Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden

Suitable for:

Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting.

About the location:

The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden in Karon, Phuket, just 1 km from Karon Beach, provides quick access to the main tourist spots and beaches of the region while maintaining seclusion and privacy.

About the project:

Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden offers 11 spacious villas ranging from 350 to 600 sq.m. with 3-5 bedrooms. The villas feature built-in furniture, a smart TV system, broadband internet, and built-in speakers. The architecture and design of each home emphasize open space and stunning sea views.

Amenities:

Clubhouse, reception, internal roads, autonomous lighting, video surveillance, fitness, garden, pool.

Investment attractiveness:

Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden is located in a popular tourist area on a hill with panoramic sea views. Its high popularity in the rental market, due to its prestigious location, excellent views, and easy access to the beach and tourist areas, makes this project a great opportunity for long-term investments.

Top 3 features:

Amazing panoramic sea views from each home. Location near Karon Beach and tourist areas. Safety and comfort of living with security and autonomous systems.

