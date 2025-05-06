  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai

New buildings for sale in Nong Pla Lai

apartments
15
houses
4
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$145,598
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 36
Investing in luxury apartments! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! All apartments come with furniture, plumbing and household appliances! Installments available! Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious locatio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$179,159
The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of ​​Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$79,101
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$129,132
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$87,785
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Идеальный выбор для инвестиций и для долгосрочного проживания! Доход от 7%! Рассрочка! Вблизи занменитых пляжей! Благодаря своему расположению, качеству строительства и уровню удобств, кондоминиум представляет собой отличную инвестиционную возможность с потенциалом роста стоимости и…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Tropicana
Residential complex Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$76,639
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 33–77 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth. Th…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$132,572
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Cozy apartments in the new Symphony complex! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! Fully equipped kitchen from Bosch! Perfect for comfortable living and investment! Amenities: exclusive gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, parks and recreation areas, restaurants and cafes, shop…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,884
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a stylish home with high potential for profitability! House completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished! Garden view! Coco Vile is a new real estate project offering beautifully designed single-family homes in a calm Scandinavian style. Enjoy a calm and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa HORIZON
Villa HORIZON
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$259,587
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! This is an ideal option for comfortable living and successful investments. Yield up to 8% per annum! Experience the functionality of space and tranquility in the exclusive HORIZON refuge far from th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$77,800
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 33–77 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$672,518
The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms. Features …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$214,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 55
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in B HOME ESTATE residential complex in the quiet area of ​​Huai Yai! Installment plan available! The exclusive residential complex Tropical Village 3 is designed in a modern tropical style, offering the perfect combination of luxury and comfort…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$134,218
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yields! Rental yield: up to 8% Installment available! Fully furnished! Distance to the beach: only 500 meters! AQUAROUS is designed with all families in mind. It offers amenities for all ages. Here y…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa KOJI VILLA
Villa KOJI VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$294,955
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
An attractive offer for investors: luxury villas with private pools in the picturesque area of ​​Thung Klom Tan, Pattaya! Installments! High rental potential and price growth per year! Fully furnished! A unique and vibrant residential complex Koji Villa, located in the heart of a beautiful …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Once Pattaya
Residential complex Once Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$91,247
Number of floors 32
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Instalments available! The house is completed! The apartments are ready to move in! Fully furnished! To the nearest beach: 1.3 km. Once Pattaya is a mixed use condominium in the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$519,414
A luxury high-rise condominium in one of Pratumnak's most sought-after areas. 275 luxury fully furnished residences allow their owners to enjoy 5-star living, with world-class facilities. The complex infrastructure: gardens gym lobby swimming pools jacuzzi kids' pool restaurant and bar cine…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object
Agency
DDA Real Estate
