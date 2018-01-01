  1. Realting.com
  3. High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand

Thanon Phaya Thai Subdistrict, Thailand
€227,017
About the complex

The project in a quiet neighbourhood of Bangkok, surrounded by green areas. The building has standard and loft apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Close to shops, schools, hospitals, metro station.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities include lounge areas, lobby with artwork, spacious amphitheatre-style seating area, work and study lounge, laundry facilities, 24-hour security and CCTV, electric car charging station.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The country's most populated city, Bangkok is a major hub in Southeast Asia, attracting both simple migration of the local rural population to the cities, as well as gathering many freelancers, remote workers, expats, and comfortable for international business.

The project is located in Ratchathewi, Bangkok's vibrant central business district, 140 metres from the BTS Ratchathewi.

Thanon Phaya Thai Subdistrict, Thailand

High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business district of Bangkok, Thailand
€227,017
