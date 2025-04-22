Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand

Experience the aesthetics of living in harmony at modern luxurious condominium in the heart of the Sukhumvit area, overlooking the most spectacular view of the Chao Phraya River. This condo project comprises of 4 buildings, 33 floors and 582 units. Facilities:

Reception and lobby area

Communal gym and pool

Sauna

Communal garden area

Co-working space

Rooftop lounge

Parking

24h security

Video surveillance

Location and nearby infrastructure

This project is situated in a superior location, offering a fast connection to urban lifestyle within a few minutes away from Khlong Toei Expressway, Ramintra Expressway, and only 1.3 kilometers away from On Nut BTS station. It is also surrounded by leading shopping centers such as Century The Movie Plaza Sukhumvit, The Mall Ramkhamhaeng 3, and CentralPlaza Rama3.