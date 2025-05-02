Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal choice for those seeking luxurious housing surrounded by nature for comfortable living or a profitable investment. It is perfect for families with children due to its proximity to an international scho…
Tickets to and from Phuket as a gift!*
Who is it for:
If you dream of a luxurious life in a tropical paradise, Botanica Majestia is your ideal choice. This project is perfect for families seeking comfort, investors, and those who appreciate sophistication and tranquility.
About the locatio…
Welcome to Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo, a splendid blend of modern luxury and natural serenity by Modern 79. With over 15 years of crafting exceptional living spaces, Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is your promise of an exceptional life. It’;s more than a residence; it’;s a sanctuary where each detai…
A new concept of family life in Phuket
We are building spacious and functional villas with incredible view characteristics surrounded by pristine nature
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. A picture…
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!
Who is it for:
The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments.
About the Location:
Located in the picturesque Kha…
Unique villa on the hill of Koh Kaew!
Profitable investment in housing with stunning sea views and surrounded by lush greenery. Income from 7%!
The house is completed! Ready to move in! The villa is furnished!
ALISHA SEAVIEW, the perfect combination of luxurious design and picturesque sea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools.
Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10…
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² are nestled among tropical nature, making them ideal for both small and large families. Each plot has the possibility of adding a private pool. The complex includes a clubhouse with a communal pool of…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Perfect for:
An ideal choice for those who value luxury and tranquility on the island. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investments.
About the location:
Alisha Seaview is located in Ko Kaeo, Phuket, Thailand. This area on the eas…
BB Horizon Resort is a luxury property for comfortable living in Phuket. On the territory of 62,346.08 m2 there are 13 low-rise condominium buildings, a five-star hotel, villas, a club house, a marina for yachts, walking areas, swimming pools and much more.
Within a minute's reach there is…
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, only 7 units
Price starts from 3.79 million baht only
This pre-sale range comes first, select before
🏠 The prime area for housing, the road is 6 meters wide.
Nearby:
Boat Lagoon
Robinson Thalang
Central Phuket
Outlet Mall
British Internatio…