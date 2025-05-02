Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Charming two-storey luxury villa Layan Bangsare Villas on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand!
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!
Instalments available! The villa is furnished!
Amenities: private pool, sunbathing area and barbecue, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments in the picturesque Bang Saray Beach area. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!The house is completed, ready to move in! The apartment is furnished!Close to Bang Saray beach! Convenient transportation.Breeze Beach Side …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
The 5th project by Sisaran of Bang Saray is an ECO Friendly luxury condo featuring 262 units. Featuring over 15 facilites for residents and an array of 5 star serviecs this development will set a new benchmark for Bang Saray.