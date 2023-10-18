  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Patong, Thailand
from
€125,760
Completion date: 2025
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, as well as its own balcony with sea and pool views, which gives owners the opportunity to relax and relax, admiring the breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. The apartments have an open-plan kitchen, a living room and a dining room that provide enough space. The project has 4 types of rooms: Type A - for sea views and type B, C, D and E - for sea views and garden views. The tropical modern design is complemented by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views. LOCATION: Sea View Patong Bay is located at Hasippee Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket and boasts a quiet place just a few steps from Patong's hustle and bustle. There are hill logs and natural species in this area, but it is safe. Patong Beach is a world famous tourist destination. For those who want to explore the rest of the island, Patong Beach is about twenty minutes from the Central Festival and Phuket Town. The southern attraction of Phuket, Cape Promthep, can be reached in 30 minutes, and Phuket International Airport is in close proximity, only 39 km away. The area where the complex is located offers: excellent restaurants, shopping centers, unique local markets, many cafes and the famous Bangla Road entertainment area. In the Patong area, everyone will really find something for themselves. PLUSES OF LCD: - lobby - Parking space - Garden - Pool - Jacuzzi - Fitness center - Living room - Restaurant - Free Wi-Fi - Transfer - Cable TV - security system 24 hours Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Apart-hotel Paradise Beach Residence Phuket
Patong, Thailand
from
€117,943
Completion date: 2024
THE PROJECT – Paradise Beach Residence Paradise Beach Residence Phuket, located 2 km southwest of Patong, is an exceptional residence on the island of Phuket. The pristine, compact beach is one of Phuket’s hidden treasures. Chic and modern, the project offers one-bedroom residence units of 45 square meters and 60 square meters. The one-bedroom residence units boast a tropical, modern design and feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas. The square-shaped layout maximizes space. The design is minimalistic with large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to allow natural light to cascade through the apartment and enhance the impressive views. Each apartment has a balcony with a private Jacuzzi and the ground floor apartments offer the ultimate relaxation experience with direct pool access. The fully furnished units boast impeccably stylish furniture and modern decorations to provide all the necessary comforts in your dream holiday property. Featured with a variety of convenient on-site amenities and facilities, owners of Paradise Beach Residence Phuket will be able to enjoy parking, pool center, pool bar, conference room, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxury spa and wellness center, Mini Mart, and lobby with 24-hour security, along with restaurants that offer Thai and Western cuisines Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance. Buy-Back Option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period. Payment Terms 200,000.00 THB reservation deposit 35% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from Reservation Agreement 10% upon 90 days from the previous installment 15% upon completion of infrastructure 15% upon building foundation completion 15% upon building structure completion 10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover Owner benefits Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water, and monthly fee. The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee. The owner can get a VIP member card and enjoy a discount in Paradise Beach. FEATURES of Paradise Beach Residence Property Type: Residence Plot Size (sqm): 24,100 sqm Layout: 45 & 60sqm, 1 bedroom Total Units: 1,152 Ownership: Protected 90 years Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open plan kitchen Living Room: Open plan living area Swimming Pool: 7,000 sq.m swimming pool plus rooftop infinity pool Balcony: Private balcony with Jacuzzi View: Garden View/Pool View/Side Seaview Distance from the sea: 300 meters
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€62,105
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the sea and the mountains. The residence features a lounge area and a bar, a swimming pool, a spa area, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7% within 15 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center of Patong, 800 meters from Patong Beach, and within walking distance of shopping malls and night clubs.
Residential complex Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€204,429
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished cottages with a sea view, terraces and jacuzzis. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main tourist resort town of Phuket with the same-name beach, numerous hotels, bars, and hight clubs.
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from
€142,847
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Ocean View Cottages is in a great location between Patong Hills. It consists of 300 one-bedroom cabins located very close to the exciting Patong Beach complex. The size of the cabins is 60 or 70 square meters. The elegantly designed cabins are fully furnished. Modern and cozy, with a minimalist design, with some of the best sea views. Each cabin has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a dining room and a bedroom, a Jacuzzi or a private pool. The cabins are located between tropical gardens with views of the sea and mountains. The complex has a community pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, as well as a club and parking. SECURITY INVESTMENTS WITH GUARANTED INCOME This first-class investment in real estate located on the outskirts of Patong is delivered with a rental guarantee of 7 % NET for the next 15 years. An enviable location near Patong Beach, which receives a large part of the growing number of tourists in Phuket annually. DETAG1 > / p Type of real estate: Rural house with sea view Common area size ( sq.m ): 30 396 Planning: 60 and 70 square meters, 1 bedroom Total houses: 300 Style: tropical / modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: public plan living room Pool: private balconies with sea views Balcony: Separated Garden: Landscaping garden See: Sea / Mountains Repayment option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can request the ransom and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years, the possibility of reviewing the new warranty rental period.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€116,623
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, lounge areas, panoramic sea views. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Patong Beach - 1.6 km Kamala Beach - 6 km Surin Beach - 8 km Bang Tao Beach - 10 km
Residence The Bay and The Beach Club
Patong, Thailand
from
€256,138
Completion date: 2018
The Bay and Beach Club is THE ONLY LIVING IN THE BEACH IN PATONG. A refined complex on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Perfection without compromise, every element of this highly anticipated complex is approached with careful attention to detail. The hotel is located directly on the beach in an area lined with palm trees, supplemented by the beautiful ultramarine blue of the Andaman Sea, which makes your stay an unforgettable experience. It offers international standard - star services and - facilities 5. The Kudo Beach Club, Bar & Restaurant offers a delicious selection of dishes and drinks. The bay offers 26 new luxury - and spacious rooms with a fully functional kitchen, All designed in the best contemporary style. Some accommodations offer a relaxing whirlpool on the balcony for your special vacation. Location The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beach accommodation in the heart of Patong. Conditions of purchase Rental guarantee conditions 8% NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the first years 2, 7 % NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the next 13 years ( no maintenance fees, no electricity, no water, no sinking soil for 15 years ... ). The rental guarantee is paid in advance every year. The first payment of the rental guarantee takes place within 30 days as soon as the device has been paid in full. Buyback option Optional developer buyback after 15 years at a starting price + 10 %. After 15 years of negotiations with the developer about a new rental guarantee program. Terms of payment 200,000 Baht Reservation Deposit 50 % upon signing of the purchase contract within 30 days of signing the reservation contract. 50% ( less deposit ) within 3 months. The buyer can change the device at any time ( change the name in the rental agreement ) for 15 years, and the new buyer will first comply with the same warranty conditions. Buyer rental Owner benefits Allocation of weekly use per year at any time including PEAK SEASON. VIP - Owner card with free daily transportation and group benefits plus activities.
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Patong, Thailand
from
€163,367
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Ocean View Cottages is a new tropical, modern luxury project located on Hasib Pi Hill, overlooking the ocean and Patong Beach. The project is located at Patong, Kathu District, Phuket 83120, Thailand. Ocean View Cottages offers magnificent panoramic views of the city and the Andaman Sea! The project is built in a modern style and furnished with the best modern furniture. In addition to outstanding sea views, cottages have a jacuzzi on the balcony, which will undoubtedly give a watch of relaxation. The open-air private jacuzzi is surrounded by magnificent nature and offers the opportunity to truly relax. The project is in a wonderful place, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers! EASY: - Pool - Jacuzzi - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Garden We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Patong, Thailand
from
€131,646
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Seaview's functional and luxurious residence offers the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in Phuket with a guaranteed return on investment. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located on the outskirts of the lively Patong Beach area. It offers 454 fully furnished one-bedroom apartments (45.5 m2) near the famous tourist center of Phuket. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room and dining area of open plan, bedroom, balcony with sea and mountain views. Modern design complemented by tropical landscaped gardens On the territory of the residences there is a communal pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, club. The project includes a sufficient number of parking spaces. Details Property Type: Apartment with Sea View Land size (sq.m): 32,262 sq.m. Plan: 45.5 sq.m, 1 bedroom Total units: 454 Property: Secure rental with a guarantee of profitability 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open Planning Kitchen Living room: Public-plan living room Pool: Private balconies with sea view Balcony: Separate Garden: Landscaping Garden View: Sea / Mountains Lease Guarantee Terms Lease guarantee 7% NOTO (subject to withholding income tax) (without a monthly fee, without electricity, without maintenance, without a repayment fund) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year. Refund option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can apply for the ransom and receive back all paid money. After 15 years, the possibility of revising the new warranty period of the lease. The owner can use the apartment 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, without the cost of electricity, water and monthly fees. The owner can also get the right to use the object at peak season.
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€100,921
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a bar and a cafe, a restaurant, around-the-clock services and security, a landscaped garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7%. Location and nearby infrastructure City of Patong - 500 meters Patong Beach - 800 meters
Apart-hotel Patong Bay Hill
Patong, Thailand
from
€113,695
Completion date: 2015
The modern tropical complex of Patong Bay Hill, located in Highb - pi Hill, is the highlight of Patong Bay, known for its stunning views of the Andaman Sea, The pearl of the Indian Ocean. Conveniently located in the valley, 5 minutes from the center of Patong, surrounded by nature, with stunning views of the sea and the green mountains. Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The complex was built in 2018 to the highest standards. This residence offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most prestigious and valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. We offer a luxurious selection of suites with 1 one bedroom with magnificent panoramic views of the city and the ocean. Built in a modern style with the best modern furniture, the complex is located in a beautiful landscape garden among natural tropical vegetation. Patong Bay Hill Resort is an ideal place for privacy with all modern comforts, with five-star service, in the immediate vicinity of the popular tourist center of Phuket, Patong Beach. DETTAKET Property type: Residence with views of the sea and the garden Soil size ( sq.m ): 93 512 square meters. < /> Design: study from 60m2 to 94 m2, 1 bedroom Total units: 449 End date: Completed in 2015 Property: Safe rental with profitability guarantee 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: open living room Pool: Shared pool Balcony: access to the pool and personal Jacuzzi Garden: Landscaping garden View: Sea / Mountains Distance to the city: 800 meters to the city, 1 km to the beach
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Patong, Thailand
from
€192,129
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Hill Apartments is a luxurious condominium consisting of 429 apartments on 2 floors and developed by Phuket Holiday Services International ( PHSI ) Property. The condominium offers magnificent panoramic views of the city and the Andaman Sea! The apartments are fully equipped with furniture that perfectly distributes areas such as a kitchen and living room. All areas are air and spacious, suitable for classes and comfortable relaxation. This is an outstanding apartment with its own balcony and sea and mountain views, where you can truly relax. The project also offers 5 types of apartments: luxury, luxury with access to the pool, a prime suite with sea views, a prime suite with a jacuzzi and a prime suite with access to the pool. The complex is located at Soi Veerakit, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand, in a beautiful landscaped garden among the natural tropical environment of Highb-pi hill. The condominium is close to many famous places, such as Central Patong, Woking Street Bangla, Jangsilon, Patong Beach, Suriname Beach and Kamala Beach . The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. EASY: - Vistibule - Club house - Kids Club - spa - Sports and entertainment venues - General gym - Shared pool - Video surveillance 24/7 - Security 24/7 Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
