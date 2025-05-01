Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Immerse yourself in the fresh and minimalist atmosphere of the newest condominium. Feel joyful emotions and peace of mind in the heart of Hua Hin, close to all attractions at an affordable price.
Small and cozy condominium includes apartments with 1 bedroom of 24.5-26 m² and 2 bedroom apartm…
Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style.
Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamle…
Ultra-fashionable apartments in the heart of Hua Hin!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!
The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!
There is an installment plan!
The apartments are fully furnishe…
An attractive investment property! Income from 6%!Installment plan! Furnished!Located in the heart of Hua Hin, Villa La Felice is a testament to modern residential living! Every home includes smart home innovations, allowing you to control everything from your phone or tablet and monitor act…
Attractive investment property! Income from 7%!
Installment plan! Apartments are furnished!
Close to the beach and hospital!
Cabanas - a residential complex where Portuguese and neoclassical styles combine, aims to enliven coastal life, promising a unique experience in diversity. Faciliti…
