Phangnga Province, Thailand

from €301,833

Completion date: 2026

Laguna Seaside is a new luxury condominium in Phuket. The complex offers large condominiums with magnificent views of the sea, Bangtao beach or tropical views of the lush garden. The property is ideally located just a few meters from Bang Tao Beach and has a rare dedicated beach area that offers owners the best places in the house to enjoy a stunning sunset over the bright waters of the Andaman Sea . The condominium is located at 394, Cherngtalay, Amphoe Thalang, Chang Wat Phuket 83110, Thailand . Ideal for a modern lifestyle, condominiums with 1-3 bedrooms in Laguna Seaside begin with a spacious 60 sq.m. Larger apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms are designed to enjoy maximum panoramic views with the corresponding veranda in full width. At Laguna Seaside you will enjoy magnificent sea views with first-class rooftop amenities! In addition to choosing luxury spa salons, five-star resorts, an 18-hole Laguna Phuket golf course, a variety of water sports and recreational activities at Laguna Phuket, owners are also well placed, to maximize the use of recreational activities such as the nearby Boat Avenue, the shopping complex and the central boutique restaurant and the Porto de Phuket restaurant. EASY: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator - Parking Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!