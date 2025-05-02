  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo

New buildings for sale in Ko Kaeo

apartments
5
houses
9
Residential complex Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo
Residential complex Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 261–360 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal choice for those seeking luxurious housing surrounded by nature for comfortable living or a profitable investment. It is perfect for families with children due to its proximity to an international scho…
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,35M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 565–572 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to and from Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: If you dream of a luxurious life in a tropical paradise, Botanica Majestia is your ideal choice. This project is perfect for families seeking comfort, investors, and those who appreciate sophistication and tranquility. About the locatio…
Tumanov Group
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo, a splendid blend of modern luxury and natural serenity by Modern 79. With over 15 years of crafting exceptional living spaces, Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is your promise of an exceptional life. It’;s more than a residence; it’;s a sanctuary where each detai…
Phuket Property Association
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A new concept of family life in Phuket We are building spacious and functional villas with incredible view characteristics surrounded by pristine nature A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. A picture…
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$3,01M
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
TRANIO
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 650–742 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who is it for: The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments. About the Location: Located in the picturesque Kha…
Tumanov Group
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$514,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Unique villa on the hill of Koh Kaew! Profitable investment in housing with stunning sea views and surrounded by lush greenery. Income from 7%! The house is completed! Ready to move in! The villa is furnished! ALISHA SEAVIEW, the perfect combination of luxurious design and picturesque sea…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$152,204
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
from
$1,56M
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools. Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
TRANIO
Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$293,668
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 180–345 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² are nestled among tropical nature, making them ideal for both small and large families. Each plot has the possibility of adding a private pool. The complex includes a clubhouse with a communal pool of…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$230,608
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
TRANIO
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$520,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 400–616 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value luxury and tranquility on the island. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investments. About the location: Alisha Seaview is located in Ko Kaeo, Phuket, Thailand. This area on the eas…
Tumanov Group
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$2,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
BB Horizon Resort is a luxury property for comfortable living in Phuket. On the territory of 62,346.08 m2 there are 13 low-rise condominium buildings, a five-star hotel, villas, a club house, a marina for yachts, walking areas, swimming pools and much more. Within a minute's reach there is…
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$112,831
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, only 7 units Price starts from 3.79 million baht only This pre-sale range comes first, select before  🏠 The prime area for housing, the road is 6 meters wide. Nearby: Boat Lagoon Robinson Thalang Central Phuket Outlet Mall British Internatio…
Phuket Property Association
