options Finished
The Menara Hill Phuket is a luxury residential project inspired by traditional Moroccan architecture and design. The project consists of 24 villas designed with intricate details and textures that reflect Moroccan heritage. The concept of nature is integrated into the villas to make the hous…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Thalang, Thailand
from
$984,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 560–600 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those who seek modern luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. Suitable for families, friends, and investment buyers looking for high-tech and convenient housing. About the location: Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1 are situated…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$29,691
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2006
Number of floors 2
Area 650 m²
2 real estate objects 2
1000 m to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Luxurious villas in Phuket offer unique opportunities for relaxation and investment. Spacious modern villas are surrounded by picturesque landscapes and a lake, located just 1 km from Bang Tao Beach. Nearby are restaurants, fitness cent…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,43M
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms. Features: terrace swimming pool parking elevator outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 7 minutes Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes Phuk…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Beachside Phuket
Residential complex Laguna Beachside Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$801,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 59–131 m²
15 real estate objects 15
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It’s For: The Laguna Beachside Phuket project is perfect for those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket with sea views and proximity to the beach. This residence is an excellent choice for both personal living and investment purposes. Location: Lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sole Mio Condominium Bangtao
Residential complex Sole Mio Condominium Bangtao
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$138,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 36–186 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For those seeking the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and investment appeal in the picturesque corner of Phuket. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and high-level service. About the location:…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Prestige
Villa Botanica Prestige
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The perfect combination of a classic design and prime location Located in the heart of Laguna area Phuket. Following the success of the signature design of the popular Tropical Balinese style. The luxury villas project from Botanica Luxury Villas, in the famous Koke-tanode area, Cherngtal…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
On the map
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go