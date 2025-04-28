  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu

New buildings for sale in Sakhu

apartments
25
houses
20
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$95,506
The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types: 28 m² — 1 bedroom 35 m² — 1 b…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with tropical swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, 6 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$649,475
We offer spacious tropical villas with a panoramic view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The developer has won "Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket" award at Dot Property Thailand Awards for this project. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows Kitchen applian…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$149,917
The biggest mixed-use project in Phuket with condominiums, luxury villas, hotels, shops, community mall, cports club, medical and wellness center. The 3rd phase will consist of two 7-storey buildings. One building is residential, and the second one is for hotel management only. The purchase …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Residential complex VIP Great Hill Naiyang
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$43,789
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 22 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for those who appreciate comfortable living in the heart of Phuket. VIP Great Hill Condominium is an excellent choice for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the location: The complex is located…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$203,487
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$162,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 37–69 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it is suitable: This project is ideal for connoisseurs of luxury and seclusion surrounded by pristine nature. A great choice for families vacationing by the sea and investors seeking profit. About the location: Located by the picturesque Nait…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The story of Phuvista. The first meaning comes from the name Phuket, the second meaning with the same sound in Thai as a mountain is Phukhao, and Vista means spectacular scenery. Therefore, all three meanings can be combined into Phuket's beautiful mountain. Phuvista is located at Nai Thon B…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Aileen Villas
Villa Aileen Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$243,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 120–414 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Ready to Move InAbout the Complex:An exclusive estate within a gated community featuring 7 luxurious villas, each with a private pool. Layout options include 2, 3, and 5 bedrooms. Plot sizes range from 217 to 312 m², with a built-up area of 194 to 415 m². The villas are surrounded by tropica…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$363,588
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 180–205 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: These luxurious villas are ideal for those seeking a tranquil and private life close to nature in Phuket. Aileen Villas Naithon will meet the requirements of discerning buyers who value comfort and elegance in every aspect of life. About…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$171,785
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital. Completion: first phase in June 2023, sec…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$888,638
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
TIARA Saku, Private Villas in Phuket Live in the Heart of a Hidden Gem. TIARA Saku goes beyond being merely a villa; it’;s a sanctuary where the boundaries between home and nature seamlessly blur, creating an unparalleled lifestyle that celebrates the beauty of living with and within the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$44,651
Number of floors 7
Great option for investment! Yield from 6%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing! The house is completed! The apartments are ready to move in! To the neares…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Residential complex Blue Canyon Heights
Thalang, Thailand
from
$662,822
Finishing options Finished
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon. This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$745,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Cocoon Villas Phase 3 is our new development featuring 8 luxurious villas nestled within a peaceful and tranquil setting Designed with a modern and contemporary flair, each villa sits on expansive plots of land ranging from 580 to 630 sqm. and boasts a generously sized private pool, with dim…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$949,024
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 360–700 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Title Serenity
Residential complex Title Serenity
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$86,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 26–112 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Apartments at affordable prices in a complex with rich infrastructureA new project from a proven developer.It consists of six seven-storey buildings with 814 apartments.A choice of single and double apartments with an area of 30 to 60 square meters.One of the advantages of the project is a r…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views within walking distance of Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,13M
Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa TIARA Saku
Villa TIARA Saku
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$876,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 448–585 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who will benefit: Ideal for those who value luxury and comfort surrounded by nature. Perfect for discerning buyers seeking serene living and lucrative investments in Phuket. About the location: The TIARA Saku project is located near Naiyang Beach an…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$662,847
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 290–669 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Ideal for: The Phuvista Villas Naithon project is perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility, who appreciate modern architecture and wish to live in harmony with tropical nature. This offer is for discerning buyers who value convenie…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$119,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 59 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The Title Halo Phuket residential complex-the embodiment of modern Comfort on Phuket The Title Halo Phuket is a unique premium residential complex located in one of the most picturesque and convenient areas of Phuket, just a few minutes from popular beaches. This project is an ideal combin…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”. The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life. While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$117,505
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 30–79 m²
18 real estate objects 18
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for those looking for luxury real estate near the beach, as well as for investors seeking high returns from resort property in Phuket. About the location: Situated directly on the shore of Nai Thon Beach,…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Residential complex BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$163,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$647,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Maison Sky Villas Phuket Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$234,791
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Overview 12 Exclusive Pool Villas Land Plot Sizes: 140 - 250 sq.m. Total Built-Up Area: 120 - 230 sq.m. Two villa types tailored to your needs: Type 1: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m), and 2 Carports. Type 2: 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m)…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,502
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
This is the sixth phase of Aileen Nai Thon, located between Nai Thon and Nai Yang. The villas in this phase will be built on a gentle hillside surrounded by tropical vegetation and are just a few minutes’ drive from the sandy shores of Nai Thon and Nai Yang, as well as Phuket International…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$158,149
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
3 real estate objects 3
Beachfront Bliss is a 3-storey low-rise condominium located in Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket Province. The project consists of 3 buildings with 96 residential units on a land area of ​​6,400 square meters. Amenities: - On-site restaurant - Communal swimming pool - Fitness center - Bar - Clubh…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,043
Finishing options Finished
Welcome to Sra Villas We are proud to present that life is always connected at SRA Villas. Giving importance to functional indoor and outdoor lifestyles, our modern and tropical 5-Rais living spaces come with surrounding mountain views and ocean breezes. Each of our spacious villas is one…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of premium villas near Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of premium villas near Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$580,665
While complex is located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. The central living spaces have access to a panoramic garden views on all sides. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view an…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Residential complex The Title Halo 1 – Naiyang Beach
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$118,326
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 36–81 m²
27 real estate objects 27
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who appreciate luxurious seaside vacations, as well as for families with children seeking a cozy and safe place for living and investing. About the location:Located in a prestigious area of Phuket, just a …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$597,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 300–388 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$461,780
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
MOdern tropical Villas in phuket, thailand Nestled amidst the verdant embrace of the mountains, this villa project is meticulously designed to harmonise with nature. The open space concept seamlessly links indoor and outdoor areas, inviting the gentle caress of breezes, and the soft glow …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$805,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 300–700 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who seek to enjoy luxury and tranquility on the shores of Phuket. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value high living standards and investment benefits. About the location: Vista Del Mar is …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$94,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 270 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location. About the location: Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Residential complex VIP Great Hill
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$60,482
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 21–32 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Finished condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the secluded and one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket, Nai Yang Beach, a condominium was built, where new and fully equipped apartments. The seven-story condominium offers apartments from 20.5 to …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,112
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 272–441 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and convenience. It's the perfect place for personal residence, leisure, or profitable investments in Phuket's growing real estate market. Abou…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$488,771
Number of floors 2
Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket. Great option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Income from 8%! Instalments available! Aileen Villas Layan Phase V is a complex of private villas with a pool in a modern and luxurious style, just 1 km from Layan Beach. Phuket Airp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$177,136
A Hidden Gem on a Beautiful Tropical Island At Chao Wilai, we believe that comfort and affortability goes hand in hand. Our goal is to provide our community with an amazing experience at the best value. Located only minutes from the beautiful Naiyang Beach- we believe that any one can exp…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$137,565
On the territory of the residential complex there are 2 large swimming pools, a garden, a children's playground, a club house, a supermarket, a huge lake of 25,000 m2, a private road to the beach, a bus to/from the airport. Facilities and equipment in the house Clients are given many option…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Residential complex The Title Serenity Naiyang – Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$80,473
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 25–123 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living with children due to its proximity to schools, shops, and restaurants. The prices in the area are quite affordable, making it attractive for permanent living on the island. About the location: The c…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$170,546
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 37–74 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Condominium on the first line of secluded beachA new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tou…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,36M
We offer exclusive spacious tropical villas with a view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Residential complex Royal Lee The Terminal Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$81,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 8
Area 31–67 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment. About…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Residential complex Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$159,001
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 32–76 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium project is ideal both for comfortable living and for investment. It is created for those who value privacy and coziness, as well as for those who aim to achieve stable rental income. About the loca…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Realting.com
