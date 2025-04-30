Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Free tickets to Phuket and back!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation or profitable investments in this paradise. Kata View Condominium meets the needs of discerning buyers.
About the location:
Located near the stunning Kata Beach, in one of Phuket's most pre…
Embrace the rejuvenating power of nature. Allow yourself to be transported to the peaceful shores of Kata Beach. Let the natural surroundings inspire you, filling your soul with a renewed sense of life.
Features
Lobby
Co-working area
Fitness center
Swimming pool with a lounge area
Party roo…
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialize…
300 m to the sea
About the complex:
An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking the Andaman Sea offers private villas surrounded by jungles and gardens. The complex includes 3-6 bedrooms, 24-hour security, a tennis court, a gym, and a shared pool. The villas are unique and comf…
We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies.
The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Equipped kitchen
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The p…
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income
About the Complex:
Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplici…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
This project is perfect for investors, being located just 100 meters from Karon Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Phuket. High rental demand and proximity to the sea ensure 100% occupancy even in the low season.
About the locati…
There is 1 studio left at the presale price!
Price 3.78 million baht, the developer currently sells such units for 4.36 million baht!Project uniqueness:- 800 meters from Kata Beach- 0% installment plan for the entire construction period- unique installment plan: 30% down payment, 70% upon …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The Proud Residence Karon project is ideal for investors, families, and couples looking to combine a luxurious lifestyle with reliable investments. It is suitable for those seeking a peaceful getaway and rental income.
About the location…
Positioned in the heart of Kata, this exclusive club for owners features a modern, curved design and extensive use of glass, ensuring you are always connected with nature and enjoying panoramic sea views. The multifunctional indoor area offers Western food, coffee, and drinks, providing a pe…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for family vacations, rentals, investors, and premium housing enthusiasts seeking to enjoy the comfort and natural beauty of Phuket.
About the location:
The Wekata – Phase 3 project is located 300 meters from the beautiful Kata Bea…
750 meters to the beach, Ready to Move In
About the Complex:
The complex combines Thai and Italian designs, located in a picturesque tourist area. Apartments on the ground floor have access to a communal garden, while the upper floors feature scenic balconies. Available amenities include a p…
Tickets to Phuket and back included!*
Who is it for:
Ideal for family vacations or those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket. This project is also an attractive option for investors looking for profitable real estate investments.
About the location:
Conveniently located near the sere…
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who is it for:
Perfectly suited for discerning buyers looking for seclusion and luxury, as well as investors seeking a stable rental income.
Location:
Located just 500 meters from the magnificent Kata Beach on Phuket Island, Katalux Beach Villas off…
A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea.
The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style…
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: Boutique - the condominium is located a short distance from the sea. On the floors 6 - there are thirty single and double apartments from 32 to 68 square meters with views of the sea or the picturesqu…
Project Name: The Balance By the Beach
Company Name : The Beach Resort Company Limited
Segment: Luxury Class
Address: 98/88 - 98/89 Kata road, Karon, Muang, Phuket, Thailand
Land Area: 1-3-16.8 Rais
Number of Buildings: 2 Buildings
Number of Units : Total 112 Units
Parking Lots: 39 Ca…
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views.
The complex features:
exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck
green park
security
concierge service
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nestled in the southwestern coast of Phuket, Kata is compo…
The project consists of 8 luxury single-storey villas with swimming pools and panoramic views.
The complex features:
exclusive clubhouse with a sea view deck
green park
security
concierge service
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nestled in the southwest…
Vip Venus Karon is a luxurious residential complex on Phuket, located in the prestigious area of Karon. The project includes 214 apartments located in three modern buildings on 7 floors. Its ideal location near the famous Caron beach allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of the island and…
Utopia Karon – this is a multi-apartment condominium from the Australian developer Utopia Development, located 800 meters from one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket – Karon. There are numerous prestigious hotels and 5-star resorts nearby. As well as all the necessary tourist infrastruc…
The luxurious apartment complex is located only 100 meters from the Karon Beach in the south of the Island of Phuket. A complete set of premium class services is provided here: restaurants with exquisite kitchen, 5 pools in the territory, lobby, reception, library. On the roofs of the buildi…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
For those who are looking for luxurious accommodation by the sea with a unique combination of tranquility and convenient infrastructure. Ideal for discerning individuals who value comfort and investment benefits.
About the location:
Sple…
Palmetto Park Condominium perfectly develops its rhythm of life in a new boutique condominium on the island of Phuket from a professional developer known as Group House House. The project was creatively created to meet the well-being, cultures and traditions of residents, as well as the prio…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
If you are looking for a blend of luxury, comfort, and exceptional nature, Unique Villa Kata is the perfect choice. This project is ideal for families wishing to acquire a cozy home and for investors seeking profitable opportunit…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
This project is ideal for discerning buyers looking to invest in high-income real estate and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in one of Phuket's most attractive tourist regions.
About the Location:
Utopia Karon (UBR) is located near Karon Bea…
VIP Venus KaronThe VIP Venus Karon residential complex is a premium condominium located in the Karon resort on Phuket Island, Thailand. This complex combines a high level of comfort, stylish design and amenities that make it an ideal place to live or invest.With its unique combination of lux…
Condominium in Muang PhuketThe complex is truly large-scale, consists of 2 buildings for 686 apartments.In the complex:- main lobbycourtyardpool- fitness centre- steam- secret garden- co-working- resting garden- pavilion- terraceThe developer offers a choice of layouts - from studios to two-…
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!*
Who it’s for:
Ideal choice for those who value luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, and profitable investments.
About the location:
Located near the beautiful Karon Beach, the Melia Phuket Karo…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
Unique Villa Kata, with its completion expected in Q4 2025, is an exquisite hillside villa project currently in the pre-sale stage
This development comprises 4 residential villas, each thoughtfully designed to provide a serene and luxurious living experience.
Unique Villa Kata offers 3…
The new species complex from a reliable developer a new interesting project from a reliable developer is located in a rare location - a part of Phuket, in pedestrian accessibility from one of the most beautiful beaches of the island - Kata. Kata beach is one of the most beautiful beaches…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
The VIP Karon project is perfect for people who value a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle, as well as for investors looking for stable rental income and high returns.
About the location:
VIP Karon is located in the picturesque Karon ar…
400 m to the sea, Guaranteed incomeAbout the complex:The resort-style condominium with a hotel structure offers high-class amenities, including hotel management, reception, restaurant, spa, pool, fitness center, and more. The complex consists of 4 buildings of 8 floors each. Units from studi…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
An ideal option for those looking for a combination of luxury and natural beauty. Suitable for both long-term living and short-term tourist trips, as well as for real estate investors.
About the location:
The project is located …
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Suitable for:
Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting.
About the location:
The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Gard…
The apartment project is being built in one of the most sought-after locations on the island, where the lack of land does not satisfy the demand among buyers, making the project unique and extremely welcome among the small condominiums in the area.The uniqueness of Kata among other areas of …
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
The project is ideal for investments in construction and short-term rentals. The shortage of condominiums and small-sized studios in the Karon area makes this project highly sought after.
About the location:
The project is located in the K…
A large development on Karon Hill, only 800 meters from Karon Beach, this complex of sea view condominiums has been conceptualized to resemble a 5-star hotel in Phuket. Located within comfortable reach of amenities and attractions, the valuable sea view property is set to be completed by Jun…
The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a se…
Your own piece of paradise
Luxurious life surrounded by nature
The best on Phuket Hotel residence under an international brand. A collection of 68 apartments and villas with a sea view inspired by nature is located between the mountains and the sea.
Enjoy the panoramic view of the A…
500 meters to the sea, Ready for move-in, Fully furnished
About the complex:
This luxury resort is situated on a hillside overlooking the tranquil Andaman Sea and Ko Pu Island. The complex consists of 34 villas ranging in size from 134 to 460 sq.m., each equipped with a private pool. The mod…
We offer spacious furnished full-service apartments with a view of the coast. Some flats have terraces with a jacuzzi.
The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a spa.
Advantages
8% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The propert…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who's it for:
Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for those seeking unique luxury and seclusion. Ideal for family vacations or as an investment with high income potential.
About the location:
The villas are located in a picturesque area near Kata and Karo…
VIP Venus Karon is an 8-storey residential complex under construction in Thailand, on the island of Phuket. The project features 214 units with an area of 24-35 m2: studios and 1-bedroom apartments. The first floor of VIP Venus Karon is allocated for parking, the 2-8th floors are for resid…
Comfortable condominium for year round living, rental and passive income. Close to Kata beach, in a cosy and peaceful location.
The project has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Most of the flats have sea, mountain and jungle views.
Good choice for family or romantic holidays, as well as for win…
Phuket9 Company represents an elite village of villas with a sea view located 1 kilometer from Karon Beach in Phuket. Hightone is a well-thought-out eco-friendly and comfortable community, fully focused on long-term residence or vacation of guests and owners with a large family.
When deve…
🌟Katabella paradise--Kata Beach is a great place with crystal clear water and white sand. Perfect for surfing, diving and relaxation, and one of the most popular locations in Phuket.🌟 Location:Karon Beach - 3 kmNai Harn Beach - 10 kmPatong Beach - 11 kmRawai Beach - 12 kmOld Town of Phuket -…
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the ocean and the mountains.
The residence features a restaurant, a swimming pool with a view of the ocean, a parking, security, spa and fitness centers, a kids' playground, a library.
Completion - 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructur…
Exclusive project for Phuket
A unique project is only 500 meters from Kata. All 3 exclusive villas with 5-6 bedrooms, built-in elevator, living spaces, pool, sauna, hammam and parking. A full package of furniture and appliances is included in the price. The entire infrastructure of the We…
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style.
Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
600 meters to the sea
About the complex:
A unique complex of 8 spacious private villas with a pool, located just 600 meters from Kata Beach. The villas come in 2 layout options: all with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. An exceptional combination of modern architecture and traditional Thai elemen…
Phenomenon. Sea View Condominium in the Kata region390 apartmentsLocated on a steep hill in the Kata area with lush landscape and sea views80% of apartments with diagonal sea viewsPublic spaces and underground parkingOwn management company of the developerInstallment - 50% down payment390 Am…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it for:
The complex is ideal for both personal living and rental, as Kata is one of the most sought-after areas among tourists.
About the location:
Located in the very center of Kata Beach, residents will have access to all local attractions, i…
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium and apartment project located at 78/8 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand
Due to its location on a hill surrounded by dense rainforests and its endless view of the Andaman Sea, you can fully enjoy the atmosphe…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who is it suitable for:
Ideal for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life with a sea view in one of the most scenic locations in Phuket. The project will also be of interest to investors thanks to the rental program from Melia Hotels and high profitab…