Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The Vega project is ideal for those seeking modern and luxurious living in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for reliable investments with high growth potential.
Location:
Vega is located in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
An ideal choice for those who seek a luxurious life surrounded by nature. Suitable for families, couples, and investors who value comfort and privacy.
About the location:
Located in the prestigious Layan area, Botanica Lakeside is surrou…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who strive for a luxurious and comfortable life near the beach. Suitable for families and investors seeking high returns and stability.
About the location:
Located near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket. Convenient access to the fine…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it suitable for:
Those looking for exclusive accommodation with a high level of comfort and security. The project is ideal for families who value luxury and tranquility, as well as for investors seeking profitable investments.
About the locatio…
The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas.
Each villa has:
garage
swimming pool
terraces
garden
The complex infrastructure:
clubhouse
lounge area
cafe
fitness center
swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
Laguna Golf Course - 1 km
Boat Avenue shop…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who is this for:
Perfect for those seeking luxurious and secluded living in a tropical setting. An excellent choice for families, investors, and those looking to purchase premium real estate in Phuket.
About the Location:
Botanica Foresta is located in the…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it is for:
Perfect for those who value a combination of luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. The project is for buyers seeking a unique living and investment experience in Phuket.
About the location:
Situated in the elite area of Layan Soi 1, …
We offer villas with a view of the lagoon, large swimming pools and jacuzzis, spacious terraces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on picturesque Bang Tao Beach, near wonderful restaurants and a golf club, 20 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility. An excellent place for families, professionals, and buyers looking to invest in properties with high-income potential.
About the location:
Nature’s Rest Villas Cherng Tal…
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area.
Investment in unique apartments, just 5 minutes from Bang Tao Beach, offering a guaranteed return of 7%!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
Apartments are furnished!…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
Maestro by Harmony is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is suitable for both long-term investments and short-term rentals due to the popularity of the Layan area among tourists.
Location:
Located in t…
A tropical paradise in Thailand, famed for its lively beaches like Patong, Kata, Rawai and Bang-Tao, as well as its rich culture and convenient access.
In Old Phuket Town, visitors can enjoy vibrant Sino-Portuguese architecture, street art, and local cuisine. The island offers delicious Tha…
Located only 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach and conveniently close to the dining and shopping hubs of Boat Avenue and Porto Phuket. Punyisa Layan also offers our three signature layout options. The owner’;s experience is one of complete privacy yet just minutes from all the amenities of La…
We offer three-level apartments with a direct access to the beach and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the top floor.
The penthouse has a spacious roof-top terrace and a panoramic swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is loca…
1600 m to the Sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:An exclusive gated community of executive villas with breathtaking sea views offers luxurious accommodation with private landscaped pools. The villas feature 3-6 bedrooms and a main living room. Located in the picturesque area of Layan, 1…
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features:
5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' …
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who appreciate luxurious living surrounded by nature. The project attracts investors seeking high-yield and prestigious properties, as well as buyers looking for tranquility and comfort.
About the location:
Situated i…
A complex of premium villas in a cozy and picturesque location, situated near beautiful beaches and the infrastructure of the most developed area of Phuket - Bang Tao. Construction period - 12 months. The complex includes:
Villa 1 – 433 m2, plot 589 m2
Villa 2 – 640 m2, plot 986 m2
Villa 3 …
Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature.
Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate ki…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Perfectly suitable for connoisseurs of luxurious living, investors, and those seeking comfortable housing in a prestigious location in Phuket. The project is ideal for both personal living and renting out.
About the location:
Cassia Res…
luxurious apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao
Apartments in the Bang of Tao in pedestrian accessibility from the beach are offered to buy customers who can appreciate the luxury.
Two 6-story buildings, 48 luxurious apartments, underground packing and pantries.
A unique format of liv…
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
Cascade Bangtao Beach is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is ideal for both long-term investments and short-term rentals, thanks to the high demand for holidays in Phuket.
Location:
Located in the pr…
This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush sur…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who it’s for:
An ideal choice for families, luxury lifestyle lovers, and investors seeking high returns and comfortable living in the tropical paradise of Phuket.
About the location:
Situated near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach, the project offers easy acc…
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest
About Us
Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed.
A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those who value privacy, luxury, and nature. The project is aimed at discerning investors and families seeking exceptional living in Phuket.
About the location:
Situated near Layan Beach, Komo Palm Villas provide easy access …
New condominium project in the picturesque district of Bang TaoThe project consists of two buildings with 146 apartments located on seven floors.The new condominium is located in the northern part of Cherngtalai, just 3.5 km from the quiet beach of Layan. This location is suitable primarily …
1500 m to the sea, Ready for move-in
About the complex:
On a gated and secure territory with Balinese design, immersing you in a relaxing atmosphere, there are renovated villas of 2022-2023. The villas are located in a prestigious area near Laguna and 1.5 km from the beach. The area of the v…
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis.
The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.
Features of the flats
Each house i…
Experience a new standard of luxury with 3 & 5 bedroom Phuket pool villas at Banyan Tree Grand Residences. Situated between a serene lagoon and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach, these waterfront apartments fully embrace the beauty of the surrounding landscapes to create a magnificent reside…
Introducing Proxima Phuket Villas, an exciting new residential project in the captivating island of Phuket. Offering contemporary private pool villas for sale, Proxima Phuket Villas presents a remarkable fusion of modernity and luxury. Nestled near the stunning Bangtao Beach, this exclusive …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it’s for:
Ideal for those seeking the highest level of luxury and comfort in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas. A perfect choice for families and long-term stays, thanks to the ban on short-term rentals.
About the location:
QAV Residence is s…
Luxor Vil project in the top location
Island Collection is the first innovative project that changes its view of a luxurious life on the island. Lux project includes 9 luxurious villas.
Island Collection is located in a very popular Liang, Phuket area. Exclusive location offers comfort…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and natural harmony in Phuket. This project will attract discerning buyers and investors who value uniqueness, comfort, and advantageous location.
About the location:
Located in the pictu…
Overview
12 Exclusive Pool Villas
Land Plot Sizes: 140 - 250 sq.m.
Total Built-Up Area: 120 - 230 sq.m.
Two villa types tailored to your needs:
Type 1: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m), and 2 Carports.
Type 2: 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m)…
FIND TROPICAL SPLENDOUR IN AN EXQUISITE ISLAND SANCTUARY
AN EXCLUSIVE ISLAND ENCLAVE
An exquisite collection of 46 freehold residences on Phuket’s prestigious Layan Bay – managed by Minor Hotels, developed in partnership by Minor International and Kajima.
A luxurious island haven in o…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
Ideal for those who seek exclusive luxury and high living standards in a tropical paradise. The project is aimed at discerning investors who value comfort and security for their investments.
About the location:
Located in Mai Khao on the…
Distance to the sea: 500 m, Income guarantee, Fully furnished, Reliable developer
About the complex:
A complex of secluded villas on the shores of the Andaman Sea, each with a private pool, living room, dining area, and open-plan kitchen. Spacious bedrooms are equipped with individual bathro…
Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location.
Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the …
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens.
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The proper…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
Perfect for those who want to combine luxury and comfort in a tropical paradise. Suitable for permanent residence, vacation, and investment.
About the location:
Located near Layan Beach on Phuket's west coast, the project offers access to …
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.
Plot areas - from 480 m2 to 2,431 m2.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Fitted wardrobe
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
Layan Beach - 10 minutes
Bang Tao Beach - 7 minutes
B…
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao, which offer the perfect combination of luxury and convenience! Fully furnished! SO Lagoon Cherngtalay by Origin is a unique apartment complex located in the center of Bang Tao, next to the bustling Boat…
2
1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments.
About the location:
Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation in Phuket near the beach. A great choice for families, golf enthusiasts, and those who appreciate convenience and a high standard of living.
About the location:
Located near the pristin…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Ideal for:
Perfect for those who strive for a luxurious beachfront lifestyle and want to make a profitable investment. This option is for discerning buyers who value comfort, safety, and eco-consciousness.
About the location:
Located near the secluded…
Invest in chic apartments! It is perfect for both permanent residence and for rent! Yet of 7 %!
There is an installment plan!
Vega Condominium is located in the Bang Tao area. This is a prestigious place with an eight -kilometer beach and huge infrastructure.
convenience: fitness ce…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Garrya Residences Phuket is perfect for families with children and investors interested in long-term investments or short-term rentals. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking luxury beachfront living with a high level of comfort. Locatio…
The innovative complex consists of luxury villas, combining modern design and high quality. Here, you'll find sports facilities, spa and wellness centers. Each house has a private swimming pool and a spa area with a jacuzzi and a gym.
Facilities
club
spa
wellness center
fitness center
yoga …
The exclusive complex of villas against the backdrop of a picturesque lake in the serene region of Jung Tale is a unique combination of calm life in the conditions of urban sophistication. This is not just a house, but a lifestyle connecting the beauty of nature and the usual city comfort. W…
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer
About the Complex:
A luxury class complex that includes only 77 meticulously designed units in harmony with nature, scheduled to be completed in August 2026. It offers a unique blend of architecture and natural aesthetics. The owner gets comprehen…
This modern residential complex with all amenities is located in a prestigious area of Phuket, next to Laguna and within walking distance of Layan Beach.
The complex consists of 8 apartment buildings, villas and commercial premises and has swimming pools, a gym, a library, recreation areas…
Investment property! Income from 7%!
Installment plan!
Furniture included in the price
Magnificent sea view!
AYANA Heights - surrounded by national parks and tropical vegetation, close to the famous Bang Tao beach. This is a secluded paradise with easy access to all city amenities.
Amen…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
An ideal choice for those looking for a luxurious and tranquil place to live or invest in Phuket. Suitable for families and those who value privacy and access to high-class amenities.
About the location:
Located in the heart of Thalang, …
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Fitted wardrobes
Location and nearby infrastruc…
Not just another pool villa…
The HOME you’;ve been looking for!
Where Modern Elegance meets thoughtful living
Ample storage solutions
Dedicated Thai kitchen.
Live in maid room.
Ensuite bathrooms for all members of the family.
Every detail has been considered to enhance you…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for those who value luxury and nature. Serene Condo Layan attracts discerning clients seeking comfortable living and benefits from investment in premium real estate.
About the location:
The project is located in the idyllic area of…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Stella Estate Private Residences Bangtao is ideal for successful and discerning individuals seeking luxurious and comfortable living in one of the best areas of Phuket. It’s a choice for those who value exclusivity, quality, and high s…
The first phase of luxury apartments located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for pa…
800 m to the sea, Fully furnished
About the complex:
This new project is a modern residential complex with completion in 2023. It consists of 2 buildings, each with 7 floors. The complex contains a total of 139 units, including studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Unit sizes range f…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The perfect choice for those who value a combination of luxurious relaxation and profitable investments. The project is created for families with children, golf enthusiasts, and everyone dreaming of living by the sea in one of the most …
8 Season Luxury Villas – Season Rosewood is an exclusive collection of four luxurious private residences near the serene Layan Beach on Phuket’;s picturesque west coast.
These stunning pool villas offer expansive 4-bedroom layouts, with built-up areas ranging from 568 sqm to 621 sqm, and …
Bellevue Beachfront - The project is located just 50 meters from the beach of Layan on the coastline. The project has unique design solutions in exterior and interior decoration. The Bang-Tao area offers every resident the opportunity to enjoy life by the sea with all the amenities, modern s…
An ultra-modern complex for comfortable living and investment. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!
Instalments available!
Apartments are furnished!
Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach — This is a complex with sea views and ultra-modern design both outside and insi…
Bellevue Lagoon
The new luxury condominium will be built very close to the most famous and popular area of the island among the sophisticated public - Lagoon, which makes the project truly unique in terms of price and location. The developer offers really nice prices, because a studio can…
Balance with NatureFresh and relevant project in the world-famous resort Laguna PhuketThe project is located on one square kilometer of green hills, forests and lakes with a private beach club.Laguna Lakelands is more than a place to live.The Hillside, Orchard, Forest and Lakeside themed are…
Welcome to Diamond Pool Villa, where we offer you a cozy, simple and neutral space that emanates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Our villas are designed to provide refined comfort and effortless elegance, making you feel right at home from the moment you step in.
We understand the importa…
Invest in an eco-friendly condominium in Phuket with a unique design and high living standards! This is an ideal apartment for those who value comfort and care about the environment.
Installment available!
Fully furnished!
Just 300 meters to the beach!
The Zero BangTao is the realization…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!
Who is it for:
Ideal for those looking for a combination of luxury, comfort, and profitable investments.
About the location:
The project is located 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, surrounded by elite infrastructure: shops, restaurants, spas, …
The Ozone Luxury Villas, two-story villa comprises of 5 Modern Contemporary private luxury villas features four to five bedrooms with all ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closet, open space living area with full length window and high ceiling providing cooling breeze retreats, large dining & kitch…
The complex includes a hotel and 2 residential buildings with 322 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.
Features:
swimming pools for children and adults
gym
spa center
restaurant
bar
ball room
library
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Laguna Golf Course - 1 km
Boat …
We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design capture…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideally suited for those striving for a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. The Viriya Green Pool Villas project meets the needs of discerning buyers who value comfort and profitable investment.
About the location:
Located in the pic…
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Built-in kitchen
Bosch appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 12 minute…
The complex offers apartments in the Bang Tao Beach area, surrounded by mesmerizing nature and prestigious surroundings of private villas and 5-star hotels.
Features:
underground parking
state-of-the-art fitness center with a gym and an open terrace
luxurious SPA complex
co-working space
re…
MAGICAL PLACE FOR THE LUXURIOUS LIFE
Today, Phuket is a popular island destination combining natural beauty and developed infrastructure. Layan Verde is located on the island's west coast, just 2 minutes from a pristine beach.
Layan Verde is the new attraction and symbol of Phuket.
…
Sunrise Valley is a unique collection of 13 private villas with a pool located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket.
Each villa is carefully designed to ensure maximum comfort and solitude. Due to the convenient location of only 700 meters from a mini-market and in the immediate vic…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for families with children, as well as investors focused on short-term rentals or long-term investments. It is an excellent place both for vacation and permanent residence. Location: Located in a picturesque are…
We offer apartments with spacious verandas and a panoramic view.
The residence features large green roof-top lounge areas and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory.
Facilities and equipment i…
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket
Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Free tickets to Phuket and back!*
Who it's suitable for:
Bright Phuket is ideal for those who aspire to an exquisite seaside life, value comfort and style. Perfect for families, young couples, and investors looking to invest in a thriving tourist region.
About the location:
A luxurious con…
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.
The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court.
Arcadia is more than just the continuation of a successful first phase—it is a rare opportunity with significant appreciation …
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty.
65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom.
The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket for every buyer!*
Who is it for: Ideal for both living and investment — each project by this developer offers a unique 7-year installment plan and unmatched liquidity and ease of resale on the island.
About the location: The project is located in the Laguna …
The Laytin Villa
Living in a dream destination in Phuket at Laytin Villa, the high-end residential project nestled on the prime location of Bangtao, enriches your exclusive lifestyle in a tropical island paradise.
Professionally built to deliver you the ideal home for a tropical lifest…
The Menara Hill Phuket is a luxury residential project inspired by traditional Moroccan architecture and design. The project consists of 24 villas designed with intricate details and textures that reflect Moroccan heritage. The concept of nature is integrated into the villas to make the hous…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it’s for:
Perfect for those who seek modern luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. Suitable for families, friends, and investment buyers looking for high-tech and convenient housing.
About the location:
Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1 are situated…
1000 m to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Luxurious villas in Phuket offer unique opportunities for relaxation and investment. Spacious modern villas are surrounded by picturesque landscapes and a lake, located just 1 km from Bang Tao Beach.
Nearby are restaurants, fitness cent…
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms.
Features:
terrace
swimming pool
parking
elevator
outdoor lounge area
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 7 minutes
Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes
Phuk…
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Who It’s For:
The Laguna Beachside Phuket project is perfect for those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket with sea views and proximity to the beach. This residence is an excellent choice for both personal living and investment purposes.
Location:
Lo…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
For those seeking the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and investment appeal in the picturesque corner of Phuket. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and high-level service.
About the location:…
The perfect combination of a classic design and prime location
Located in the heart of Laguna area Phuket. Following the success of the signature design of the popular Tropical Balinese style. The luxury villas project from Botanica Luxury Villas, in the famous Koke-tanode area, Cherngtal…