  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Takhian Tia

New buildings for sale in Takhian Tia

Bang Lamung
3
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View na beregu morya
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View na beregu morya
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$234,905
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Paradise Ocean View — a luxurious condominium located in the picturesque corner of Pattaya. The complex is located right in the bay by the sea. All apartments are species, from the windows of which a stunning view of the sea opens. Each apartment is well equipped with furniture and appliance…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$229,024
Number of floors 8
Attractive investment property! Yield from 6%! The advantageous location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing! Instalments are available! Distance to the beach: only 15 m!< /p> Fully furnished, plumbing, household appliances, updated finishin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$238,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 61–88 m²
2 real estate objects 2
A piece of paradise in Pattaya  Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star condominium which received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition « Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise condominium with sea views. Thailand Own beach Lif…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
