530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
The complex includes 3 buildings, totaling 246 units. Various types of units are available with sizes ranging from 37.3 to 106 sq.m. Unique architectural solutions integrate a modern style with the comfort of a tropi…
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket
Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Patong Bay Seaview cottages
Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are already generating plenty of buzz around the island of Phuket. With a strategic, serene location in a private valley tucked away in Nanai Hill, Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are affordable yet luxurious.
The cottages set a bench…
Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing.
It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of a…
The Forest Patong Residence: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury Living and Lucrative Investment in Phuket
Looking for a luxury condo in Phuket that seamlessly blends modern comforts with natural tranquility? Look no further than The Forest Patong Residence, a premier real estate project…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who's it for:
Ideal for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life with a sea view, appreciate comfort and an eco-friendly approach. Perfect for families, couples, and investors.
About the location:
Located in the picturesque Kathu area, right next to P…
Who is it for:
For seekers of luxurious accommodation with a stunning sea view, privacy enthusiasts, and high-standard connoisseurs, as well as those looking for lucrative investment opportunities in one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations.…
luxurious condominiums with views of the sea on Patong Welcome to Baan Suan Kamanan, a prestigious luxury area located on the slopes of the hills of the Patong beach on Phuket. A coral beach with a view of the ocean offers an exquisite review site for stunning sunsets and views of the Pato…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
Who it suits:
Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and investment returns in bustling Patong. This project caters to discerning buyers and investors who desire to enjoy top-class comfort in Phuket.
About t…
The start of sales of a luxurious project for Bang Tao at a unique price the condominium is located on the west coast of Phuket, among the hills of the Patong Bay, in a secluded and exotic place. Regardless of whether you want to walk on the beach, visit beautiful local restaurants or go t…
The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc.
Facilities and equipment in the house
CCTV (Video Surveillance)
24H Security
Reception/Lobby Area
Co-Working Space/…
The complex includes 19 exclusive sea view apartments.
swimming pool
garden
around-the-clock security
concierge service
sea view
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Water heater
Advantages
Demands on rental units are high, with rental…
Who it's suitable for:
This project is perfect for families seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for a stable rental income in one of Thailand's most popular tourist areas.
About the location:
The Forest Patong Reside…
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters.
Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay!
Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, a…
Investing in Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket apartments is a unique opportunity to receive rental income and annual price growth. Yield from 7%!
Instalments available! The apartments are furnished!
Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket — This apartment is located about 700 meters from Kamala Beach. The …
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property.
…