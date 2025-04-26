  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok

New buildings for sale in Pa Khlok

Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 625–1 341 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is perfect for those who seek to live in harmony with nature without compromising on comfort and luxury. It is an ideal choice for families and investors who value exclusivity and tranquility. About the L…
Tumanov Group
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,112
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 272–441 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and convenience. It's the perfect place for personal residence, leisure, or profitable investments in Phuket's growing real estate market. Abou…
Tumanov Group
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$128,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 68–86 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for investors, families with children, as well as those seeking a combination of luxury and stable rental income. About the location: Utopia Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Paklok, Thalang, Phuket. It is three minutes aw…
Tumanov Group
Villa Utopia Thalang
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$163,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
Phuket Property Association
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$155,403
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Introducing Anasiri Paklok, an exciting new housing development by Sansiri, strategically located in a promising area of Phuket. Situated near the iconic Thao Thep Monument, it offers convenient access to various amenities, making it an ideal choice for modern living. Within just 5 minutes, …
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Title Serenity
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$86,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 26–112 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Apartments at affordable prices in a complex with rich infrastructureA new project from a proven developer.It consists of six seven-storey buildings with 814 apartments.A choice of single and double apartments with an area of 30 to 60 square meters.One of the advantages of the project is a r…
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$596,901
A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea. Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and afflu…
TRANIO
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$135,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 68–136 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for investors and families seeking luxurious accommodation in a tropical paradise, offering high living standards and tranquility. About the location: Tyssen Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Yamu on the east of Phuket…
Tumanov Group
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$542,329
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 306–394 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Ideal for families with children, active individuals, and investors looking to purchase luxury housing in Phuket's prestigious area. About the location: Located in the Thalang area, in the northwest of Phuket, The Ozone Campus Villa is si…
Tumanov Group
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$178,037
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 90–525 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and wellness. The project is suitable for both personal residence and investors aiming for a stable rental income. About the location: Ozone Villa Phuket is situated in …
Tumanov Group
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 270 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location. About the location: Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Tumanov Group
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$136,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 71 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income. About the locat…
Tumanov Group
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$808,490
Number of floors 1
Уникальная возможность инвестировать в роскошную виллу в живописном районе Пхукета, где элегантность встречается с природной красотой! Рассрочка! Живописные виды на горы и сады заповедника Кхао Пра Тео. Расстояние до пляжа: 15 минут до пляжа Най-Янг. В стоимость виллы включен бассейн,…
DDA Real Estate
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$246,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 150–440 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for elite investors, retirees, and vacation homeowners who appreciate seclusion, comfort, and investment appeal. About the location: The T Forest is located on the quiet east coast of Phuket, surrounded by…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Thalang, Thailand
from
$662,822
Finishing options Finished
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon. This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$559,044
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 320–340 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New complex of premium villas near Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$580,665
While complex is located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. The central living spaces have access to a panoramic garden views on all sides. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view an…
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$80,473
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 25–123 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living with children due to its proximity to schools, shops, and restaurants. The prices in the area are quite affordable, making it attractive for permanent living on the island. About the location: The c…
Tumanov Group
Villa Infinity Life Club
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$107,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Infinity Life Club is a unique complex for a comfortable and carefree life in the bosom of nature in Phuket. The project offers not only apartments, but also villas with private pools, combining modern comfort with high -class medical care and health services. Residents can enjoy a variet…
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$94,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
DDA Real Estate
Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$685,101
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate object 1
The villas on the slope of the hill each villa is carefully designed in such a way as to ensure maximum confidentiality, as well as the ability to admire the stunning natural landscapes and wonderful colors of evening sunset. The project is designed in a unique and modern architectural s…
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Campus
Thalang, Thailand
from
$681,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The Better Life For Family Introducing The Ozone Campus Villa, an exquisite collection of new pool villas for sale in the enchanting island of Phuket. This remarkable residential project offers a luxurious lifestyle, perfectly situated next to the renowned Thanyapura Sports Center and UWC…
Phuket Property Association
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$572,459
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 298–550 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and tranquility. This project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and exclusivity. About the location: Located in the picturesque Thalang area of Phuket, Prest…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$153,923
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall. Bang Tao Beach - 11 km Mai Khao Beach - 10 km…
TRANIO
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$590,855
Finishing options Finished
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel. Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Phuket Property Association
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$906,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 473–709 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The Anchan Mountain Breeze project is suitable for both comfortable living and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the Thalang area of Phuke…
Tumanov Group
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$3,82M
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 5 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular lands…
TRANIO
Villa Maison Sky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$647,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Maison Sky Villas Phuket Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$154,179
Finishing options Finished
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…
Udomo
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views in a sought-after area of Phuket, Thailand
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$853,995
These three-story luxury villas offer exceptional comfort and privacy. Here you'll find a unique living experience of spacious living featuring a master suite with a long infinity pool that frames stunning sea and mangrove forest vistas - immersing you in nature’s beauty at every turn. It is…
TRANIO
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
Udomo
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$912,851
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Each…
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$81,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 8
Area 31–67 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment. About…
Tumanov Group
Villa Amrits Luxury
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”. The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life. While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Phuket Property Association
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$597,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 300–388 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the locat…
Tumanov Group
