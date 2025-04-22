Residential complex High-rise residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$74,778
08/05/2025
$74,778
07/05/2025
$75,035
;
20
Media Media
ID: 25862
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451178
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

Experience the aesthetics of living in harmony at modern luxurious condominium in the heart of the Sukhumvit area, overlooking the most spectacular view of the Chao Phraya River. This condo project comprises of 4 buildings, 33 floors and 582 units. Facilities:

  • Reception and lobby area
  • Communal gym and pool
  • Sauna
  • Communal garden area
  • Co-working space
  • Rooftop lounge
  • Parking
  • 24h security
  • Video surveillance
Location and nearby infrastructure

This project is situated in a superior location, offering a fast connection to urban lifestyle within a few minutes away from Khlong Toei Expressway, Ramintra Expressway, and only 1.3 kilometers away from On Nut BTS station. It is also surrounded by leading shopping centers such as Century The Movie Plaza Sukhumvit, The Mall Ramkhamhaeng 3, and CentralPlaza Rama3.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

You are viewing
Realting.com
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications