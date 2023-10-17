  1. Realting.com
Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE
Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,37M
Area 285–491 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
❖ Building Date 2nd Quarter 2025. ❖ Distance to the sea - the first line of Bangtao. ❖ Projected income - at least 7% per annum. At an apartment price of 2.5M $, the annual income will be from 175K $. ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment up to 7 years. In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation. Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally. Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table. ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 Banyan Tree, a worldwide recognition for exclusive resorts with unrivaled services and services around the world, offers you the unique opportunity to realize this corporate experience in the organic component of your daily life.                                                    Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences — is an exclusive project rooted in the historic brand homeland, Phuket Island. They are built on the territory of one of the best hotel complexes in the world Laguna Phuket. Discover a world of comfort, prosperity and unlimited possibilities.              ISHIC LIFE                              ❖ Apartments with ocean views are located on Bang Tao Beach with fine white sand. In the west they are framed by the Andaman Sea, and in the east — mountains covered with thick jungle. The residences are located on the territory of the world-famous indoor resort complex Laguna Phuket, which has won many international awards. An ideal place for those who dream of living just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains.                                             ❖ Near the residences are the shopping center, Banyan Tree spa, many luxury restaurants and entertainment venues. Laguna Phuket also houses Laguna Golf Phuket Golf Club with « Thailand's Best Golf Course » according to the World Golf Awards.                                       ❖ The unique location, spacious layouts and modern design of the Seaview Residences apartments make them an ideal place for a secluded vacation, and thanks to the direct availability of infrastructure facilities, accommodation becomes extremely convenient and enjoyable.                                                         A MISPED LIFE FOR THE BELIEF                                                  ❖ Each Seaview Residences apartment has three spacious bedrooms with ocean views, and different layout options allow you to choose a accommodation that meets the individual preferences of each buyer. All residences have a private terrace and a pool with sea views.                                         ❖ Penthouses on the upper floors are designed to emphasize the unique location of the villas: stunning sea views open from the upper floor. In addition, the 180-degree sunset panorama over the Andaman Sea can be enjoyed directly from the pool or from the terrace. PRIVILEGES FOR THE WHOLE WORLD FOR OWNERS                                   ❖ Banyan Tree Grand Residences, the property owners of Banyan, are waiting for a whole world of receptions. Membership in the closed community of property owners of the Sanctuary Club provides access to an unlimited variety of new opportunities and impressions. Members of the Sanctuary Club receive the exclusive use of Banyan Tree facilities with discounts and privileges on the Banyan Tree network worldwide.                                   ❖ In addition to free membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, property owners can join the Banyan Tree Private Collection, which provides access to an ever-expanding portfolio of real estate, from elite Banyan Tree villas in exotic corners of the planet to exclusive housing in the most popular regions of the world.                              ❖ Banyan Tree Residences is proud of its unsurpassed level of real estate management service, and also offers many other amazing services and leisure opportunities. Property owners can use the services of a concierge and a professional team around the clock, which will gladly help you with the maintenance and rental of the villa. We will provide year-round care for your home. The furniture package is paid separately. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - from 3K $ *Summa is included in the value of the property. **Non-refundable deposit If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. Without installment 5 payments in equal shares of 20% of the value of the object: 1st payment upon signing the contract 2nd payment when construction is completed by 25% 3rd payment when construction is completed by 50% 4th payment when construction is completed by 75% 5th payment when construction is completed by 100% Expedition option: 1st payment 20% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation Further 3 payments of 10% every 8 months: 2nd payment for 25% of construction work ( 10% ) 3rd payment when performing 50% of construction work ( 10% ) 4th payment when performing 75% of construction work ( 10% ) The remainder - 50% after completion of construction can be taken by installments for a period of 5 years. *In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning of the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the costs of payment. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase.   Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installation of water and light meters Annual payments: Serving Common Territories Overhaul 🔻 THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE IS ALLOW TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISAPPEARANCE IN THE COURSE, ALLOW THEM    
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Phuket, Thailand
from
€142,575
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Wyndham La Vita is a fully prepared 5-star hotel, as well as a residential complex in the southern part of the island, consisting of 8-7-story buildings and a separate lobby. All buildings are located on a hill, which allows the complex to be the highest residential point in this part of the island and have a beautiful view of the sea. The complex is made with an architectural design in a modern tropical style. The complex has a well-organized 5-star service that allows tenants to enjoy luxury and offers a variety of apartments. The highlight of the project is a communal pool built in the form of a lagoon, creating a shadow, calm and secluded atmosphere! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLACEMENT: Wyndham La Vita is located at 99/99 Moo 2, Rawai, Meuang, Phuket, in one of the most popular and beloved tourist and local residents areas. Near the sea and all tourist places: shops, restaurants, 3 beaches, observation platforms, a fish market with fresh seafood, a children's entertainment center, a walking promenade, a lake, a sports ground, etc. The beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui are within walking distance. PLUSES OF LCD: - Roof pool - Children's pool - Fitness center - spa - Lobby / Recipient - Playground - Business center - Restaurant - Dumb for tanning - Office of the management company in the residence - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Free Wi-Fi - Garden
Residential complex Kata Top View
Residential complex Kata Top View
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€301,370
First-class townhouse with the Kata Top View residential complex, located in the Karon area. The apartments have a balcony, a spacious living room, a fully equipped western-style kitchen and a fully furnished bedroom with a pro rata bathroom. There is also a roof with impressive views of the ocean and mountains. PROJECT FEATURES: communal pool, common gym, 24-hour security, CCTV ( video surveillance ), car parking. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. Rental income - 6% Townhouse is located on a quiet hillside, just a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Kata and Karon and their city centers, where there are many eateries, shops and nightclubs. Chalong with its major shopping centers and tourist pier is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute car ride leads to the famous Patong Beach, where there is a wide selection of restaurants, entertainment and shops.
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€807,904
Completion date: 2026
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each house has about 81 apartments, starting with a 1-room area of 59 sq.m, with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m and with 3 bedrooms with an area of 131 sq.m. The interiors include an open-plan living room and dining room or a bar, kitchenette, bathroom bedroom and private balcony. Large bedrooms have a spacious veranda where you can have an open dining table, seats, couch, barbecue facilities Thanks to the unique semi-open veranda, additional living space is provided that can be left open to expand the balcony, or glazed to increase the area of the inner space. On the roof of the complex there is a unique common area where residents of the complex can relax in the open air among the tropics and views of the endless sea! Apartments are ideal for a modern lifestyle. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video surveillance 24/7 - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Playground - Sea view / ocean - Security 24/7 - Pool - Management company PLACEMENT: Laguna Beachside Condominiums Phuket is located on Laguna, just a short walk from Bang Tao's sandy beach. A 5-minute drive is a wide selection of international restaurants, Porto de Phuket, the Boat Avenue shopping district, Villa market, shops, bars and spa centers. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Patong, Thailand
from
€131,874
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Seaview's functional and luxurious residence offers the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in Phuket with a guaranteed return on investment. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located on the outskirts of the lively Patong Beach area. It offers 454 fully furnished one-bedroom apartments (45.5 m2) near the famous tourist center of Phuket. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room and dining area of open plan, bedroom, balcony with sea and mountain views. Modern design complemented by tropical landscaped gardens On the territory of the residences there is a communal pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, club. The project includes a sufficient number of parking spaces. Details Property Type: Apartment with Sea View Land size (sq.m): 32,262 sq.m. Plan: 45.5 sq.m, 1 bedroom Total units: 454 Property: Secure rental with a guarantee of profitability 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open Planning Kitchen Living room: Public-plan living room Pool: Private balconies with sea view Balcony: Separate Garden: Landscaping Garden View: Sea / Mountains Lease Guarantee Terms Lease guarantee 7% NOTO (subject to withholding income tax) (without a monthly fee, without electricity, without maintenance, without a repayment fund) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year. Refund option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can apply for the ransom and receive back all paid money. After 15 years, the possibility of revising the new warranty period of the lease. The owner can use the apartment 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, without the cost of electricity, water and monthly fees. The owner can also get the right to use the object at peak season.
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€191,700
Agency: TRANIO
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialized design to maximize functional usage. Stylish unit at Palmetto is completed fully finished with details designed to add the sense of luxury living. Bright furnished apartments with a luxurious interior and panoramic mountain views in a new comfortable condominium with a rooftop swimming pool and a rooftop garden, a fitness center, a concierge, a parking, a round-the-clock security and five elevators. Location and nearby infrastructure The boutique-style condominium is situated 600 meters to Phuket’s famous Karon beach.
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€270,941
Completion date: 2023
Stylish apartment in the latest Oceana Surin complex in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The road to Surin Beach will be only 150 m. The apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is an ideal place to stay. The 90 square meter condominium occupies two floors and is characterized by modern features and an elegant design. The apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. EDUCATION: lobby, pool, fitness center, playroom, kids club, restaurant, conference room / seminar room, spa and massage, on-site store, video surveillance, security 24/7. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Owning an apartment is a Thai quota, rent. Guaranteed rental income - 8% In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Phuket International Airport is located 22.8 km from Oceana Surin, the road takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi.
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€416,284
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Phuket, Thailand
from
€109,675
Completion date: 2024
The Title Halo 1 is a new condominium project located at 234, Soi Bangmalauw 2, Tambon Sa Khu, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The main feature of the condominium is the territory with a large garden surrounded by green hills. In total, the project has 6 buildings on 7 floors. Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms from 36 to 59 sq.m are available. The project is perfect for both our own living and renting apartments - saturated infrastructure, walking access to the sea and an excellent beach guarantee a high demand for your apartment! LOCATIONS: The project is 400 meters from Nayyang Beach, where a calm sea without waves all year round. Within walking distance there are a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the Andaman Sea, fruit shops, massage, excursions and other entertainment. Phuket International Airport, Blue Canyon Golf Club and Splash Jungle Water Park are a 5-10-minute drive away. EASY: - Shared pool - Sauna - General gym - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator  
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,785
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall. Bang Tao Beach - 11 km Mai Khao Beach - 10 km Phuket International Airport - 8.2 km
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thailand
from
€156,749
Layan Green Park is a unique project on Phuket Island, the first eco-condominium on an island with a family concept. Infrastructure: The proximity of the Lagoon provides the complex with all the necessary infrastructure. Nearby are luxury hotels - Anantara, Banyan Tree, Trisara and Aman Resorts, golf courses, tennis courts, nightclubs Dream Beach, Xana, Catch, bars and restaurants of European cuisine. The presence of parks and pedestrian zones makes the area attractive for life all year round. The beaches of Layan and Bangtao are within walking distance. And within walking distance by car are the Boat Avenue shopping and entertainment venue and the new shopping center from " Central Group ". The complex has more than 11,000 m2 of infrastructure, which includes everything for family leisure, sports and outdoor activities: a children's club, playgrounds, paths for walking and jogging, a gym, terraces for yoga, a swimming pool of 45 m2, shuttle bass, plying to the beach and shopping centers. On the territory of the complex you will always feel safe, round-the-clock security and video surveillance are provided for you. The uniqueness of the project lies in the use of natural energy: solar panels, environmentally friendly materials, landscaping and facades, natural ventilation. Comfortable conditions are created by maximizing the use of natural sources of heat, cooling and ventilation. This all saves up to 40% on energy consumption.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€116,623
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, lounge areas, panoramic sea views. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Patong Beach - 1.6 km Kamala Beach - 6 km Surin Beach - 8 km Bang Tao Beach - 10 km
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,26M
Agency: TRANIO
The modern complex offers two-storey villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking lots of various types. You can purchase a furniture package from 2 to 3 million baht, depending on the type of villa. Next to the complex, the developer is building an international school with a swimming pool, football and basketball fields. Advantages The developer company offers a convenient property management program. Flexible payment system: 2% - reservation 33% - upon signing the contract within a month 60% - during construction (4 payments of 15%) 5% - upon transfer of the villa to the owner Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 1 minute Large shopping center - 6 minutes Phuket port - 10 minutes International airport - 25 minutes Hospital - 29 minutes Patong beach - 30 minutes Big Buddha - 30 minutes
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€156,994
Completion date: 2024
The Ozone Lagunia Condominium is a new premium condominium located in Lagoon, one of the most prestigious areas of the island. The project is located at 88, Cherngtalay, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The condominium consists of two 7-story buildings with 164 spacious apartments ranging from 41 sq.m. up to 88 sq.m. All apartments have a living room, dining room, kitchen and balconies. In the third building of the complex there are 7 retail stores. The complex is surrounded by a picturesque natural natural landscape overlooking the Laguna Phuket golf course, mountains and greens. Restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, Villa Market and Lotus's supermarkets, Laguna Golf Club, the world-famous Xana and Catch beach clubs are a 5-10-minute drive from the complex, Blue Tree Water Park. PLUSES OF LCD: - Cable TV - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Yoga Zone - elevator
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea for living or investment, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea for living or investment, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€196,228
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 16 buildings all 3 stores high and containing 6 apartments per building and is located directly on the beach at Naiyang Beach, Phuket. Available apartments are studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 32 to 75 m2. All apartments with fantastic sea views! There are 2 different zones in project: Zone 1 is buildings A1 - A5 called “Residential Zone” whereby the buyer uses the apartment for living or rental purposes by themselves. Zone 2 is buildings B1-4, C1-4, D1-3 called “Investment Zone” whereby the buyer returns the apartment back to the management company and receives a net return of 6% per year for a 10 year period. The buyer can stay in the apartment for 30 days per year. The completion all of the Residential zone (A1 to A5 buildings) by July 2023 and the completion all of the Investment zones (B, C and D buildings) by March 2024. The complex has an infinity pool on the roof of the club house, a fitness area, a lobby, outdoor recreation areas, a cafe, a beach bar and a restaurant, a management company office, 24-hour security, electric vehicles for moving around the complex. Advantages Furniture package Unlimited leasehold NO return after 90 years High guarantee return 6% net for 10 years Terms of payment reservation fee is THB 200,000 per unit 30% for singing a sales and purchase agreement within 15-30 days after reservation date 20% wall of buiding completion 20% electricity and water system work completion 15% built-in interior work completion 15% final payment upon official registration of ownership to the buyer at land department Location and nearby infrastructure Silence and nature, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Just 10 minutes drive to Phuket International Airport.
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,04M
Area 237 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon! Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, modern kitchen with an island. Rare trees from all over Thailand land on the entire complex. The complex will satisfy the requirements of the most demanding tourists who prefer villas in the immediate vicinity of the beach. Improvement: - Sauna - Playground - Shared pool - Security - gym Infrastructure: - 2 beaches - Waterpark - Airport - Golf field - Cafe - Shops - Hotels 5* - Supermarket - School
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€757,144
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with spacious verandas and a panoramic view. The residence features large green roof-top lounge areas and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€150,000
Area 32–68 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2019
Developer: Art House
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: Boutique - the condominium is located a short distance from the sea. On the floors 6 - there are thirty single and double apartments from 32 to 68 square meters with views of the sea or the picturesque tropical slopes of the Karon region. For the comfort of residents, the building has a concierge service, a rooftop relaxation area with a pool, tropical garden and sea views, a lounge overlooking the rain forest, a gym, an elegant lobby, 24 hour security. In the apartments: the interior of the apartments has an Asian style with elements of minimalism and characteristics of tropical vegetation that harmonizes the green hills in the surrounding space. The project designer paid close attention to the design of interior parts that create a feeling of luxury. Map Airport: 40 min Patong: 10 min Shopping center: 15 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 5 min Hospital: 10 min Yate - club: 25 min Nearby places Grand Buddha li li golf Karon Suvan Khiri Khet Temple
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket, Thailand
from
€273,267
Area 585 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Art House
In the complex: The project takes up a land area of 7 629 m ² ( 4.8 paradise ). There are 11 luxury villas in this area. Also in the 7 - trading houses in the shopping center Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Hours - Security, private inland streets, a large selection of green public areas. There are lakes and trees, an atmosphere of luxury and tranquility In the villa: you will surely appreciate the perfect synchronization of modern design with Asian color. The villas in this complex are incomparable comfort and loneliness in a carefully thought out, cozy and atmospheric atmosphere. The project includes: separate bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and toilet; large, spacious living room and dining room; private parking, an area with lush tropical vegetation, Recreation areas in the shade and a private pool of more than 40 square meters.
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Phuket, Thailand
from
€639,305
Completion date: 2023
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island. From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The main concept of this unique condominium – environmental friendliness in everything. This is one of the few projects whose buildings will be equipped with green terraces, and the complex will completely drown in green trees and a variety of tropical plants. Infrastructure: – 3 pools: 2 on the ground floor, 1 on the 8th floor; – restaurant on the 8th floor; – cafe in the reception area; – reception 24/7; – concierge service; – gym with sea view; – spa center and saunas; – security 24/7; – underground parking; – free shuttle bass to beaches and shops; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location: Today it is the most promising project in Phuket because of its location in the central part of the island, from where it is easy to get to any beach or entertainment places. – Distance to Bangtao Beach – 500 meters; – Distance to Surin Beach – 1.1 km; – Distance to famous beach clubs Catch beach club, Catch junior, Xana beach club, Dream beach club – 500 meters; – The distance to Boat avenue with many restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, shopping centers and shops – 10 minutes drive; – Distance to the new Blue tree – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 30 minutes drive.
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,13M
Completion date: 2024
The Ozone Grand Residences in Bangtao project was developed by a successful developer in Phuket and is located in a popular area near Laguna Phuket near Bangtao Sand Beach. The project will consist of 29 villas with a swimming pool, each of which will be decorated with a beautiful combination of modern, Thai and loft styles. The area of the land begins from 450 sq.m., and the built-up area of each villa is about 500 sq.m. Equipment for villas: Each villa has 2 levels, on the lower level there is a double canopy for the car, a living room and an open-plan dining room, a laundry room, a pantry and 2 guest bedrooms with bathrooms. In the G-shaped building, most parts of the lower level have direct access to the pool terrace, private pool and gazebo. On the upper level there is a master bedroom, guest bedroom 1 and a multifunctional room. The main bathroom has a private bathtub and shower. Both bedrooms have their own balconies, and from the multifunctional room there is access to a rooftop gazebo. Infrastructure: - Reception; - Pool; - Cafe; - Spa / massage; - Fitness center; - Parking; - 24 hour security. Location: Ozone Grand Residences is located in a very popular residential area, close to Laguna Phuket Resort. It is a short drive from Laguna Phuket and Bangtao Beach. The main shopping and restaurant district of Cherngtalai, where the shopping centers Boat Avenue, Villa Market, Porto de Phuket and many restaurants, shops and spa houses are located, can be reached in about 5 minutes by car. Phuket International Airport is about a 25-minute drive away.
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€101,398
Completion date: 2024
Exclusive apartments in the residential complex THE ONE in the Naykharn area. Apartment with beautiful views in the premium condominium. Located in the very center of the Naykharn district. The apartments are equipped with a variety of premium amenities and are made in a modern style. Deadline - Q4 2024 COMPLETE EVENTS: 5 pools, underground parking, fitness room, security 24/7, Restaurant, SPA. A bag of furniture from a developer is purchased separately. Nearby are Raway Park, Seafood Market, another 3 beaches and the promenade. 900 meters to Naiharn - the most beautiful beach about. Phuket and 400 meters to the lake. Shops and cafes within walking distance. Free bus to the beach and entertainment venues. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. 7% of guaranteed income in currency for 3 years, regardless of the occupancy rate of the object! PAYMENT PLAN: 150,000 THB booking 35% contract signing 20% completion of the foundation 20% frame completion 20% installation of furniture and interior ( minus reservation ) 5% registration Interest-free installments of 0% for the entire construction period!  
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,15M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,14M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces, private swimming pools, and a view of the sea. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€397,372
Completion date: 2024
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will daily connect you with nature. The project is located in a quiet location in the Banjo-Banya area, surrounded by lush greenery and purified air of rubber forest. Around the complex is all the necessary infrastructure! Types of villas and details: - 3-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. - 2-storey villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. - one-story villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. PLUSES OF LCD: - Meeting room - Yoga Hall - Sauna - Restaurant on site - Shared garden - Parking - Cable TV - Security 24/7
Apart - hotel Patong Bay Hill
Apart - hotel Patong Bay Hill
Patong, Thailand
from
€113,892
Completion date: 2015
The modern tropical complex of Patong Bay Hill, located in Highb - pi Hill, is the highlight of Patong Bay, known for its stunning views of the Andaman Sea, The pearl of the Indian Ocean. Conveniently located in the valley, 5 minutes from the center of Patong, surrounded by nature, with stunning views of the sea and the green mountains. Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The complex was built in 2018 to the highest standards. This residence offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most prestigious and valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. We offer a luxurious selection of suites with 1 one bedroom with magnificent panoramic views of the city and the ocean. Built in a modern style with the best modern furniture, the complex is located in a beautiful landscape garden among natural tropical vegetation. Patong Bay Hill Resort is an ideal place for privacy with all modern comforts, with five-star service, in the immediate vicinity of the popular tourist center of Phuket, Patong Beach. DETTAKET Property type: Residence with views of the sea and the garden Soil size ( sq.m ): 93 512 square meters. < /> Design: study from 60m2 to 94 m2, 1 bedroom Total units: 449 End date: Completed in 2015 Property: Safe rental with profitability guarantee 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: open living room Pool: Shared pool Balcony: access to the pool and personal Jacuzzi Garden: Landscaping garden View: Sea / Mountains Distance to the city: 800 meters to the city, 1 km to the beach
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€275,410
  Luxury apartment in The Park Surin, located at Hat, 128 Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The apartment has a very practical layout, with each room of an ideal size and a comfortable living room. On the large indoor balcony there is an additional dining area and a relaxation area. The apartments are fully furnished and have two bathrooms. The apartment was completely renovated in the Mediterranean style. EDUCATION OF LCD: complex under control, restaurant on the territory, jacuzzi, communal pool, common gym, round-the-clock security, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, sauna, reception / lobby. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Owning an apartment is a foreign quota. The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. Rental income - 8%. The road to Surin Beach will be only 3 minutes on foot. External infrastructure is within walking distance.
Residential complex Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€1,39M
Agency: TRANIO
Just 3 exclusive villas 500 metres from Kata beach A full furniture and appliances package is included in the price. All amenities of the nearest hotel are available to the owners of the villas. Rental Pool programme for those who want to combine their own accommodation with an investment: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after handover of the complex. Facilities and equipment in the house More information about infrastructure: 2 communal pools and 2 rooftop pools, 2 gyms, security 24/7, 4 restaurants and 2 bars. Location and nearby infrastructure The unique place in Phuket - plenty of restaurants, bars, shopping malls, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage of this location over other parts of Phuket is its compactness. Literally any location can be reached on foot in 5-15 minutes.
Residential complex Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,05M
Agency: TRANIO
The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm. There are 14 villas with swimming pools. Each has 3 bedrooms and is 300 m2 in size. The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotel, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves. Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa. Payment plan: 35% — down payment. 35% — during construction. 30% — after construction. Facilities and equipment in the house More on facilities: private pool by each villa; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with pathways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception. Location and nearby infrastructure Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€238,125
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes drive from the golf club and shopping malls. Bang Tao Beach - 50 meters Nai Thon Beach - 7 km Surin Beach - 9 km Nearest shopping mall - 4 km Laguna golf club - 1.5 km Beach club - 7 km Aqua park - 10 km
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Phuket, Thailand
from
€262,494
  Exclusive penthouse in the Baan Pur residential complex, located in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). Bang Tao  
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€398,708
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Saturdays Villas is a small village of 8 villas in southern Phuket, offering luxurious villas with excellent amenities and an excellent location among lush greenery. The village is located in the picturesque and landscaped part of Phuket, near the sandy beach of Naykharn and the transport interchange of Chapong. You can easily get to the beaches: Kata, Karon and Kata Noah! The project combines modern architecture and elements of traditional Thai design, creating a harmonious combination that fits perfectly into the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Each villa boasts spacious open-plan interiors that provide enough natural light and ventilation. External infrastructure within walking distance. REAL ESTATE CHARACTERISTICS: - Two-bedroom villa with private pool - Bathrooms in the bedrooms - Built-in wardrobe - Modern open-plan kitchen in the western style - High glass walls from floor to ceiling - Terrace by the pool for outdoor entertainment - Tropical landscape design EASY: - Parking - CCTV system - Landscaping - Restaurant - Pool cleaning 2 times a week - Gardener Services - Real Estate Management Team - Lease team We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Phuket, Thailand
from
€531,082
Area 549–640 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island. Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high floor-to-ceiling windows. The project is located at: X8XG + 56J Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 8, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, on a picturesque plot of land in the heart of the central business district. The complex is in a wonderful place, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers! EASY: - Reception - Lobby service - Security 24/7 - Pool - Parking - Video surveillance 24/7 - Garden The community is suitable for families looking for a villa with a pool with a unique design and a full range of services. Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€380,397
Agency: TRANIO
Facilities and services: Lobby and bar Welcome corner 2 restaurants Meeting space with break out areas Gym and Spa Rooftop bar & pool bar Main swimming pool Kid pool & kid club conceirge 24-hour staff Room cervice Secuirty, CCTV, Wi-Fi Radisson Platinum for owners only Worldwide benefits and privileges by Radisson Owners`s free stay: 14 days per annum Low season ( 1 May – 31 Oct): 7 days High season ( 1 Nov – 19 Dec and 21 Jan – 30 Apr): 7 days Peak season ( 20 Dec - 20 Jan): Black out Advantages Payment terms: Reservation (non-refundable) - THB 200,000 1st payment - sign contract (within 30 days after reservation ) - 40% (less deposit) 2nd payment - groundworks, structure, walls & floors completion (around october 2023) - 40% 3rd payment - handover (commence operation - around Q1, 2024) - 20% Leaseback program for 15 years: 6% guaranteed return for 3 years (net income before tax) Years 4-15 Revenue sharing: 40% to owner - 60% for management Rental pool sharing by unit type 40% from total net room revenue to the owner No worries expenses of operation cost Location and nearby infrastructure Mai Khao — which means ’white wood’ in Thai — is situated on the northern part of Phuket Island. The pristine beach stretches over seven kilometers and abounds with native tropical plants and diverse wildlife, allowing for an escape to tranquility. International airport 15 mins Turtle village 10 mins Blue Canyon golf 10 mins Yacht Haven marina 15 mins Laguna golf course 25 mins Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 mins Central Festival/Floresta shopping mall 45 mins Robinson Thalang 25 mins
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€114,141
Completion date: 2024
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure! The condominium consists of 7-storey buildings with 60 apartments made in a modern design. The apartments have tablets with which you can manage the climate, lighting and safety of the apartment. The price of the apartments includes a package of furniture and appliances. This is a unique project, with a well-developed infrastructure around, which will make your stay as comfortable as possible! FEED: - Roof terrace - Bar - Endless pool with sea view - Kovorking - gym - Gardens - Sauna - Security 24/7 - Parking - Chip system of entrance to the complex - elevator Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!  
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€927,161
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Botanica Lakeside, located in a quiet residential area of Layan, is the second phase of luxurious Balinese-style villas located near Layan Beach. The complex offers 19 villas with a layout of 3 to 4 bedrooms. The stylish interior includes a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room with high vaulted teak ceilings, as well as a fully equipped kitchen island and bar. The living room and dining room, as well as the master bedroom, overlook the outdoor area, large terrace and large private pool and gardens. This option is ideal for both vacation rental and permanent residence. Location: Botanica Lakeside Phase 2 Layan is located in a quiet area of Layan, less than 5 minutes from the picturesque Layan Beach and Laguna Phuket. Bang Tao and Nai Ton beaches are a 10-minute drive away. Restaurants, Bowt Avenue, Porto de Phuket, a villa market, Lotus shops and mini-markets in the Cherng Talai area are 15 minutes away. Phuket International Airport is about a 20-minute drive away. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€93,222
Agency: TRANIO
There are 173 apartments: 112 studios and 61 2-bedroom apartments, 3 swimming pools with panoramic views, 3 pool bars, restaurant and café, gym. Each unit has a private terrace with sea or mountain views. Some of them have swimming pools. Fixed yield programme: 7% for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at payment in instalments) with the possibility of own residence up to 30 days per year (yield is charged immediately after 100% payment). Rental Pool Programme: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). For those who want to combine investment with their own accommodation. Revenue after the completion of the complex. Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB. Location and nearby infrastructure Distance to Karon Beach is 650 metres, Kata Beach is 1.5 km
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€304,334
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more. Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2. Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024. Advantages Payment structure: Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement 1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement 2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation 3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop 4th payment - 20% on handover 5th payment - 5% on the registration Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator. Location and nearby infrastructure This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach. Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development. Surin Beach 5 min Laguna Golf Course 15 min Boat Avenue Retail Precinct 15 min Upcoming Blue Tree and Central Malls 15 min Patong Beach 15 min Red Mountain Golf Course 30 min British International School, Phuket 35 min Kajonkiet International School 35 min Central Festival Phuket Shopping Mall 35 min Phuket Town 40 min Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 min
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€860,200
Agency: TRANIO
The condominium is distinguished by its privacy, there are only 27 apartments in the complex, grouped into 3 buildings. The condominium is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, and the complex also features a large communal swimming pool 26 meters long with a spacious terrace for sunbathing. Stunning views of the beaches of Bang Tao and Surin are a distinctive feature of the project. The complex is located on a hill, so each apartment offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea. Features of the flats The uniqueness of the layouts lies in the fact that all apartments, except for studios, have their own pools and large terraces. Apartments have from one to five bedrooms. Advantages Reliable developer with an impeccable reputation. The apartments are suitable for permanent residence and rental. Terms of payment: 5% upon reservation 70% upon signing of the Contract 20% upon completion of construction 5% upon transfer of ownership Location and nearby infrastructure The complex cascades on a hillside just 700 meters from the Andaman Sea coast. Surin is Phuket's hub of style living, with an abundance of luxury accommodations, fast-growing infrastructure, and a plethora of restaurants, cafes, shops and spas. Nearby are the Phuket Millionaires Mile, the Laguna Phuket resort complex with a world-class golf club, supermarkets with a huge range of imported products.
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,863
Agency: TRANIO
We offer Balinese-style villas with swimming pools, terraces, gardens, and garages. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to an international school, Layan Beach, a golf course, a beach club, a market, an airport.
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€369,560
Agency: TRANIO
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Standard payment conditions 2% Upon signing contract 28% Upon signing within 10 days 20% Upon completion of the foundation 20% Upon completion of concrete structure 10% After completion of the roof 10% After completion of electrical and plumbing work 10% Upon handing over Features of the flats Lavish furnishings and impeccable, unique finishes combine contemporary style with tropical exoticism. High quality designer porcelain tiles and other imported materials have been used in the villas. All villas have a luxury kitchen imported from ARMONY ITALY, a company renowned as one of Italy's finest manufacturers of unique, minimalist and clean designs that go beyond the conventional kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees. Airport: 60 min. Stay Fresca Stay Fit complex 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts) Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 min Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins ( Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo) International schools: 10-20 mins ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Residential complex Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€222,878
Agency: TRANIO
The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm. The two-storey complex has a total of 49 apartments. View from the windows: 70% of the apartments have a sea view, the rest have a view of the green hills. Types: one-bedroom 56.4 m2 and two-bedroom 88.5 m2. The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotels, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves. Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa. Payment plan: 35% - down payment. 35% - during construction. 30% - after construction. Facilities and equipment in the house More on facilities: parking for 20 spaces; rooftop pool with ocean views; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with walkways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception. Location and nearby infrastructure Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,17M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls. Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m². Features of the flats Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry, storage, bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets. Some houses have a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen appliances Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute drive from Laguna Phuket, and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools, 1 minute from a cafe and a spa center, 9 minutes from a shopping mall.
Residential complex Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€121,189
Agency: TRANIO
The complex is surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil atmosphere. The project includes apartments with access to the pool, family lofts with swimming pools or spacious villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms and swimming pools. A special feature is the terraces in the apartments have a Japanese garden in the style of ZEN. Each house has a high-quality Italian kitchen and Japanese furniture. Guaranteed yield of 6% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure Not only is the project close to all amenities, but it is also surrounded by a host of 4 and 5-star hotels, beaches, golf courses and luxury luxury homes. Layan and Bang Tao beaches are only a short walk away, while Surin and Knighton beaches are a little further. Airport: 20 mins. Boat Avenue: 5 mins (shops, famous restaurants, spas, beauty salons) Porto de Phuket Mall: 5 mins Blue Tree Waterpark: 12 min Famous Clubs: 6-12 mins ( Catch Club, Layan Beach Lodge, Xana Beach Club) International schools: 10-25 min ( UWC, BIS, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from
€102,964
Completion date: 2024
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment. In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters. It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family! The complex is located at Haad Surin Soi 6, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket. The condominium is located in a shady environment with a wide variety of plants and easy access to famous beaches such as the beaches of Surin and Bang Tao. You can relax in the sun, touch the fine white sand and breathe the fresh air of the Andaman Sea. Infrastructure: - Shared pool - lobby - General gym - Parking - Restaurant - Bar - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,01M
Agency: TRANIO
All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. Furniture package is optional. Advantages All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer. Flexible payment plan. Location and nearby infrastructure Layan beach - 5 min Bangtao beach - 10 min Naithon beach - 13 min Surin beach - 15 min Boat avenue - 10 min Blue Tree lagoon - 15 min Laguna golf - 10 min Blue Canyon golf - 23 min Thalang hospital - 13 min Bangkok hospital - 35 min Phuket International Airport - 25 min Central Phuket - 35 min
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€667,782
Area 272 m²
1 property 1
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket. The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach. The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd. The houses are made in a modern style. The project offers comfortable villas from 3 to 5 bedrooms, with an area of 289 sq.m, 332 sq.m or 360 sq.m. Spacious bedrooms with panoramic windows offer views of a private pool or private garden. The modern kitchen is equipped with everything necessary. The sea and the beach, where the beach clubs Catch, Xana and Maya are located, are just 15 minutes away! Blue Tree Water Park, as well as a yoga center, restaurants and cafes, is a 5-minute drive away. In the same area there is a golf club, shopping galleries and Boat Avenue with restaurants and the Villa Market supermarket, international schools, fitness clubs and other infrastructure necessary for recreation and life. FACILITIES OF LCD: - BBQ area - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€455,648
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Studios:kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1–2 bathrooms, and lounge. Facilities and equipment in the house Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: to the beginning of laying the foundation 3rd payment: upon completion of the entire external structure of the condominium building 4th payment: after finishing plastering 5th payment: after the transfer of ownership Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€781,826
Area 360–570 m²
2 properties 2
BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style. The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions. The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern luxurious design with an area of 531 - 1026 sq.m. and built-up area starts from 319 sq.m. Each bedroom is equipped with a private bathroom. A bright, spacious living room with high ceilings combined with a dining area. The kitchen is equipped according to European standards and is equipped with the best built-in household appliances! A natural stone amazing pool, a magnificent terrace and a cozy gazebo have a pleasant outdoor pastime with family or friends. External infrastructure is within walking distance! PLUSES OF LCD: - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Air conditioning - Pool - Location in a developed tourist area - CCTV - Wi-Fi Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,839
Diamond Condominium is an exclusive condominium complex located next to the famous beach of the western coast of Phuket Bang Tao. The complex includes 295 innovatively designed condominiums with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms with fully equipped living quarters, including gourmet kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and spacious private terraces overlooking 2000 sq.m. resort tropical landscaping and water zone. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools! Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Club / Kids Club - Sauna - Kovorking / Conference Room - Children's pool - Fitness - General gym - Services - Under the control of the hotel operator - Restaurant on site - Parking for cars - Lobby area - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Access key Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Icon Park
Residential complex Icon Park
Phuket, Thailand
from
€235,065
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Stylish penthouse in the prestigious Icon Park residential complex in the Kamala area. The penthouse consists of 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, is ideally designed in a modern style and furnished with high quality furniture. The apartments offer beautiful mountain views. EDUCATION OF LCD: pool with jacuzzi and sun terrace, gym, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, spa, sauna, reception / lobby. The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. Rental income - 7% Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Apartment ownership is a foreign quota. In the vicinity where the penthouse is located, there are many restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. Phuket International Airport is located 28 km, travel time is about 40 minutes. The medical facility is 850 meters away. Schools in the immediate vicinity, about 11 minutes on foot. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Thailand! Consultation is free!
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€100,347
Area 31–70 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Art House
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are located in the heart of the Ravai region. This place is the cradle of tourism and the first historically famous beach in Phuket. Strogy and at the same time the romantic style of the complex puts you in a state of comfort, the calm and the calm. The residents of the condominium can enjoy all the services and amenities of the hotel 5 *: Infinity - Pool on the roof with a view of the beach of Ravai and the Andaman Sea, Bar&a restaurant with a wonderful view of the mountains and the sunset, a yoga - center with sea view, a restaurant on the ground floor, a café, a mini market, a parking lot, A free shuttle bass to the beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui as well as to the supermarkets Tesco Lotus and Macro. Reception 24 / h, security - and video surveillance cameras offer you a comprehensive feeling of comfort and security. In the apartments: 48 apartments with different sizes and layouts, the optimal combination of color scheme, daylight and space will interest even the most demanding buyer. Each apartment has a balcony where you can enjoy breathtaking views and sunsets. An excellent location ( only 150 m from the beach ) and a guaranteed rental program ( 8% per year ) offer a unique opportunity, maximize the use of real estate for both investment and investment for private purposes. Card Airport: 50 min / li > Shopping center: 10 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 2 / li > Hospital: 15 min Golf club: 10 min Places near li / li < > li / li > Nye Harn Beach Watch base on Cape Promtep Bon Island Phuket Orchid Farm Phuket Museum of Sea Shells>
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€177,218
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lakes and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to a golf course, in a luxury area, close to Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€159,144
Agency: TRANIO
A project in an ideal location, just 100 metres from Kamala beach. The complex has 2 blocks and 1-2 bedroom flats as well as studios. The apartments are decorated in warm colours and luxury baths are installed in every room. The hotel has a unique beauty and 4 stylish swimming pools with jacuzzis. Furthermore, a highlight of the project is the rooftop deck of the two buildings, connected by a bridge, where you can choose to relax at the poolside bar or sunbathe and breathe the fresh air in the large roof garden. There are also restaurants where you can relax. Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala Beach - 100 metres Del Mar Phuket Cafe - 100 metres Phuket Fantacy - 200 metres Thai Bank - 1 km Big C Supermarket - 1.2 km Surin Beach - 2.7 km Bang Tao Beach - 4 Km Villa Market - 7 Km Catch Beach Club - 7 km Patong Beach 10 km Phuket International Airport - 20 Km Phuket Old Town - 21 Km Cape Promthep - 30 km
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€154,148
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a 50-meter-long swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a parking, a tropical park, a kids' pool and a games room, a bar, a fitness center, a sauna, a restaurant, a conference room, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Cable TV Wi-Fi Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 900 meters from the beach, near supermarkets and restaurants.
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€259,983
Agency: TRANIO
The modern luxury 8-storey condominium comprises of 164 units. With 3 unit types, ranging from 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and duplex 2 bedrooms featuring a seamless indoor-outdoor living experiences with full-height glass windows overlooking the Laguna Golf view, mountain view, and lush garden view, as well as granting plenty of natural light. The complex has security and concierge service, swimming pools, gardens, gym, parking, restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf - 1 min Bangtao and Layan Beach - 2 min Blue Tree Water Park - 10 min International school - 20 min Airport - 25 min
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€809,131
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern comfortable furnished villas in the Asian style. The residence features a shopping mall, restaurants, a spa center. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Air conditioning Sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 2.5 km Golf club - 10 minutes Aqua park - 15 minutes
Residential complex Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket
Residential complex Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€432,628
Agency: TRANIO
The unique concept of the project makes it a focal point for the entire Rawai area. The property has high rental potential irrespective of the season. There are 22 premium villas with 4-6 bedrooms. Rental Pool program for villas - 40% of income to investor, 60% - Management Company, from its share it covers all expenses. Predicted yields: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after delivery of the complex. There is an installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit is 200,000 THB. Facilities and equipment in the house More information about the infrastructure: shopping centre (food supermarket and children's supermarket), sports complex and gym, tennis court, 3 communal swimming pools with panoramic sea view, private international school (Cambridge programme), private kindergarten, children's entertainment park and trampoline centre, professional rejuvenation clinic, restaurants and a British pub, SPA and cosmetology. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is Phuket's largest district. It is popular for expats and winterers. The area has good transport links and is close to the beaches of Naiharn, Janui, Ao San, and Rawai. Rawai beach is 30 metres away. There are plenty of bars and restaurants along the promenade. Big Buddha is a 30-minute drive away. Chalong pier is 5 km. International Airport is 40 km.
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€322,473
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas with areas from 148 m2 to 220 m2. Each house has a private swimming pool or an access to the communal pool. Completion - December, 31, 2022. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes drive from the airport, the beach, places of interest, yacht clubs. Mai Khao Beach - 9.9 km Golf club - 8.2 km Phuket International Airport - 10.2 km
Villa Natural Touch Villas
Villa Natural Touch Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€245,915
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Exclusive villa with a private pool in the residential complex Natural Touch Villas, located in the Kamala area. The villa is made in a spa style and is fully equipped with furniture. PROJECT APPROVAL: large covered private parking, pool, outdoor terrace, video surveillance 24/7, security 24/7, fitness. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is possible! Today, buying property in Phuket is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants. The project area is full of restaurants, shops, supermarkets and mini-markets, which are considered extremely convenient. Kamala Beach is a 5-minute drive away. The lively Patong is just 15 minutes south, and the quiet beach of Surin is just 10 minutes north. The nearest medical facility is 1.7 km away. Phuket International Airport is 27.8 km from the villa. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€123,510
Agency: TRANIO
The unique concept of the project makes it a focal point for the entire Rawai district. The properties here have high rental potential irrespective of the season. The complex features 2 condominiums: 258 apartments with premium designer furniture, décor and appliances. The units have different layouts: studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 1-2 bathrooms. Each unit has a balcony. Some have their own swimming pools or have access to a communal swimming pool. Some apartments and studios have a fixed yield of 7% over 5 years, paid in 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days during the high season or 30 days during the low season. Rental Pool programme for other apartments - 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company, from its share it covers all costs. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after commissioning of the complex. Installment until the end of construction is available for some flats. Down payment of 50%. Deposit of THB 100,000. Facilities and equipment in the house More information about the infrastructure: shopping centre (food supermarket and children's supermarket), sports complex and gym, tennis court, 3 communal swimming pools with panoramic sea view, private international school (Cambridge programme), private kindergarten, children's entertainment park and trampoline centre, professional rejuvenation clinic, restaurants and a British pub, SPA and cosmetology. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is Phuket's largest district. It is popular for expats and winterers. The area has good transport links and is close to the beaches of Naiharn, Janui, Ao San, and Rawai. Rawai beach is 10-30 metres away. There are plenty of bars and restaurants along the promenade. Big Buddha is a 30-minute drive away. Chalong pier is 5 km. International Airport is 40 km.
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from
€143,095
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Ocean View Cottages is in a great location between Patong Hills. It consists of 300 one-bedroom cabins located very close to the exciting Patong Beach complex. The size of the cabins is 60 or 70 square meters. The elegantly designed cabins are fully furnished. Modern and cozy, with a minimalist design, with some of the best sea views. Each cabin has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a dining room and a bedroom, a Jacuzzi or a private pool. The cabins are located between tropical gardens with views of the sea and mountains. The complex has a community pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, as well as a club and parking. SECURITY INVESTMENTS WITH GUARANTED INCOME This first-class investment in real estate located on the outskirts of Patong is delivered with a rental guarantee of 7 % NET for the next 15 years. An enviable location near Patong Beach, which receives a large part of the growing number of tourists in Phuket annually. DETAG1 > / p Type of real estate: Rural house with sea view Common area size ( sq.m ): 30 396 Planning: 60 and 70 square meters, 1 bedroom Total houses: 300 Style: tropical / modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: public plan living room Pool: private balconies with sea views Balcony: Separated Garden: Landscaping garden See: Sea / Mountains Repayment option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can request the ransom and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years, the possibility of reviewing the new warranty rental period.
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thailand
from
€758,413
Completion date: 2023
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located next to the Laguna Phuket resort complex, which is built on an area of 1000 acres along a three-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Bang Tao Bay. It is one of the largest and most beautiful beaches of the island, with developed infrastructure, which allows you to live in comfort. The land complex is just a 20-minute drive from the recently expanded Phuket International Airport! Residents of the complex are offered opportunities for premium relaxation, thanks to which the complex has earned its reputation as a first-class destination. Infrastructure includes a number of premium resorts, the famous Banyan Tree and Angsana spa centers, 30 restaurants and bars, including the Xana Beach Club, and a golf course. There is everything for a comfortable stay and pastime. Types and details of the townhouse: - Standard: 3 floors, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet ( 318 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet, private pool ( 318 sq.m ) Types and details of the villa: - Standard: 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms ( 550 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private pool ( 550 sq.m ) PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - Modern fitness - Large recreation area - Parking - 24 hour security and video surveillance system - Restaurants - Bar - XANA Beach Club Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket, Thailand
from
€88,174
Completion date: 2024
Utopia Naiharn is a condominium project and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located among beautiful mountain landscapes and lush greenery near the beach. The project presents 1-bedroom apartments of three types from 43 to 53 m2, as well as villas with a swimming pool and two bedrooms of 177m2. Features: - Pool; - Pool bar; - Gym; - SPA; - Restaurant; - 24 hour security; - Parking; - Reception; - Shuttle bass service. Location: The project is just a 5-minute drive from Nai Harn sandy beach and Ravai's vibrant beach. On the same Sayuan Road there are many international and local restaurants, modest nightclubs and mini-markets. Shopping centers in the Chalong area, such as Lotus's >, Makro and Villa Market, are a 15-minute drive away. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€110,894
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Wekata 3 is the third phase of the Wekata condominium. The complex is 500 meters from the beach of Kata on Phuket. The main feature of the project is environmental friendliness and spaciousness. A significant part of the apartments is declared in the premium segment, and some top-junites have their own pools. Near the condominium are night markets, pedestrian zones, massage parlors, shops and shopping centers. In the immediate vicinity are restaurants that offer various cuisines: Thai, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and others. And most importantly, Kata Beach is just 5 minutes on foot. Infrastructure available to project owners and guests: - 2 pools, one of which is located on the roof; - 2 bars; - 4 restaurants; - fitness club; - spa complex; - kids club and play area. The apartments are equipped with all necessary furniture, appliances and decor. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thailand
from
€510,205
Completion date: 2023
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located next to the Laguna Phuket resort complex, which is built on an area of 1000 acres along a three-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Bang Tao Bay. It is one of the largest and most beautiful beaches of the island, with developed infrastructure, which allows you to live in comfort. The land complex is just a 20-minute drive from the recently expanded Phuket International Airport! Residents of the complex are offered opportunities for premium relaxation, thanks to which the complex has earned its reputation as a first-class destination. Infrastructure includes a number of premium resorts, the famous Banyan Tree and Angsana spa centers, 30 restaurants and bars, including the Xana Beach Club, and a golf course. There is everything for a comfortable stay and pastime. Types and details of the townhouse: - Standard: 3 floors, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet ( 318 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet, private pool ( 318 sq.m ) Types and details of the villa: - Standard: 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms ( 550 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private pool ( 550 sq.m ) PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - Modern fitness - Large recreation area - Parking - 24 hour security and video surveillance system - Restaurants - Bar - XANA Beach Club Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Grand Kamala Falls
Residential complex Grand Kamala Falls
Phuket, Thailand
from
€226,927
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Unique apartments in the Grand Kamala Falls residential complex, located in the picturesque area of Komala ( Phuket ). The apartments include two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. The fully furnished apartment is carefully furnished. The apartments offer endless views of the sea and a beautiful pool. PROJECT FEATURES: a restaurant on the territory, a communal pool, a common gym, 24-hour security, video surveillance, car parking, SPA. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is possible! Owning an apartment is a foreign quota. In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. Phuket International Airport is located 29.4 km from the complex, travel time about 45 minutes by car. The nearest medical facility « Happy Pharmacy » is 2.6 km away. Call us and we will be very pleased to help you buy real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€136,682
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Palmetto Park Condominium is a new residential project located in Karon, Phuket. The complex is conceived in the style of boutique and looks like an oasis where life flows in harmony and proximity with nature. Ideal location — 650 meters to Karon Beach, in the center of the resort infrastructure. From the windows of the apartments there will be a view of the sea and hills. This is a great place in the fresh air, surrounded by evergreen vegetation. On one side of the mountain, and on the other — road to the sea. Palmetto Condominiums gives a sense of relaxation in a five-star hotel. Palmetto residents will use the infrastructure in the territory: - concierge service; - round-the-clock secure open parking; - parking; - satellite TV; - high-speed elevators; - a swimming pool and a furnished terrace for relaxation and tanning; - fitness center; - lounge area and rooftop garden. The complex is constantly guarded, which guarantees peace and quiet. Additionally, the apartments are protected by a key card system. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€164,655
Agency: TRANIO
Fully furnished luxury condominiums situated in Kamala within a few minutes’ walk to Kamala Beach. Natural waterfall inside the project. Walking pass through the road to the sky garden on the top of the mountain, overlooking the sea view of Kamala beach and enjoy the fresh atmosphere. The compex consists of 14 buildings (elevator in each building), a large common garden, a lobby area, 24-hour reception, 2 communal swimming pools, a clubhouse, a recreation room, a fitness & Spa, restaurants and bars, shuttle bus service, a parking lot for 80 cars, 24 hour security with CCTV system. It offers 7 room types: Type A: 28 m2 with a garden or waterfall view Type B/B+: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type C: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type D: 35.8 m2 with a sea view Type E: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type F: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Advantages 1 - Offer 6% rental guarantee during the first 3 years (available at room type A,C) and (room type F 1st floor of building 4 and 5) Free staying period 30 day per year No common fees After finished rental guarantees, will be rental pool option 50/50 for 7 years (free staying period 30 day per year) 2 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type B, B+, and D) Free staying period 30 day per year Common fee 60 THB/per m2 3 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type E&F) Flexible living option Common fee 60 THB/per m2 Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala is one of the popular destinations for families and long-term visitors in Phuket, Kamala Beach is an objectively beautiful sandy beach for any tropical experience you desire located in the middle of the west coast of Phuket. A tranquil beach, Calm relaxed atmosphere, perfect sunsets, and it is famous for celebrity vacation homes along “Millionaire’s Mile”. It is also home to the Thai dynasty palace and thus Kamala Bay is also known as “The Royal Bay”. Kamala is home to several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family-friendly resorts, fringe the shoreline, as well as plenty of restaurants. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket airport with only a 35-minute drive, and other tourist destinations are nearby.
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Phuket, Thailand
from
€180,602
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Saturdays Residence is a unique condominium project and apartments with classical architecture. The project is located at: แ ท เทอร เด ย 点 136 / 275-276 ヒ อย Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand The complex consists of two 4 building buildings and accommodates 119 residential units. Saturdays Residence offers apartments with views of both the pool and the garden. He emphasizes the design in dark colors, creating a sense of proximity to nature and suitable for relaxation. The kitchen in European-style apartments is fully equipped with quality furniture. The project is surrounded by interesting attractions such as Ravai Beach, Cape Promthep, Nai Harn Beach, a fresh food market and a seafood restaurant in the neighborhood. Upscale educational and medical institutions, department stores are nearby. Room Types and Details: - 1 bedroom ( 50-57 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( 80-86 sq.m ) Project Services: - Wi-Fi - Fitness center - Sauna - Garden - Shared pool - Restaurant on site - Conference room - Multifunctional room - Passenger elevators - Parking - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,54M
Completion date: 2024
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several parts: the southern part, in fact, is called Bang Tao, the central ( the longest ) Laguna ( Laguna Beach ) and the northern one is Layan ( Layan Beach ). Bang Tao Beach is just 1.5 km away. Sufficient people from all over the world spend their holidays here. The hotels nearby include numerous restaurants with kitchens from various countries, SPA salons, tennis courts and golf courses. External infrastructure within walking distance. You are given a great chance to become the owner of real estate, which will be in great demand. EASY: - Public Garden - Car parking - The lobby reception area - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool LOCATIONS: The project is located in a quiet location, close to Layan Beach, well known for its beauty and rich nature. Not far from Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes. The complex is surrounded by hotels, 5-star resorts, shopping centers, restaurants and other services to support any lifestyle. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!  
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€213,053
Agency: TRANIO
The complex includes swimming pool, fitness, garden, yoga space, onsen, lobby, co-working space, library, BBQ zone, rooftop zone, pet garden. Types of accommodation: 1 bedroom duplex 49.5 m2 1 bedroom 56 m2 1 bedroom plus 57 m2 2 bedroom 74 m2 2 bedroom plus 76 m2 The developer company plans to build a funicular and a bridge from the Big Buddha to Kata Beach. Location and nearby infrastructure Kata beach - 1 km Big Buddha - 7.8 km Phuket Old Town - 14.9 km
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€652,584
Agency: TRANIO
We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Nai Yang Beach - 14 minutes Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 17 minutes Golf course - 17 minutes International airport - 17 minutes
Residential complex RAWAYANA Ravayana
Residential complex RAWAYANA Ravayana
Phuket, Thailand
from
€132,645
Area 38–73 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Project - Ravayana Phuket Island ( Thailand ) ❖ Cost: apartments - studios ranging from 37.60 m ² from 140K $ 1-bedroom apartment ranging from 72.60 m ² from 309K $ 2-bedroom apartment ranging from 62.60 m ² from 230K $ and 2-bedroom apartment ranging from 71.20 m ² with individual access to the pool starts from 324K $ Other areas are also available for purchase. * In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally. ** The apartments presented here are a proposal from the developer. We can always find you a profitable resale option. ❖ Building Date 1st Quarter 2025. ❖ The distance to the sea is 30 meters to Ravai. ❖ Guaranteed income - from 7% to 3 years At an apartment price of 140K $, the annual income will be from 9.8K $. ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment for construction time Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally. Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table. ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive.                                                 🔹 4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES                                                 Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergarten                  🔹 The unique concept of the project makes it the attraction of the entire Ravai region. Real estate has high rental potential regardless of season.              ❖ The complex has 25 premium villas, a premium condominium for 140 and 60 apartments.                                                       ❖ Fixed income of 7% for 5 years ( only for apartments of type D ) is charged 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low.                                                            ❖ The Rental Pool program for the remaining units – 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex.                                         Ravai Locations Advantages: The largest county of Phuket Located in the south of the island Popular with expats and winter workers Convenient transport accessibility Beaches Naykharn, Yanui, Ao San, Ravai 5 km to Chalong Pier 40 km to the international airport                                                           Project Infrastructure in Ravai                                                    Shopping center: food supermarket and children's supermarket                  Sports complex and gym                                            Tennis court                                               3 shared pools with panoramic sea views Private International School ( Cambridge )                                 Private kindergarten Children's amusement park and trampoline center                                            Professional rejuvenation clinic                                            Restaurants and British Pub SPA and cosmetology Underground parking Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - from 3K $ *Summa is included in the value of the property. **Non-refundable deposit If you are not in Thailand, then the contract within 15-20 days will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. Further payment according to the schedule in the contract Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installation of water and light meters Annual payments: Serving Common Territories Overhaul 🔻 THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE IS ALLOW TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISAPPEARANCE IN THE COURSE, ALLOW THEM      
Residential complex Proekt - Storona morya Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Residential complex Proekt - Storona morya Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€263,395
Area 60–131 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
PREMIAL REAL ESTATE IN THE SAME ELITE AREA OF THE ISLAND - LAGUNA TOTAL 5 CORPUSES. 5th LIVE SEPARATE TITLE - SEASIDE ❖ Building Date 2nd Quarter 2024. ❖ The distance to the sea is 200 meters to Bangtao Beach.  ❖ Projected income - at least 7% per annum.  At an apartment price of 278K $, the annual income will be from 19K $. ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment up to 7.5 years.  In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. ❖ Ideally located just a few meters from the beach and includes a separate beach area from where owners can enjoy the best views of the sunset over the sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea ❖ On the roof of all four low-rise buildings there is a unique common area where residents of the complex can relax in the open air among the tropics and bring diversity to their lifestyle and carefree atmosphere of beach holidays 🔹 One, two or three bedroom apartments in a residential complex are ideal for a modern lifestyle. Their area starts from 59 m ². The layout of apartments with two and three bedrooms allows you to enjoy panoramic views from their spacious verandas as much as possible. Thanks to the unique semi-open veranda, additional living space is provided that can be left open to expand the balcony and enjoy life in the fresh air, or glazed to increase the area of the inner space.  🔹 Owners can take advantage of a number of individual options for arranging an apartment or choose a fully furnished option. Infrastructure:  ❖ In the project itself, it is not much: On each roof there is a swimming pool, places for sports, playgrounds.  But Beachside and Seaside ( the new 5th building ) should be considered as part of the Lagoon. And here is the spa and kindergarten, many restaurants, shops and golf courses and much more. ❖ 200 m to Bangtao Beach  ❖ 30 minutes from the international airport 🔹 Due to the presence of transport inside the resort, a bank with a currency exchange service; 24-hour medical clinic; a store, as well as maintenance personnel who speak several languages, residents of the complex receive all the necessary support for a full and comfortable lifestyle. 🔹 The company is now registered with the Thai Stock Exchange since 1993. During its existence, it has gained serious authority in the industry as a company whose interests in the field of hotels and residential real estate are closely intertwined.  🔹 To date, the developer has established himself as the largest and most famous developer in Phuket and has earned an impeccable reputation in the development of hotels and residential real estate with emphasis on quality and environmental protection. Its continued success has been marked by numerous environmental and tourist awards over the years. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 20% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation Further 3 payments of 10% every 8 months: 2nd payment for 25% of construction work ( 10% ) 3rd payment when performing 50% of construction work ( 10% ) 4th payment when performing 75% of construction work ( 10% ) The remainder - 50% after completion of construction can be taken by installments for a period of 5 years.  * In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning of the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the costs of payment. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Annual payments: Serving common areas - 50 THB per 1 m ² Overhaul - 50 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE OR WANT TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISPOSAL TO COVER FOR THE COURSE, RELATED TO US    
Residential complex Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€204,429
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished cottages with a sea view, terraces and jacuzzis. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main tourist resort town of Phuket with the same-name beach, numerous hotels, bars, and hight clubs.
Residence PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Residence PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€194,326
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary development of 454 units of 45.5 square meters. Featuring an airy design and modern interiors, the units come fully furnished and afford outstanding views across Patong Bay. Each one-bedroom apartment features a private balcony as well as a private sea view balcony pool, offering owners the chance to unwind and relax while taking in the breathtaking vistas of the Andaman Sea. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located high in the hills on the outskirts of the electric Patong Beach neighborhood, offering breathtaking views of Patong Bay. The 454 one-bedroom units feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas providing ample space. The tropical, modern design is further enhanced by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views. While the project grounds feel remote and secluded, they are within walking distance to Patong Beach. There is a common area swimming pool, gym, spa, restaurants, and cafes as well as a clubhouse. The project also includes adequate parking space. Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance. Buy-Back Option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period. Payment Terms 200,000 baht reservation deposit 40% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from the signature of Reservation Agreement. 20% upon completion of infrastructure. 20% upon building foundation completion 10% upon building structure completion 10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover Owner benefits Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water and monthly fee. The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee. FEATURES Property Type: Sea View Apartment Plot Size (sqm): 32,262 sqm Layout: 45.5 sqm, 1 bedroom Total Units: 454 Ownership: Protected Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open plan kitchen Living Room: Open plan living area Swimming Pool: Private sea-view balcony pools Balcony: Private Garden: Landscape Garden View: Sea/Mountain
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€99,484
Area 28–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
❖ Cost: Apartment - studio 28.4 m ² from 105K $ 1-bedroom apartment of 36.8 m ² from 157K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 55.2 m ² from 230K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 87.58 m ² from 358K $ Other areas are also available for purchase. * In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally.  ❖ Building Date Q4 2023. ❖ The distance to the sea is 500 meters to Karon Beach. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years  At an apartment price of 105K $, the annual income will be from 7.3K $. ❖ By participating in the rental pool program, investors will receive 60% of rental income. ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ).  ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment for 2 years. *In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.  Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally.  Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 The complex has a successful location in the heart of Karon, and almost all rooms offer beautiful views of the Andaman Sea. All apartments are equipped with modern cuisine and plumbing in the European style, furniture and household appliances.  🔹 Just a short walk from the condominium are night and local markets, convenience stores, massage and spa stores, large shopping centers, restaurants with Thai and international cuisine, night clubs, bars and various entertainment shows.  On the territory: Lobby; Roof pool with a sunbathing and relaxation area; Restaurant; Bar; Sports hall; Children's playroom; Electronic access system; Parking; 24-hour security and video surveillance. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly.  The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ² Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISEASTERNESS AT THE COOKING, WRITE US NOW        
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Phuket, Thailand
from
€130,276
Completion date: 2023
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a modern luxury condominium consisting of 432 apartments on 4 floors and developed by New World ADM Platinum. The complex is fully furnished and has a magnificent decor with all the amenities on the spot. Types of apartments range from studios to 1-bedroom apartments. Thanks to their excellent architectural design, residents can enjoy panoramic sea views from each apartment! The project is located at 71/92, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket, in the heart of the island’s popular sunset on Kamala Beach. Kamala is the site of several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family resorts located along the coastline. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket Airport, just a 35-minute drive away, while other tourist destinations are nearby. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. ADM Platinum Bay is an ideal place for buyers who want to make the most of Phuket's spa lifestyle. ADVANTAGES: - lobby - Roof pool - Swimming pool - Jacuzzi - Sauna - Children's pool -Sky bar - Fitness center - spa - Yoga Studio - Roof garden - Restaurant - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Phuket, Thailand
from
€136,262
Area 52 m²
1 property 1
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group. The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m. All apartments with a private balcony. The building resembles a cruise ship, on the upper deck of which there is a swimming pool and terrace. Also on the roof of the building is a sports and fitness center, a bar, a restaurant with panoramic sea views. LOCATION: Sole Mio is 200 meters from Bangtao Beach, opposite the 4 * Hotel Amora Beach Resort Phuket. Along the coast there are many authentic restaurants, and a luxury beach club Catch and 5 * Laguna resort are a 10-minute walk away. A short drive — Blue Tree Phuket Water Park and Porto De Phuket Shopping Area. FACILITIES OF LCD: - Pool - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - Restaurant - Reception Hall - Bar - Sauna and massage - Kids Club - Concierge service - Cable TV Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Phuket, Thailand
from
€132,645
Completion date: 2025
Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive. 4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergarten The unique concept of the project makes it a point of attraction for the entire Ravai region. Real estate has high rental potential regardless of season. The complex has 25 premium villas, a premium condominium for 140 and 60 apartments. Fixed income of 7% for 5 years ( only for apartments of type D ) is charged 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low. The Rental Pool program for the remaining units – 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex. RATES Locations Advantages: The largest county of Phuket Located in the south of the island Popular with expats and winter workers Convenient transport accessibility Beaches Naykharn, Yanui, Ao San, Ravai 5 km to Chalong Pier 40 km to the international airport  INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Shopping center: food supermarket and children's supermarket Sports complex and gym Tennis court 3 shared pools with panoramic sea views Private International School ( Cambridge ) Private kindergarten Children's amusement park and trampoline center Professional rejuvenation clinic Restaurants and British Pub SPA and cosmetology Underground parking
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,11M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with terraces, swimming pools, gazeboes. Some houses have barbecue areas. Plot sizes - from 674 m2 to 1,168 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 13 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Port - 10 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Aqua park - 15 minutes Hospital - 13 minutes Phuket International Airport - 13 minutes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€117,260
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport.
Residential complex Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€134,811
Agency: TRANIO
The complex 300 metres from Kata Beach in Phuket. The main features of the project are eco-friendliness and spaciousness. A large proportion of the apaertments are stated in the premium segment and some of the top units have their own swimming pools. Fixed-income option is 7% per annum for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at installment payment) on all types of flats. Income accrues 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low season. Or Rental Pool program for those who want to combine investment with their own residence: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after completion of the complex. Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB. Advantages Eco-friendly architecture The concept of a complex as close to nature as possible, which integrates the flowing lines of a classic angular building in a touristic area. Swimming pools with panoramic views The limited height of the adjacent infrastructure allows the creation of open spaces on the roofs of the buildings. The third phase of project also includes popular bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. Premium services Cafés and restaurants are spacious premises with high ceilings and panoramic windows. Maximum service without having to leave the complex. Hotel Management The hotel will be managed by Hotels9. The hotel is rated 4 stars, but is only separated from the higher category by the need for a 5-minute walk to Kata Beach. Location and nearby infrastructure Walking distance to Kata Beach, highly developed tourist infrastructure and proximity to other popular areas of Phuket (Karon, Chalong) make this project stand out to a large extent. The previous phases of the complex are already welcoming tourists and owners.
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€416,284
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Proxima Villas is a complex of 14 luxury villas in which modernity connects to tropical greenery. The project is located at Soi Pasak 8, Choeng Thale, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The villas are designed with an emphasis on energy efficiency, which reduces energy consumption. Unique facades using rounded shapes and air layouts have a pleasant vacation or permanent residence. The project is tailored to the region and climate. Particular attention is paid to: waterproofing, sanitation, ventilation of the villa. Each villa and common area is surrounded by a hedge. This is an ideal place for those who value comfort, style and high technology! EASY: - Pool - Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Parking Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket, Thailand
from
€235,017
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Design apartment in the popular complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The apartment has a large living room and 2 separate bedrooms, also 2 bathrooms, one of which has a shower. The kitchen has a table with a washing machine, microwave, 2-heater stove. The apartment is fully furnished. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! FEATURES: management company, restaurant on the territory, jacuzzi, communal pool, common gym, club house, round-the-clock security, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, spa, sauna, lobby, children's pool, library, public garden, key card access, kids club, shuttle bus. The apartment offers magnificent views of the sea and beaches. Owning an apartment is a foreign quota. The apartments are well located near the beach and the hotel chain, which also manages this project, which makes it very popular for both investment and living. Guaranteed rental income - 7%. Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Complex of townhouses near the beach and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of townhouses near the beach and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€72,169
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with parking spaces. The residence features a park, a kids' playground, a security system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near golf clubs, Phuket airport and Mai Khao beach. Phuket International Airport - 5 minutes Mai Khao Beach - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minutes Phuket Old Town - 30 minutes
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€92,642
Area 30–33 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Art House
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplicity of shape and characteristic interiors create a deep feeling of spaciousness and comfort without equal. The public area and botanical gardens expressively emphasize all the delights of a luxurious life, and the infrastructure and additional houses absorb simplicity and tranquility in their pure form. Among other things, the following services and facilities are available in the condominium: reception, multifunctional library, botanical garden and tropical recreation areas, Vistibul, administration, roof terrace, panoramic pool, laundry, bus route service, parking, 24 hour security. In the apartments: Designers have established the enormous potential to increase rental income and capital growth in the project, maximizing all the benefits of a luxurious life in modern conditions. A special role in the design of the residence is played by a fantastic flower cocktail, among which a classic turquoise tone characteristic of semi-precious stones stands out. The characteristic features of the one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly selected natural lighting, a spaciousness and a combination of materials of the highest quality. The combination of original local materials, the best wood species and tile species illuminates the interior space with magical charm. The concept of aesthetic design — is a tribute to local traditions and colonial heritage, an invisible but lasting thread that unites the past and the present. Map: Airport: 1 hour Patong: 15 min Shopping Center: 15 min min Golf club -: 30 min Yate - club: 40 min Nearby places Grand Buddha li li > Suvan Khiri Khet Temple
Residential complex Cassia
Residential complex Cassia
Phuket, Thailand
from
€141,346
Cassia is an amazing condominium located 500 meters from the ocean, in the heart of the vast closed territory of Laguna Phuket. The complex is located at: Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang Laguna Phuket, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project is surrounded by nature, beaches, mountains and lakes, which allows all residents to experience 5-star amenities and excellent service. The complex offers 193 apartments on 7 floors and includes modern elite condominiums with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The apartments are fully furnished. Living room and dining room open plan, which makes the room more spacious. The small kitchen is fully equipped to make your daily cooking easier and more comfortable. The balcony offers stunning views of the pool, the lake. More importantly, there is a private beach with sun loungers. Cassia is the third brand of the Banyan Tree Group, operating at the international level and offering first-class living conditions and lifestyle. The infrastructure includes several world-class golf courses, a golf club, a horse club, tennis courts, gyms and spa centers, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, and clothing boutiques. A couple of minutes from the complex is the famous Xana Beach Club. There is everything for a comfortable stay and an unforgettable pastime. EASY: - Cable TV - Concierge service - Kovorking - Fitness - Garden - Jacuzzi - Running track - lobby - Meeting room - Parking - Restaurant - Security 24/7 - Shop - Pool - Tennis court We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€54,865
Completion date: 2025
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Origin Central Phuket is an 8-story residential condominium located in the very center of Phuket! And this means that upscale educational and medical institutions, department stores are nearby. And all this is accompanied by green areas that betray freshness and bright colors to the external infrastructure. The complex is located at: Wichit, Metropolitan Amphe Phuket, Phuket 83000, Thailand. The apartments are fully furnished and the interiors are decorated with professional designers. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. Apartments with a unique layout and incredible amenities make it possible not only to invest money profitably, but also to spend an unforgettable vacation! EASY: - Pool - Lobby and concierge service - elevator - Fitness center - Parking - Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€62,105
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the sea and the mountains. The residence features a lounge area and a bar, a swimming pool, a spa area, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7% within 15 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center of Patong, 800 meters from Patong Beach, and within walking distance of shopping malls and night clubs.
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Phuket, Thailand
from
€216,630
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Melia Phuket Karon Residences is a luxurious condo project and villas with a swimming pool and sea views located in the picturesque Karon area. Just 1.5 km from Karon Beach, residents can enjoy a harmonious combination of beautiful landscapes of the Andaman Sea and greenery of the forest! The project is located at 404/9 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. In total, the project has 63 units: 49 apartments and 14 villas. The carefully thought-out layout and architecture of the residences create a sense of calm and serenity, which makes them an ideal refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One of the key benefits of the project is hotel management. Your property will be part of a prestigious hotel chain, which will provide you with many advantages and amenities. The project is ideal for both leisure and permanent residence, offering a balance between calm and opportunities for an active lifestyle. You can enjoy a calm atmosphere and at the same time be in the immediate vicinity of entertainment and amenities, including restaurants, shops, spa centers and much more. Room Types: - 1-bedroom with ocean views ( 56.40 sq.m ) - 2-bedroom with ocean views ( 88.50 sq.m ) - 3-bedroom villa with pool ( 200 sq.m ) Residence infrastructure includes: - Club - Fitness - Kids Club - hall - Restaurants and cafes - Internet Wi-Fi - - Roof pool - Parking space - Garden - 24 hour security - Video surveillance - Parking We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€182,011
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lagoon and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to a golf course, in a luxury area, close to Bang Tao Beach.
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,02M
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Premium villa in the residential complex BOTANICA PRESTIGE in the area of Cherng Talai ( Phuket ). The villa is made in Balinese style with a carefully designed interior. The main bedroom, living room and dining room smoothly pass to the spacious pool terrace, gazebo and beautiful landscaped garden. The price of each villa includes built-in furniture, the kitchen is equipped with appliances, the landscape design is included in the price. The furniture package from the developer is bought separately. COMPLETE EVENTS: public garden, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. The nearest medical facility is 5.0 km ( it can be reached in 9 minutes. ) from the project, nearby schools are also in close proximity to Botanica Prestige. 5 minutes to Laian beach 10 minutes to Lagoon Golf 10 minutes to Bang Tao Beach 23 minutes to Blue Canyon Golf 25 minutes to Phuket International Airport A good location provides a comfortable stay and high rental potential! It is possible to lease with the help of a developer. Estimated increase in the price of the facility at the time of delivery: 30%. The profit of the owner will be 70%. The average profit of the owner from the rental of BOTANICA PRESTIGE will be from 7% per year. You can rent a villa on your own without price restrictions! Convenient interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Call us and we will be very pleased to help you buy real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€186,770
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex offers 3 types of villas with a swimming pool, a garden, a parking, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Furniture package - 320,000 THB (optional). Advantages Rental program available - 60/40. Term of payment: reservation deposit - 100,000 THB sign contract - 90% upon completion and handover villa - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located on the southern coast of Phuket Island, a few minutes from Chalong Pier and near to other famous tourist spots such as: 10-15 minutes to Promthep Cape, Rawai, Naiharn and Kata Beaches 20 minutes to Shopping Malls such as Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus and hospitals such as Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Phuket International Hospital 30 minutes to Patong Beach - major tourist destination of Phuket 40 minutes to Phuket International Airport
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€527,603
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium and apartment project located at 78/8 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand Due to its location on a hill surrounded by dense rainforests and its endless view of the Andaman Sea, you can fully enjoy the atmosphere of the beaches of Kata and Karon - the famous beaches of Phuket. The project is a 2-story low-rise condominium with 55 residential units. The apartments are fully furnished. The complex offers a wide selection of high-quality apartments with sea views! Low-density low-density architectural style is a modern tropical design with a stylish overview and privacy protection. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. PLUSES OF LCD: - 24-hour restaurants - Parking - Laundry - Transfer - Pool - Bar - Club - spa - Sauna - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,87M
Completion date: 2024
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4 bedrooms and one villa with 5 bedrooms. The 4-bedroom villa has impressive dimensions - three floors and a spacious rooftop terrace. The 5-bedroom villa is located on two large levels. Each villa has a bright and spacious living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped western-style kitchen with an island or bar, as well as well-equipped bedrooms. The master bedroom is equipped with spacious dressing rooms and large bathrooms. All bedrooms have bathrooms. There are extensive entertainment areas. Some bedrooms have balconies. The apartments on the upper floors offer breathtaking views of the mountains or the distant sea! Open areas are ideal for relaxation and entertainment. Each villa has its own pool and a spacious pool terrace. The complex is ideal for those who want to live independently, and also want to receive income from investments. EASY: - BBQ area - Cable TV - Fitness - Game room - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - Theater room - Air conditioning - Jacuzzi PLACEMENT: The Isola Sky Villas Layan project is just a 20-minute walk or a 5-minute drive from Laian Beach. For 10 minutes you can get to the Cherngtalay area, as well as Laguna Phuket. Phuket International Airport is about 25 minutes away by car. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€709,037
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach. With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom. The project is presented by 9 luxurious residences with 3 bedrooms and a total living area of 473 to 507 sq.m. on 4 floors. The spacious open-plan living room, dining room and fully equipped European-style kitchen are located on the 2nd floor, with beautiful views of the garden and coconut palms. The huge spacious bedroom occupies the entire third floor and is equipped with a dressing room, a large bathroom and an outdoor terrace with a jacuzzi, where you can enjoy fantastic scenic sunsets! The second and third bedrooms are located on the ground floor and have their own bathrooms, dressing rooms, as well as a private garden and terrace. A private elevator is offered as additional equipment in each apartment. Location: Aqua Villas Rawai is located at 25/16 Soi Salika, Moo 2, Rawai, Mueang, Phuket. Nearby there is a place for walking with a pet of the LisAndi Garden Park. At a distance of 1 hour 10 minutes, Phuket Airport is located by car from the villa. The villa is 133 meters from the coastline of the Andaman Sea. To relax on the sandy beach of Laem Ka nude beach, the villa needs to walk 810 meters. Amenities: - Pool Infinity - Garden - Parking - Video surveillance - 24 hour security - elevator Entertainment: Every guest can relax within the boundaries of the villa, where there is a well-maintained pool. To the museum « Seashell museum » only 617 meters from the villa. And the « Promthep Cape viewpoint » observation deck is available for visiting by car. The villa provides a bicycle ( free ) for outdoor activities. For owners of this luxurious property acquired for investment purposes, a rental program is proposed to enable them to receive decent rental income that will not take long. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€167,761
Agency: TRANIO
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital. Completion: first phase in June 2023, second phase in April 2025. Flats are on sale so far only in two blocks of the complex. But villas and several other residences are also under construction. You can arrange both in leasehold and freehold with an additional fee of 10 thousand baht (about $ 300) per square meter. Income program 5 years after the delivery: guaranteed yield of 7% per annum. The next 5 years: rental pool - 60/40 (owner/management company). With the current trend forecast yield will be over 8% per annum. You can also buy without a lease contract, for yourself. Flexible payment terms 30% down payment, the remaining amount by installments upon agreement. The final 30% can be paid in the last month before the property is handed over. Location and nearby infrastructure Naithon Beach - 1 minute walk Banana Beach - 5 minutes Naiyang Beach - 7 minutes Airport - 13 minutes Blue Canyon Country Club - 15 minutes UWC International School - 17 minutes Boat Avenue - 17 minutes Central Porto De Phuket - 17 minutes Maikhao Beach - 20 minutes Surin Beach - 25 minutes Robinson Lifestyle - 25 minutes
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€549,279
Area 665 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level. The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy. Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand! Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes. Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex! EASY: - Pool - Security 24/7 - Roof pool - Garden - Laundry - Covered parking - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!
