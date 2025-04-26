Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Ideal For:
The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is perfect for those who seek to live in harmony with nature without compromising on comfort and luxury. It is an ideal choice for families and investors who value exclusivity and tranquility.
About the L…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
For whom it suits:
Orienna Azure Villas are ideal for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and convenience. It's the perfect place for personal residence, leisure, or profitable investments in Phuket's growing real estate market.
Abou…
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Suitable for:
Ideal for investors, families with children, as well as those seeking a combination of luxury and stable rental income.
About the location:
Utopia Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Paklok, Thalang, Phuket. It is three minutes aw…
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
Introducing Anasiri Paklok, an exciting new housing development by Sansiri, strategically located in a promising area of Phuket. Situated near the iconic Thao Thep Monument, it offers convenient access to various amenities, making it an ideal choice for modern living. Within just 5 minutes, …
Apartments at affordable prices in a complex with rich infrastructureA new project from a proven developer.It consists of six seven-storey buildings with 814 apartments.A choice of single and double apartments with an area of 30 to 60 square meters.One of the advantages of the project is a r…
A tropical sanctuary of serenity, the residence is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts sensational views of the Andaman Sea.
Comprised of 28 private pool villas of up to 5 bedroom configurations, each villa is a masterpiece that will delight elite investors, discerning retirees and afflu…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfect for investors and families seeking luxurious accommodation in a tropical paradise, offering high living standards and tranquility.
About the location:
Tyssen Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Yamu on the east of Phuket…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Perfect for:
Ideal for families with children, active individuals, and investors looking to purchase luxury housing in Phuket's prestigious area.
About the location:
Located in the Thalang area, in the northwest of Phuket, The Ozone Campus Villa is si…
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and wellness. The project is suitable for both personal residence and investors aiming for a stable rental income.
About the location:
Ozone Villa Phuket is situated in …
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location.
About the location:
Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income.
About the locat…
Уникальная возможность инвестировать в роскошную виллу в живописном районе Пхукета, где элегантность встречается с природной красотой!
Рассрочка!
Живописные виды на горы и сады заповедника Кхао Пра Тео.
Расстояние до пляжа: 15 минут до пляжа Най-Янг.
В стоимость виллы включен бассейн,…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The T Forest project is perfect for elite investors, retirees, and vacation homeowners who appreciate seclusion, comfort, and investment appeal.
About the location:
The T Forest is located on the quiet east coast of Phuket, surrounded by…
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon.
This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
While complex is located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. The central living spaces have access to a panoramic garden views on all sides. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view an…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living with children due to its proximity to schools, shops, and restaurants. The prices in the area are quite affordable, making it attractive for permanent living on the island.
About the location: The c…
Infinity Life Club is a unique complex for a comfortable and carefree life in the bosom of nature in Phuket. The project offers not only apartments, but also villas with private pools, combining modern comfort with high -class medical care and health services.
Residents can enjoy a variet…
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
The villas on the slope of the hill each villa is carefully designed in such a way as to ensure maximum confidentiality, as well as the ability to admire the stunning natural landscapes and wonderful colors of evening sunset. The project is designed in a unique and modern architectural s…
The Better Life For Family
Introducing The Ozone Campus Villa, an exquisite collection of new pool villas for sale in the enchanting island of Phuket. This remarkable residential project offers a luxurious lifestyle, perfectly situated next to the renowned Thanyapura Sports Center and UWC…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and tranquility. This project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and exclusivity.
About the location:
Located in the picturesque Thalang area of Phuket, Prest…
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style.
Advantages
6% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall.
Bang Tao Beach - 11 km
Mai Khao Beach - 10 km…
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel.
Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
An ideal choice for those seeking luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The Anchan Mountain Breeze project is suitable for both comfortable living and investment benefits.
About the location:
Located in the Thalang area of Phuke…
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Marina - 5 minutes
Golf course - 15 minutes
Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular lands…
Maison Sky Villas Phuket
Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…
These three-story luxury villas offer exceptional comfort and privacy. Here you'll find a unique living experience of spacious living featuring a master suite with a long infinity pool that frames stunning sea and mangrove forest vistas - immersing you in nature’s beauty at every turn. It is…
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings.
Each…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who is it for:
The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment.
About…
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”.
The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life.
While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes.
About the locat…