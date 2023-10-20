  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Na Chom Thian

New buildings for sale in Na Chom Thian

apartments
8
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Dubai, UAE
from
€60,106
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares. Equipment for the apartment: - Clean interior decoration, - Ceiling lighting, - Combined flooring - Includes tiles and laminate, tile, - Plumbing, - Kitchen headset, - Built-in and upholstered furniture, - Air conditioning, TV, two-chamber refrigerator, - Microwave, hood, hob The total area of pools located on the inner territory and around the perimeter of the resort exceeds 6000 sq.m. The internal territory of the complex is divided into three different parts by topic and interests. The three-story club house, located in the center of the project and equipped with a pier with boats, imitates the originality of its architecture, magically moving you to the promenade of the glamorous Saint-Tropez. The complex has a restaurant, dining room and lounge area, gym, sauna, games room, library / Internet center and banquet room. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Bayphere
Residential complex Bayphere
Dubai, UAE
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Bayphere is a new investment hotel located in the picturesque Na Jomtien area, 200 meters from South Na Jomtien Beach. The hotel is located at: 159 หมู บ ที ่ 2 Na Chom Thian 18 Alley, Na Chom Thian, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250, Thailand. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, safe, kettle, fridge, minibar and flat-screen TV. The rooms have a balcony, desk and a private bathroom with a bidet. All rooms at Bayphere Hotel include towels and bed linen. In the mornings, breakfast « buffet » is served. Residents have an outdoor pool, free private parking, a fitness center and a garden. Residents can also visit the restaurant and bar and relax on the terrace. Amenities include a 24-hour front desk, airport shuttle service, room service and free Wi-Fi. North Na Jomtien Beach is 200 meters from the hotel and the Eastern Star Golf Course is 32 km away. U-Tapao Pattaya International Airport is just 33 km from the hotel. There is all the necessary infrastructure nearby. This wonderful place has a full range of services for the most comfortable stay! EASY: - Outdoor pool - Free Wi-Fi - Beach ( first line ) - Free parking - Airport shuttle - Fitness center - Non-smoking rooms - Restaurant - Bar Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Dubai, UAE
from
€60,815
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the prestigious Nam Talay Condo complex, located in the village of Soi Na Havari, Na Jomtien district. Each apartment has beautiful, modern and built-in furniture. EDUCATION OF LCD: fitness, garden, parking, security, pool and Wi-Fi. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. U-Tapao International Airport is 33 km away. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex French Riviera
Residential complex French Riviera
Dubai, UAE
from
€59,563
Area 24–102 m²
32 properties 32
Agency: Geo Estate
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur. The infrastructure of the complex: 3 pool areas (children's pool, adult pool, water slides) Gazebos for relaxation and barbecue Open parking Security and video surveillance on the territory Restaurant Reception (from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Lounge/bar Gym Sauna and steam room Jacuzzi with cold and hot water Children's playroom Table tennis Billiards Computer room/library Ownership form: Freehold Foreign Quota Apartment condition: "Turnkey" with furniture and appliances
Residential complex Ocean Horizon na 1-y beregovoy linii
Residential complex Ocean Horizon na 1-y beregovoy linii
Dubai, UAE
from
€92,645
Completion date: 2025
Ocean Horizon is a new project on the 1st coastline in the clean beaches of Na Jomtien. Ocean Horizon Beachfront Pattaya located in an excellent area, has private access to a beautiful snow-white beach. Nearby are such famous establishments, which are part of the top holiday destinations in Pattaya - Cafe Del mare, Bacco Beach, Glass House. All apartments are rented with decoration, design, furniture and appliances. Residents include a parking space, video surveillance, 24-hour security, 5-star lobby, 3 clubs, a swimming pool, a cascade-onsen, a steam room and a sauna, a gym and yoga, a kids club, pool bar, exclusive lounge, coworking place, kitchen space, games room, golf simulator, landscape pool, beach bar, water sports equipment, kayak, surfboards, boats and more. The successful location of Ocean Horizon Pattaya makes it possible to quickly reach the most popular tourist destinations in Pattaya. – Distance to the beach line – 400 meters; – Restaurants of European and Asian cuisine, Wat Na Chom Thien Temple, Chom Thian Yacht Club and Pattaya Fishing Park – within a two-kilometer radius; – Underwater World Pattaya – Oceanarium ten minutes away. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Dubai, UAE
from
€59,281
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Seven Seas Cote d'Azur is a quality condominium project from Universal Group Thailand that offers you a luxurious life in a Mediterranean condominium, as well as an ideal residential atmosphere. The project is located at Na Jom Tien 4, Nong Prue, Pattaya, Chon Buri. Seven Seas Cote d'Azur consists of seven 8 floor buildings with 1308 stylish residential units. The complex is surrounded by several tourist attractions and amenities in Pattaya, including Jomtien Beach, a floating market, the underwater world and a memorial hospital. In addition, the project offers a wide range of amenities, including a lobby, pool, gym, shared garden and 24-hour security system to provide tenants with all the amenities. It has excellent transport accessibility and landscaped landscaped territory. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Today, buying a property in Pattaya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! Types of rooms: - Studio ( 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 32-39.5 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( 86.5-102 sq.m ) EASY: - lobby - Post Office - Pool - General gym - Territory of the general garden - Elevators - Access key card - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Area 32 m²
1 property 1
a wonderful complex made in the style of French food. Land area: 24,800 sq / m Number of buildings: 6 Club House: 1 Total number of apartments: 1,300 Complex infrastructure: - 3 pool areas  - children's pool - water slides - gazebos for relaxation and barbecue  - open parking - security and video surveillance in the territory - restaurant  - reception ( from 9 to 18 hours ) - lounge / bar  - gym - sauna and steam room - a jacuzzi with cold and hot water - children's playroom - table tennis  - billiards  - computer room / library  Location of the complex relative to urban infrastructure: - to the beach 7-10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes by transport - store 7-11 inside the project  - laundry 10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes on transport  - to the nearest hypermarket 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest school - 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest market - 12-15 minutes by transport For residents of the complex, a free shuttle service to the beach and back is provided. Transport from the project is shipped 3 times a day.  Departure time: 10:30, 13:30, 16:00. Payment and check-in within a month is possible.  Expedition is possible until December 2023. Settlement after full payment.  50,000 - reservation deposit.  30% ( minus deposit ) - first payment ( in a month ) 30% - September 2023 ( currently )  40% - December 30, 2023
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Dubai, UAE
Riviera Monaco is an elite modern condominium located in Na Chom Thian southern Pattaya, in a popular area, on the first line of the sea, right by Jomtien Beach! The area is green, quiet, well developed. 40-storey skyscraper, includes 412 apartments, with an area of 26 - 130 square meters. m: studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, including penthouses. Most apartments offer stunning sea views. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. To the city center - 15 minutes drive! EASY: - lobby with recreation areas - panoramic pools with a chic round view of the sea and the city - sun terrace - gym - sauna - tennis courts - tropical gardens - restaurant - bar - recreation areas - children's area with a separate pool - apartment cleaning service - laundry - electronic access system to the building - round-the-clock video surveillance - concierge service - security 24/7 - parking - high-speed elevators - cable TV - Internet, WI-FI Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying luxury real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Realting.com
Go