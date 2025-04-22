  1. Realting.com
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden

Karon, Thailand
$923,594
ID: 22176
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1000540000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*

Suitable for:
Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting.

About the location:
The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden in Karon, Phuket, just 1 km from Karon Beach, provides quick access to the main tourist spots and beaches of the region while maintaining seclusion and privacy.

About the project:
Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden offers 11 spacious villas ranging from 350 to 600 sq.m. with 3-5 bedrooms. The villas feature built-in furniture, a smart TV system, broadband internet, and built-in speakers. The architecture and design of each home emphasize open space and stunning sea views.

Amenities:
Clubhouse, reception, internal roads, autonomous lighting, video surveillance, fitness, garden, pool.

Investment attractiveness:
Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden is located in a popular tourist area on a hill with panoramic sea views. Its high popularity in the rental market, due to its prestigious location, excellent views, and easy access to the beach and tourist areas, makes this project a great opportunity for long-term investments.

Top 3 features:

  1. Amazing panoramic sea views from each home.
  2. Location near Karon Beach and tourist areas.
  3. Safety and comfort of living with security and autonomous systems.

Write using the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets as a gift when purchasing any real estate with us on Phuket Island, priced from $100,000.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 234.0 – 580.0
Price per m², USD 1,552 – 3,948
Apartment price, USD 574,695 – 1,04M

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Karon, Thailand
from
$923,594
