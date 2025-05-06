  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Patong

Pa Tong
17
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$93,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 26–128 m²
13 real estate objects 13
530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: The complex includes 3 buildings, totaling 246 units. Various types of units are available with sizes ranging from 37.3 to 106 sq.m. Unique architectural solutions integrate a modern style with the comfort of a tropi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$203,134
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$994,978
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$294,231
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Patong Bay Seaview cottages Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are already generating plenty of buzz around the island of Phuket. With a strategic, serene location in a private valley tucked away in Nanai Hill, Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are affordable yet luxurious. The cottages set a bench…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$394,151
Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing. It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$272,109
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 53–110 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The Forest Patong Residence: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury Living and Lucrative Investment in Phuket Looking for a luxury condo in Phuket that seamlessly blends modern comforts with natural tranquility? Look no further than The Forest Patong Residence, a premier real estate project…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$188,309
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 55–142 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Ideal for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life with a sea view, appreciate comfort and an eco-friendly approach. Perfect for families, couples, and investors. About the location: Located in the picturesque Kathu area, right next to P…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Residential complex Bluepoint Seaview Condo Phuket
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$525,895
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 3
Area 130–453 m²
20 real estate objects 20
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For seekers of luxurious accommodation with a stunning sea view, privacy enthusiasts, and high-standard connoisseurs, as well as those looking for lucrative investment opportunities in one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations.…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$231,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
2 real estate objects 2
luxurious condominiums with views of the sea on Patong Welcome to Baan Suan Kamanan, a prestigious luxury area located on the slopes of the hills of the Patong beach on Phuket. A coral beach with a view of the ocean offers an exquisite review site for stunning sunsets and views of the Pato…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$172,724
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Residence
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$81,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 46 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and investment returns in bustling Patong. This project caters to discerning buyers and investors who desire to enjoy top-class comfort in Phuket. About t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$571,599
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 151–444 m²
8 real estate objects 8
The start of sales of a luxurious project for Bang Tao at a unique price the condominium is located on the west coast of Phuket, among the hills of the Patong Bay, in a secluded and exotic place. Regardless of whether you want to walk on the beach, visit beautiful local restaurants or go t…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$194,090
The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV (Video Surveillance) 24H Security Reception/Lobby Area Co-Working Space/…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$680,509
The complex includes 19 exclusive sea view apartments. swimming pool garden around-the-clock security concierge service sea view Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Water heater Advantages Demands on rental units are high, with rental…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$251,991
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 45–110 m²
15 real estate objects 15
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for families seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for a stable rental income in one of Thailand's most popular tourist areas. About the location: The Forest Patong Reside…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex OCEANA
Residential complex OCEANA
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$109,060
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investing in Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket apartments is a unique opportunity to receive rental income and annual price growth. Yield from 7%! Instalments available! The apartments are furnished! Oceana Resort Kamala Phuket — This apartment is located about 700 meters from Kamala Beach. The …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$128,338
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property. …
Agency
TRANIO
