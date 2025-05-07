Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Paradise Ocean View — a luxurious condominium located in the picturesque corner of Pattaya. The complex is located right in the bay by the sea. All apartments are species, from the windows of which a stunning view of the sea opens. Each apartment is well equipped with furniture and appliance…
Attractive investment property! Yield from 6%!
The advantageous location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!
Instalments are available!
Distance to the beach: only 15 m!< /p>
Fully furnished, plumbing, household appliances, updated finishin…
A piece of paradise in Pattaya
Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star
condominium which
received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition
« Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise
condominium with sea views. Thailand
Own beach
Lif…