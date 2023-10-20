Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Ocean Horizon is a new project on the 1st coastline in the clean beaches of Na Jomtien. Ocean Horizon Beachfront Pattaya located in an excellent area, has private access to a beautiful snow-white beach. Nearby are such famous establishments, which are part of the top holiday destinations in Pattaya - Cafe Del mare, Bacco Beach, Glass House.
All apartments are rented with decoration, design, furniture and appliances.
Residents include a parking space, video surveillance, 24-hour security, 5-star lobby, 3 clubs, a swimming pool, a cascade-onsen, a steam room and a sauna, a gym and yoga, a kids club, pool bar, exclusive lounge, coworking place, kitchen space, games room, golf simulator, landscape pool, beach bar, water sports equipment, kayak, surfboards, boats and more.
The successful location of Ocean Horizon Pattaya makes it possible to quickly reach the most popular tourist destinations in Pattaya.
– Distance to the beach line – 400 meters;
– Restaurants of European and Asian cuisine, Wat Na Chom Thien Temple, Chom Thian Yacht Club and Pattaya Fishing Park – within a two-kilometer radius;
– Underwater World Pattaya – Oceanarium ten minutes away.
