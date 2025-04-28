Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types:
28 m² — 1 bedroom
35 m² — 1 b…
We offer spacious tropical villas with a panoramic view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools.
The developer has won "Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket" award at Dot Property Thailand Awards for this project.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium windows
Kitchen applian…
The biggest mixed-use project in Phuket with condominiums, luxury villas, hotels, shops, community mall, cports club, medical and wellness center.
The 3rd phase will consist of two 7-storey buildings. One building is residential, and the second one is for hotel management only.
The purchase …
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it suits:
The project is ideal for those who appreciate comfortable living in the heart of Phuket. VIP Great Hill Condominium is an excellent choice for both permanent residence and investment purposes.
About the location:
The complex is located…
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
For whom it is suitable:
This project is ideal for connoisseurs of luxury and seclusion surrounded by pristine nature. A great choice for families vacationing by the sea and investors seeking profit.
About the location:
Located by the picturesque Nait…
The story of Phuvista. The first meaning comes from the name Phuket, the second meaning with the same sound in Thai as a mountain is Phukhao, and Vista means spectacular scenery. Therefore, all three meanings can be combined into Phuket's beautiful mountain. Phuvista is located at Nai Thon B…
Ready to Move InAbout the Complex:An exclusive estate within a gated community featuring 7 luxurious villas, each with a private pool. Layout options include 2, 3, and 5 bedrooms. Plot sizes range from 217 to 312 m², with a built-up area of 194 to 415 m². The villas are surrounded by tropica…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
These luxurious villas are ideal for those seeking a tranquil and private life close to nature in Phuket. Aileen Villas Naithon will meet the requirements of discerning buyers who value comfort and elegance in every aspect of life.
About…
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital.
Completion: first phase in June 2023, sec…
TIARA Saku, Private Villas in Phuket Live in the Heart of a Hidden Gem.
TIARA Saku goes beyond being merely a villa; it’;s a sanctuary where the boundaries between home and nature seamlessly blur, creating an unparalleled lifestyle that celebrates the beauty of living with and within the …
Great option for investment! Yield from 6%!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!
The house is completed!
The apartments are ready to move in!
To the neares…
Blue Canyon Heights Condos is a new residence project set in the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club, conveniently situated near Phuket International Airport and North Phuket beaches such as Mai Khao, Nai Yang, and Nai Thon.
This project comprises of 10 low-rise buildings tucked amidst the …
Cocoon Villas Phase 3 is our new development featuring 8 luxurious villas nestled within a peaceful and tranquil setting Designed with a modern and contemporary flair, each villa sits on expansive plots of land ranging from 580 to 630 sqm. and boasts a generously sized private pool, with dim…
Apartments at affordable prices in a complex with rich infrastructureA new project from a proven developer.It consists of six seven-storey buildings with 814 apartments.A choice of single and double apartments with an area of 30 to 60 square meters.One of the advantages of the project is a r…
Villas are carefully nestled on the slope of the green hill, to allow superb sea and sunset views from each villa. 10 villas have been sold, most of them inhabited by the owners or rented out. 10 more villas are to be built by 2024-2025. The complex occupies 17,000 m2 of landscaped territory…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who will benefit:
Ideal for those who value luxury and comfort surrounded by nature. Perfect for discerning buyers seeking serene living and lucrative investments in Phuket.
About the location:
The TIARA Saku project is located near Naiyang Beach an…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Ideal for:
The Phuvista Villas Naithon project is perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility, who appreciate modern architecture and wish to live in harmony with tropical nature. This offer is for discerning buyers who value convenie…
The Title Halo Phuket residential complex-the embodiment of modern Comfort on Phuket The Title Halo Phuket is a unique premium residential complex located in one of the most picturesque and convenient areas of Phuket, just a few minutes from popular beaches. This project is an ideal combin…
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”.
The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life.
While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
This project is perfect for those looking for luxury real estate near the beach, as well as for investors seeking high returns from resort property in Phuket.
About the location:
Situated directly on the shore of Nai Thon Beach,…
Maison Sky Villas Phuket
Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Overview
12 Exclusive Pool Villas
Land Plot Sizes: 140 - 250 sq.m.
Total Built-Up Area: 120 - 230 sq.m.
Two villa types tailored to your needs:
Type 1: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m), and 2 Carports.
Type 2: 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m)…
This is the sixth phase of Aileen Nai Thon, located between Nai Thon and Nai Yang.
The villas in this phase will be built on a gentle hillside surrounded by tropical vegetation and are just a few minutes’ drive from the sandy shores of Nai Thon and Nai Yang, as well as Phuket International…
Beachfront Bliss is a 3-storey low-rise condominium located in Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket Province. The project consists of 3 buildings with 96 residential units on a land area of 6,400 square meters.
Amenities:
- On-site restaurant
- Communal swimming pool
- Fitness center
- Bar
- Clubh…
Welcome to Sra Villas
We are proud to present that life is always connected at SRA Villas. Giving importance to functional indoor and outdoor lifestyles, our modern and tropical 5-Rais living spaces come with surrounding mountain views and ocean breezes. Each of our spacious villas is one…
While complex is located near one of Phuket’s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. The central living spaces have access to a panoramic garden views on all sides. Instead of being surrounded by solid walls, guests can indulge in an open tropical garden view an…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!
Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who appreciate luxurious seaside vacations, as well as for families with children seeking a cozy and safe place for living and investing.
About the location:Located in a prestigious area of Phuket, just a …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes.
About the locat…
MOdern tropical Villas in phuket, thailand
Nestled amidst the verdant embrace of the mountains, this villa project is meticulously designed to harmonise with nature. The open space concept seamlessly links indoor and outdoor areas, inviting the gentle caress of breezes, and the soft glow …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
This project is perfect for those who seek to enjoy luxury and tranquility on the shores of Phuket. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value high living standards and investment benefits.
About the location:
Vista Del Mar is …
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location.
About the location:
Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Finished condominium near a secluded beach
In the north of the island, not far from the secluded and one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket, Nai Yang Beach, a condominium was built, where new and fully equipped apartments.
The seven-story condominium offers apartments from 20.5 to …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
For whom it suits:
Orienna Azure Villas are ideal for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and convenience. It's the perfect place for personal residence, leisure, or profitable investments in Phuket's growing real estate market.
Abou…
Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket.
Great option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Income from 8%!
Instalments available!
Aileen Villas Layan Phase V is a complex of private villas with a pool in a modern and luxurious style, just 1 km from Layan Beach. Phuket Airp…
A Hidden Gem on a Beautiful Tropical Island
At Chao Wilai, we believe that comfort and affortability goes hand in hand. Our goal is to provide our community with an amazing experience at the best value. Located only minutes from the beautiful Naiyang Beach- we believe that any one can exp…
On the territory of the residential complex there are 2 large swimming pools, a garden, a children's playground, a club house, a supermarket, a huge lake of 25,000 m2, a private road to the beach, a bus to/from the airport.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Clients are given many option…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living with children due to its proximity to schools, shops, and restaurants. The prices in the area are quite affordable, making it attractive for permanent living on the island.
About the location: The c…
Condominium on the first line of secluded beachA new large-scale condominium project for 927 units is being built in one of the most interesting still undeveloped locations - near Knighton Beach.The place primarily attracts people seeking privacy, because here you will not see a crowd of tou…
We offer exclusive spacious tropical villas with a view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools.
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - 2026.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property i…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who is it for:
The Royal Lee project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and modern lifestyle with high comfort. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy all the benefits of living in Phuket, whether for permanent residence or investment.
About…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium project is ideal both for comfortable living and for investment. It is created for those who value privacy and coziness, as well as for those who aim to achieve stable rental income.
About the loca…