Phuket, Thailand

from €99,640

28–88 m² 4

Completion date: 2023

❖ Cost: Apartment - studio 28.4 m ² from 105K $ 1-bedroom apartment of 36.8 m ² from 157K $ 2-bedroom apartments with an area of 55.2 m ² from 230K $ 2-bedroom apartments with an area of 87.58 m ² from 358K $ Other areas are also available for purchase. * In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally. ❖ Building Date Q4 2023. ❖ The distance to the sea is 500 meters to Karon Beach. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years At an apartment price of 105K $, the annual income will be from 7.3K $. ❖ By participating in the rental pool program, investors will receive 60% of rental income. ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ). ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment for 2 years. *In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation. Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally. Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table. ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 The complex has a successful location in the heart of Karon, and almost all rooms offer beautiful views of the Andaman Sea. All apartments are equipped with modern cuisine and plumbing in the European style, furniture and household appliances. 🔹 Just a short walk from the condominium are night and local markets, convenience stores, massage and spa stores, large shopping centers, restaurants with Thai and international cuisine, night clubs, bars and various entertainment shows. On the territory: Lobby; Roof pool with a sunbathing and relaxation area; Restaurant; Bar; Sports hall; Children's playroom; Electronic access system; Parking; 24-hour security and video surveillance. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly. The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ² Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISEASTERNESS AT THE COOKING, WRITE US NOW