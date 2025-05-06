Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Investing in luxury apartments! Yield from 8%!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
All apartments come with furniture, plumbing and household appliances!
Installments available!
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious locatio…
Great option for investment!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!
Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental!
Instalments available! The apartments are f…
The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and …
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;…
2
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buil…
1
Идеальный выбор для инвестиций и для долгосрочного проживания! Доход от 7%!
Рассрочка!
Вблизи занменитых пляжей!
Благодаря своему расположению, качеству строительства и уровню удобств, кондоминиум представляет собой отличную инвестиционную возможность с потенциалом роста стоимости и…
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth.
Th…
Cozy apartments in the new Symphony complex! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! Fully equipped kitchen from Bosch! Perfect for comfortable living and investment!
Amenities: exclusive gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, parks and recreation areas, restaurants and cafes, shop…
A unique opportunity to invest in a stylish home with high potential for profitability! House completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished! Garden view!
Coco Vile is a new real estate project offering beautifully designed single-family homes in a calm Scandinavian style. Enjoy a calm and…
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! This is an ideal option for comfortable living and successful investments.
Yield up to 8% per annum!
Experience the functionality of space and tranquility in the exclusive HORIZON refuge far from th…
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style
This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens …
The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms.
Features
…
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in B HOME ESTATE residential complex in the quiet area of Huai Yai! Installment plan available!
The exclusive residential complex Tropical Village 3 is designed in a modern tropical style, offering the perfect combination of luxury and comfort…
A unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yields!
Rental yield: up to 8%
Installment available!
Fully furnished!
Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!
AQUAROUS is designed with all families in mind. It offers amenities for all ages. Here y…
An attractive offer for investors: luxury villas with private pools in the picturesque area of Thung Klom Tan, Pattaya! Installments! High rental potential and price growth per year! Fully furnished!
A unique and vibrant residential complex Koji Villa, located in the heart of a beautiful …
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!
Instalments available!
The house is completed!
The apartments are ready to move in!
Fully furnished!
To the nearest beach: 1.3 km.
Once Pattaya is a mixed use condominium in the …
A luxury high-rise condominium in one of Pratumnak’s most sought-after areas. 275 luxury fully furnished residences allow their owners to enjoy 5-star living, with world-class facilities.
The complex infrastructure:
gardens
gym
lobby
swimming pools
jacuzzi
kids' pool
restaurant and bar
cine…
2
