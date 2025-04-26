Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfect for those seeking luxurious seclusion with maximum amenities in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families with children, as well as those considering investment opportunities.
About the location:
Located in Chalong Bay, one of t…
The complex includes 28 villas with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
Features:
2 parking spaces
salt-water swimming pool
terrace
Facilities and equipment in the house
air conditioning
built-in wardrobe
kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 9 minutes
Robinson Lif…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Perfectly suited for discerning buyers who value luxury and comfort. This project is designed for those who seek to enjoy life in an exclusive atmosphere and view real estate as a lucrative investment.
About the location:
Lavish Estates …
A luxury villa complex located in the heart of the island, offering excellent infrastructure and convenient access to all key points. The heart of the complex is a common infrastructure area, separated from the roadway with direct access from the site of each villa! The area of this space …
Elite villas located at the top of the mountain in the picturesque Chalong area The new project of exclusive luxurious villas of the premium segment offers only 9 exclusive villas with a pool. The complex with a choice proposes three different options for villas with a pool: 4 bedrooms wit…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay is ideal for those who value luxury, privacy, and eco-friendliness in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. It is the perfect place for family vacations and investments with high-income potentia…
Sea Central Villas, a brand new development can be found in the increasingly popular but still peaceful area known as Palai, situated in the northeastern segment of Chalong Bay. This project isn't far from the Palai shoreline and pier, and it's just a quick drive from Chalong Tourist Pier, P…
New condominium in the south of Phuket, where tropical charm is seamlessly combined with modern amenities. Just steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong and a short drive from the enchanting southern beaches, this exclusive development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience filled with w…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
An ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious life in a peaceful corner of Phuket. Perfect for families or investors who value comfort, convenience, and the prospect of high rental income.
About the location:
The Avenue Presiden…
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year.
Installment plan!
Fully furnished apartments!
FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Centre. This project offers the perfect combination of a…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Andaman Bay View Residences is a stunning new development in the heart of Chalong bay, Phuket. With 50 fully-furnished apartments with a range of options available from 55 sq m to 219 sq m priced from *6.6 million THB to 28.5 millioin THB - there's something for everyone and due for completi…
Stylish apartments in the heart of ChalongThe new complex of exclusive apartments will be located in Chalong district a few steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong shopping center and a short drive from the southern beaches of Phuket.Immerse yourself in the Wyndham Fantasea Condo Chalong lifes…
Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms…
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenien…
Larimar Villas - a complex of villas on the island of Phuket in Thailand. Nearby there are shops, kindergarten, school. A fitness center, bakery, golf club will work on the territory. The houses are designed by terrace, pool, parking for 2 cars. You can buy villas in Larimar Villas with turn…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for those seeking luxurious and private accommodation with stunning views and modern amenities in a quiet corner of Phuket. Suitable for families, investment buyers, and people who appreciate tranquility and exclusivity.
…
The unique Eco Viva Villas are located near the less busy foothills of a forested mountain in Chalong. It is a short drive from family and other amenities such as BCIS International School, kindergartens, hospitals, Lotus's Chalong, Villa Market and Robinson Lifestyle Mall.This villa project…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
Perfect for those looking for a luxurious and affordable home for vacation or permanent residence in one of Phuket's most desirable areas. Suitable for both investors and those who value privacy and modern comfort.
About the location:
Lo…
ENDLESS PEACE AND TROPICAL REST Situated in the quiet yet developing area of Palai on the northern end of Chalong Bay, just 800 metres from the sea, Avirodha Palai Villas combine contemporary architecture with a tropical rooftop design. Ideal for a variety of needs, these villas are suitab…
An attractive investment property! Yield 7%!
Installments!
Close to beaches and Phuket!
LARIMAR VILLA - the villa is designed with modern and beautiful architecture. The construction uses high quality materials and creative decor that make Villa Larimar worthy of attention.
Amenities: fi…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Ready to move in, Fully furnished, Guaranteed income
About the complex:
We offer modern furnished apartments: studios, 1-2 and 3 bedrooms, ranging from 24 to 85 sq.m. The complex includes ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea. Excellent infrastru…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
Perfectly suited for discerning investors seeking a combination of luxury and eco-friendliness in the heart of Phuket. Ideal for families and those who value comfort and sustainability.
About the location:
Located in Chalong, the projec…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility and luxury on the east coast of Phuket. Suitable for family stays and for those looking to invest in exclusive properties with high income potential.
About the Location:
Located in the Thalang …
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket.
The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!
Who it’s for:
Perfect for those looking for a blend of urban living and tropical paradise. Ideal for families, couples, and those who value comfort and convenience.
About the location:
The complex is located in the south of Phuket, in the Chalong are…
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, panoramic views of the sea and the garden.
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Electric blinds
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
"Smart Home" system
Solar panels
Lo…
A unique project, located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket island, consists of 35 villas with views of the mountains, lake and golf course. The interior design of the project is made in a modern style using neutral colors.
The complex is located 5 minutes from the international sch…
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Who It's For:
Perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in the bustling paradise of Phuket. This project is aimed at discerning buyers who value comfort and investment opportunities.
About the Location:
“Larimar Villa Phuket” is located…
Immersing yourself in Kiri Buddha Pool Villa @ Chalong adds a wonderfully rich layer of enjoyment to a luxury villa stay whilst appreciating the Phuket Island's natural attractions and fun activities.
Located at Chalong area, near The Big Buddha, it's absolutely convenient to drive to inc…