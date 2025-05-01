  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Hua Hin District

New buildings for sale in Hua Hin District

Hua Hin
6
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$94,413
Immerse yourself in the fresh and minimalist atmosphere of the newest condominium. Feel joyful emotions and peace of mind in the heart of Hua Hin, close to all attractions at an affordable price. Small and cozy condominium includes apartments with 1 bedroom of 24.5-26 m² and 2 bedroom apartm…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$441,928
Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style. Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamle…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex THE 88 CONDO HUAHIN
Residential complex THE 88 CONDO HUAHIN
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$64,210
Number of floors 7
Ultra-fashionable apartments in the heart of Hua Hin! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing! There is an installment plan! The apartments are fully furnishe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex LA FELICE VILLA
Residential complex LA FELICE VILLA
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$388,224
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
An attractive investment property! Income from 6%!Installment plan! Furnished!Located in the heart of Hua Hin, Villa La Felice is a testament to modern residential living! Every home includes smart home innovations, allowing you to control everything from your phone or tablet and monitor act…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex SASARA
Residential complex SASARA
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$208,096
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex CABANAS
Residential complex CABANAS
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$75,469
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Attractive investment property! Income from 7%! Installment plan! Apartments are furnished! Close to the beach and hospital! Cabanas - a residential complex where Portuguese and neoclassical styles combine, aims to enliven coastal life, promising a unique experience in diversity. Faciliti…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
