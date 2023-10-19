  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€699,063
Agency: TRANIO
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Fitted wardrobes Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€397,996
Completion date: 2024
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will daily connect you with nature. The project is located in a quiet location in the Banjo-Banya area, surrounded by lush greenery and purified air of rubber forest. Around the complex is all the necessary infrastructure! Types of villas and details: - 3-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. - 2-storey villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. - one-story villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. PLUSES OF LCD: - Meeting room - Yoga Hall - Sauna - Restaurant on site - Shared garden - Parking - Cable TV - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€164,655
Agency: TRANIO
Fully furnished luxury condominiums situated in Kamala within a few minutes’ walk to Kamala Beach. Natural waterfall inside the project. Walking pass through the road to the sky garden on the top of the mountain, overlooking the sea view of Kamala beach and enjoy the fresh atmosphere. The compex consists of 14 buildings (elevator in each building), a large common garden, a lobby area, 24-hour reception, 2 communal swimming pools, a clubhouse, a recreation room, a fitness & Spa, restaurants and bars, shuttle bus service, a parking lot for 80 cars, 24 hour security with CCTV system. It offers 7 room types: Type A: 28 m2 with a garden or waterfall view Type B/B+: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type C: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type D: 35.8 m2 with a sea view Type E: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type F: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Advantages 1 - Offer 6% rental guarantee during the first 3 years (available at room type A,C) and (room type F 1st floor of building 4 and 5) Free staying period 30 day per year No common fees After finished rental guarantees, will be rental pool option 50/50 for 7 years (free staying period 30 day per year) 2 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type B, B+, and D) Free staying period 30 day per year Common fee 60 THB/per m2 3 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type E&F) Flexible living option Common fee 60 THB/per m2 Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala is one of the popular destinations for families and long-term visitors in Phuket, Kamala Beach is an objectively beautiful sandy beach for any tropical experience you desire located in the middle of the west coast of Phuket. A tranquil beach, Calm relaxed atmosphere, perfect sunsets, and it is famous for celebrity vacation homes along “Millionaire’s Mile”. It is also home to the Thai dynasty palace and thus Kamala Bay is also known as “The Royal Bay”. Kamala is home to several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family-friendly resorts, fringe the shoreline, as well as plenty of restaurants. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket airport with only a 35-minute drive, and other tourist destinations are nearby.
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,88M
Completion date: 2024
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4 bedrooms and one villa with 5 bedrooms. The 4-bedroom villa has impressive dimensions - three floors and a spacious rooftop terrace. The 5-bedroom villa is located on two large levels. Each villa has a bright and spacious living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped western-style kitchen with an island or bar, as well as well-equipped bedrooms. The master bedroom is equipped with spacious dressing rooms and large bathrooms. All bedrooms have bathrooms. There are extensive entertainment areas. Some bedrooms have balconies. The apartments on the upper floors offer breathtaking views of the mountains or the distant sea! Open areas are ideal for relaxation and entertainment. Each villa has its own pool and a spacious pool terrace. The complex is ideal for those who want to live independently, and also want to receive income from investments. EASY: - BBQ area - Cable TV - Fitness - Game room - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - Theater room - Air conditioning - Jacuzzi PLACEMENT: The Isola Sky Villas Layan project is just a 20-minute walk or a 5-minute drive from Laian Beach. For 10 minutes you can get to the Cherngtalay area, as well as Laguna Phuket. Phuket International Airport is about 25 minutes away by car. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Phuket, Thailand
from
€716,272
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Luxury villa in the complex KHIRI COLLECTION, located at: Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 8, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, modern cuisine. Furniture is for your taste! A bag of furniture from a developer is bought separately. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! COMPLETE PRODUCTS: pool, garden, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. Payment Plan: 2% of the deposit value 28% down payment, within 30 days ( DCP ) 15% when the foundation is finished 15% at the end of the construction of concrete structures 15% at the end of the construction of walls and roofs 15% finishing work 10% upon completion of construction and repair The return on investment in real estate is approximately 7% per year. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,53M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different villas with swimming pools. The villas are built in the modern luxury style and in the tropical Balinese style. Plot areas - from 411 m2 to 1,373 m2. The residence features a park, a cafe and a restaurant, a communal swimming pool, a gym, a jogging path, a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Water park - 15 minutes Hospital - 13 minutes International airport - 13 minutes
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,00M
Area 410 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ². With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms. The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools! This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Phuket. PLUSES OF LCD: - Home bathroom with separate bathroom and shower. - Living room and dining area of open plan - Fully equipped kitchen with island / bar - Private pool ( long 10.80 m or 13 m ) - Open living rooms - Gardens - pantry - Garage - Management company - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€108,516
Agency: TRANIO
The first-class residential complex includes a lobby and gallery, a co-working area, a large swimming pool with a bar and a sunbathing area, a rooftop pool, a gym, several restaurants, a spa, a medical center. There is security around the clock, there are shuttles. Advantages For the last remaining units development company offers generous incentives for investors - 70/30 management program. Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala Beach - 2 km Surin Beach - 5 km Patong Beach - 9 km Bangla Walking Street - 10 km
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€116,623
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, lounge areas, panoramic sea views. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Patong Beach - 1.6 km Kamala Beach - 6 km Surin Beach - 8 km Bang Tao Beach - 10 km
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€488,268
Agency: TRANIO
The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located: professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage children's play club - a territory for games and development of the child multifunctional library that contents of the space with creative studios, movie viewing areas and master classes Advantages 4 payment plan options Location and nearby infrastructure 500 meters from Boat Avenue, the best restaurants, cafes, bars on the island. Nearby also you can find: Blue Tree Water Park, Lagoona golf club, shopping center - Porto De Phuket, beach clubs Xana and Catch. Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€528,990
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious villas and townhouses. Each house has a private garden, where a swimming pool can be built. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€401,427
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas of three types (2, 3 and 4 bedrooms) with roof-top gardens and mineral swimming pools. The residence features video surveillance, a spa center, a yoga studio and a sauna, a cafe and a restaurant, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by the forest. Main distances by car: Thalang Hospital - 10 min. Thalang Museum - 11 min. Bangtao Beach - 14 min. UWC School - 14 min. Phuket Airport - 21 min. Bangpae Waterfall - 24 min. Phuket Town - 25 min.Main distances by car: Thalang Hospital - 10 min. Thalang Museum - 11 min. Bangtao Beach - 14 min. UWC School - 14 min. Phuket Airport - 21 min. Bangpae Waterfall - 24 min. Phuket Town - 25 min.
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,01M
Agency: TRANIO
All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. Furniture package is optional. Advantages All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer. Flexible payment plan. Location and nearby infrastructure Layan beach - 5 min Bangtao beach - 10 min Naithon beach - 13 min Surin beach - 15 min Boat avenue - 10 min Blue Tree lagoon - 15 min Laguna golf - 10 min Blue Canyon golf - 23 min Thalang hospital - 13 min Bangkok hospital - 35 min Phuket International Airport - 25 min Central Phuket - 35 min
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€191,700
Agency: TRANIO
Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialized design to maximize functional usage. Stylish unit at Palmetto is completed fully finished with details designed to add the sense of luxury living. Bright furnished apartments with a luxurious interior and panoramic mountain views in a new comfortable condominium with a rooftop swimming pool and a rooftop garden, a fitness center, a concierge, a parking, a round-the-clock security and five elevators. Location and nearby infrastructure The boutique-style condominium is situated 600 meters to Phuket’s famous Karon beach.
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€154,148
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a 50-meter-long swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a parking, a tropical park, a kids' pool and a games room, a bar, a fitness center, a sauna, a restaurant, a conference room, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Cable TV Wi-Fi Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 900 meters from the beach, near supermarkets and restaurants.
Residential complex New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€214,513
Agency: TRANIO
We offer functional apartments on the coast. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Facilities and equipment in the house Wi-Fi Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the shore of the lagoon. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€54,951
Completion date: 2025
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Origin Central Phuket is an 8-story residential condominium located in the very center of Phuket! And this means that upscale educational and medical institutions, department stores are nearby. And all this is accompanied by green areas that betray freshness and bright colors to the external infrastructure. The complex is located at: Wichit, Metropolitan Amphe Phuket, Phuket 83000, Thailand. The apartments are fully furnished and the interiors are decorated with professional designers. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. Apartments with a unique layout and incredible amenities make it possible not only to invest money profitably, but also to spend an unforgettable vacation! EASY: - Pool - Lobby and concierge service - elevator - Fitness center - Parking - Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€159,144
Agency: TRANIO
A project in an ideal location, just 100 metres from Kamala beach. The complex has 2 blocks and 1-2 bedroom flats as well as studios. The apartments are decorated in warm colours and luxury baths are installed in every room. The hotel has a unique beauty and 4 stylish swimming pools with jacuzzis. Furthermore, a highlight of the project is the rooftop deck of the two buildings, connected by a bridge, where you can choose to relax at the poolside bar or sunbathe and breathe the fresh air in the large roof garden. There are also restaurants where you can relax. Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala Beach - 100 metres Del Mar Phuket Cafe - 100 metres Phuket Fantacy - 200 metres Thai Bank - 1 km Big C Supermarket - 1.2 km Surin Beach - 2.7 km Bang Tao Beach - 4 Km Villa Market - 7 Km Catch Beach Club - 7 km Patong Beach 10 km Phuket International Airport - 20 Km Phuket Old Town - 21 Km Cape Promthep - 30 km
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€99,640
Area 28–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
❖ Cost: Apartment - studio 28.4 m ² from 105K $ 1-bedroom apartment of 36.8 m ² from 157K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 55.2 m ² from 230K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 87.58 m ² from 358K $ Other areas are also available for purchase. * In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally.  ❖ Building Date Q4 2023. ❖ The distance to the sea is 500 meters to Karon Beach. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years  At an apartment price of 105K $, the annual income will be from 7.3K $. ❖ By participating in the rental pool program, investors will receive 60% of rental income. ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ).  ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment for 2 years. *In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.  Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally.  Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 The complex has a successful location in the heart of Karon, and almost all rooms offer beautiful views of the Andaman Sea. All apartments are equipped with modern cuisine and plumbing in the European style, furniture and household appliances.  🔹 Just a short walk from the condominium are night and local markets, convenience stores, massage and spa stores, large shopping centers, restaurants with Thai and international cuisine, night clubs, bars and various entertainment shows.  On the territory: Lobby; Roof pool with a sunbathing and relaxation area; Restaurant; Bar; Sports hall; Children's playroom; Electronic access system; Parking; 24-hour security and video surveillance. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly.  The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ² Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISEASTERNESS AT THE COOKING, WRITE US NOW        
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€64,661
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Payment Reservation - 200,000 BHT Contract signing - 35% (within 20 days after reservation) Land preparation, reference wall building - 15% (August, 2024) Building construction start - 20% (January, 2024) Interior finishing - 20% (June, 2024) Completion, hand-over - 10% + additional charges )December, 2024) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 800 meters from the picturesque Kamala Beach. Patong Beach - 9 km Hospital - 18 km Phuket Airport - 20 km
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€182,011
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lagoon and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to a golf course, in a luxury area, close to Bang Tao Beach.
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from
€143,320
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Ocean View Cottages is in a great location between Patong Hills. It consists of 300 one-bedroom cabins located very close to the exciting Patong Beach complex. The size of the cabins is 60 or 70 square meters. The elegantly designed cabins are fully furnished. Modern and cozy, with a minimalist design, with some of the best sea views. Each cabin has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a dining room and a bedroom, a Jacuzzi or a private pool. The cabins are located between tropical gardens with views of the sea and mountains. The complex has a community pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, as well as a club and parking. SECURITY INVESTMENTS WITH GUARANTED INCOME This first-class investment in real estate located on the outskirts of Patong is delivered with a rental guarantee of 7 % NET for the next 15 years. An enviable location near Patong Beach, which receives a large part of the growing number of tourists in Phuket annually. DETAG1 > / p Type of real estate: Rural house with sea view Common area size ( sq.m ): 30 396 Planning: 60 and 70 square meters, 1 bedroom Total houses: 300 Style: tropical / modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: public plan living room Pool: private balconies with sea views Balcony: Separated Garden: Landscaping garden See: Sea / Mountains Repayment option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can request the ransom and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years, the possibility of reviewing the new warranty rental period.
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€186,906
Completion date: 2024
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort. All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning. Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience. Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - elevator - Cable TV - Parking DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass: To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes. Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented. Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot. And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories. Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental! Hospital - 10 min on foot. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€416,938
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Proxima Villas is a complex of 14 luxury villas in which modernity connects to tropical greenery. The project is located at Soi Pasak 8, Choeng Thale, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The villas are designed with an emphasis on energy efficiency, which reduces energy consumption. Unique facades using rounded shapes and air layouts have a pleasant vacation or permanent residence. The project is tailored to the region and climate. Particular attention is paid to: waterproofing, sanitation, ventilation of the villa. Each villa and common area is surrounded by a hedge. This is an ideal place for those who value comfort, style and high technology! EASY: - Pool - Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Parking Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Phuket, Thailand
from
€109,847
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            The Title Halo 1 is a new condominium project located at 234, Soi Bangmalauw 2, Tambon Sa Khu, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The main feature of the condominium is the territory with a large garden surrounded by green hills. In total, the project has 6 buildings on 7 floors. Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms from 36 to 59 sq.m are available. The project is perfect for both our own living and renting apartments - saturated infrastructure, walking access to the sea and an excellent beach guarantee a high demand for your apartment! LOCATIONS: The project is 400 meters from Nayyang Beach, where a calm sea without waves all year round. Within walking distance there are a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the Andaman Sea, fruit shops, massage, excursions and other entertainment. Phuket International Airport, Blue Canyon Golf Club and Splash Jungle Water Park are a 5-10-minute drive away. EASY: - Shared pool - Sauna - General gym - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!  
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thailand
from
€156,995
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Layan Green Park is a unique project on Phuket Island, the first eco-condominium on an island with a family concept. Infrastructure: The proximity of the Lagoon provides the complex with all the necessary infrastructure. Nearby are luxury hotels - Anantara, Banyan Tree, Trisara and Aman Resorts, golf courses, tennis courts, nightclubs Dream Beach, Xana, Catch, bars and restaurants of European cuisine. The presence of parks and pedestrian zones makes the area attractive for life all year round. The beaches of Layan and Bangtao are within walking distance. And within walking distance by car are the Boat Avenue shopping and entertainment venue and the new shopping center from “ Central Group ”. The complex has more than 11,000 m2 of infrastructure, which includes everything for family leisure, sports and outdoor activities: a children's club, playgrounds, paths for walking and jogging, a gym, terraces for yoga, a swimming pool of 45 m2, shuttle bass, plying to the beach and shopping centers. On the territory of the complex you will always feel safe, round-the-clock security and video surveillance are provided for you. The uniqueness of the project lies in the use of natural energy: solar panels, environmentally friendly materials, landscaping and facades, natural ventilation. Comfortable conditions are created by maximizing the use of natural sources of heat, cooling and ventilation. This all saves up to 40% on energy consumption. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support! Call or write!
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€101,557
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Exclusive apartments in the residential complex THE ONE in the Naykharn area. Apartment with beautiful views in the premium condominium. Located in the very center of the Naykharn district. The apartments are equipped with a variety of premium amenities and are made in a modern style. Deadline - Q4 2024 COMPLETE EVENTS: 5 pools, underground parking, fitness room, security 24/7, Restaurant, SPA. A bag of furniture from a developer is purchased separately. Nearby are Raway Park, Seafood Market, another 3 beaches and the promenade. 900 meters to Naiharn - the most beautiful beach about. Phuket and 400 meters to the lake. Shops and cafes within walking distance. Free bus to the beach and entertainment venues. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. 7% of guaranteed income in currency for 3 years, regardless of the occupancy rate of the object! PAYMENT PLAN: 150,000 THB booking 35% contract signing 20% completion of the foundation 20% frame completion 20% installation of furniture and interior ( minus reservation ) 5% registration Interest-free installments of 0% for the entire construction period! Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!  
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€100,347
Area 31–70 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Art House
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are located in the heart of the Ravai region. This place is the cradle of tourism and the first historically famous beach in Phuket. Strogy and at the same time the romantic style of the complex puts you in a state of comfort, the calm and the calm. The residents of the condominium can enjoy all the services and amenities of the hotel 5 *: Infinity - Pool on the roof with a view of the beach of Ravai and the Andaman Sea, Bar&a restaurant with a wonderful view of the mountains and the sunset, a yoga - center with sea view, a restaurant on the ground floor, a café, a mini market, a parking lot, A free shuttle bass to the beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui as well as to the supermarkets Tesco Lotus and Macro. Reception 24 / h, security - and video surveillance cameras offer you a comprehensive feeling of comfort and security. In the apartments: 48 apartments with different sizes and layouts, the optimal combination of color scheme, daylight and space will interest even the most demanding buyer. Each apartment has a balcony where you can enjoy breathtaking views and sunsets. An excellent location ( only 150 m from the beach ) and a guaranteed rental program ( 8% per year ) offer a unique opportunity, maximize the use of real estate for both investment and investment for private purposes. Card Airport: 50 min / li > Shopping center: 10 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 2 / li > Hospital: 15 min Golf club: 10 min Places near li / li < > li / li > Nye Harn Beach Watch base on Cape Promtep Bon Island Phuket Orchid Farm Phuket Museum of Sea Shells>
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€399,334
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Saturdays Villas is a small village of 8 villas in southern Phuket, offering luxurious villas with excellent amenities and an excellent location among lush greenery. The village is located in the picturesque and landscaped part of Phuket, near the sandy beach of Naykharn and the transport interchange of Chapong. You can easily get to the beaches: Kata, Karon and Kata Noah! The project combines modern architecture and elements of traditional Thai design, creating a harmonious combination that fits perfectly into the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Each villa boasts spacious open-plan interiors that provide enough natural light and ventilation. External infrastructure within walking distance. REAL ESTATE CHARACTERISTICS: - Two-bedroom villa with private pool - Bathrooms in the bedrooms - Built-in wardrobe - Modern open-plan kitchen in the western style - High glass walls from floor to ceiling - Terrace by the pool for outdoor entertainment - Tropical landscape design EASY: - Parking - CCTV system - Landscaping - Restaurant - Pool cleaning 2 times a week - Gardener Services - Real Estate Management Team - Lease team We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€1,39M
Agency: TRANIO
Just 3 exclusive villas 500 metres from Kata beach A full furniture and appliances package is included in the price. All amenities of the nearest hotel are available to the owners of the villas. Rental Pool programme for those who want to combine their own accommodation with an investment: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after handover of the complex. Facilities and equipment in the house More information about infrastructure: 2 communal pools and 2 rooftop pools, 2 gyms, security 24/7, 4 restaurants and 2 bars. Location and nearby infrastructure The unique place in Phuket - plenty of restaurants, bars, shopping malls, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage of this location over other parts of Phuket is its compactness. Literally any location can be reached on foot in 5-15 minutes.
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,15M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and private swimming pools. The residence is a part of a large complex, is situated on the shore of the lagoon and has a private pier. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€940,024
Agency: TRANIO
The project features 11 state-of-the-art villas with 3 to 5 bedrooms, swimming pools and panoramic sea views. The landscaping has allowed each of the villas to be positioned on their own level, providing excellent sea views from almost anywhere. All the windows face westward and this peculiarity allows for beautiful sunsets, particularly vivid from May to October. Rental Pool Programme: 40% of income to the investor, 60% to the management company (management share expenses). Projected yields: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a developed tourist area, close to one of the best beaches in Phuket. Кaron beach is 1 km away.
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Phuket, Thailand
from
€136,476
Area 52 m²
1 property 1
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group. The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m. All apartments with a private balcony. The building resembles a cruise ship, on the upper deck of which there is a swimming pool and terrace. Also on the roof of the building is a sports and fitness center, a bar, a restaurant with panoramic sea views. LOCATION: Sole Mio is 200 meters from Bangtao Beach, opposite the 4 * Hotel Amora Beach Resort Phuket. Along the coast there are many authentic restaurants, and a luxury beach club Catch and 5 * Laguna resort are a 10-minute walk away. A short drive — Blue Tree Phuket Water Park and Porto De Phuket Shopping Area. FACILITIES OF LCD: - Pool - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - Restaurant - Reception Hall - Bar - Sauna and massage - Kids Club - Concierge service - Cable TV Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€215,016
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Interior space Studios: kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, and lounge. Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 5% 12 monthly payments: 20% - the sum of all payments minus the reservation fee Last payment: 75% Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Option A: 1st payment: 100% Option B: 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: upon completion of the glazing of building A (March 2023) 3rd payment: upon completion of the facade works of building A (May 2023) 4th payment: upon completion of landscaping (July 2023) Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€303,122
Agency: TRANIO
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenience. And with Chalong Beach only 80 meters away, exploring the island's beauty is just a walking distance. The complex has a large swimming pool, restaurant, parking for 31 cars, and more than 1000 m2 of green areas. Advantages Reservation fee - 200,000 THB Contract signing (minus reservation fee) within 20 days - 50% December 15, 2023 - 20% March 15, 2024 - 20% Upon transfer - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Chalong Beach - 80 m Chalong Pier - 800 m Rawai Beach - 5 km Kata Beach - 6 km Nai Harn Beach - 7 km Patong Beach - 14,5 km International Airport - 40 km Phunaka Golf Driving Range - 4,5 km Phuket Country Golf Club - 12,5 km Loch Palm Golf Club - 15,3 km Red Mountain Golf Club Phuket - 15,3 km Makro Rawai - 600 m Tesco lotus Rawai - 550 m Fisherman Way Village - 800 m King Power Duty Free - 6 km Central Phuket Floresta - 10,5 km Chalong Hospital - 1,5 km Dibuk Hospital - 5,5 km Bangkok Hospital Siriroj - 11,8 km Bangkok Hospital - 14,5 km BCIS Phuket International school - 6,2 km Oak Meadow International School - 8,5 km Head Start International School - 10,7 km BISP International School - 15,8 km Big Buddha Phuket - 2,8 km Karon View Point - 7,57 km Windmill View point - 8,2 km Phromthep Cape - 8,7 km
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,06M
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             The Teak Forestias is a comfortable club complex of villas based on the concept of harmony with the environment. The project includes 12 double-decker villas with a living area of 479 sq.m. The villa complex is located in the shape of the letter L around a large private pool. On the ground floor there is a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room with a fully equipped kitchen and a 3rd guest bedroom with a bathroom. At the upper level are the main and 2 guest bedrooms, which can be found in different corners of the building, which gives each room a higher level of confidentiality. The master bedroom has a bathroom with a private bathroom and shower, and the main and 1st guest bedrooms have their own balcony. LOCATION: The Teak Forestias is located in a quiet but popular location in the Pasak area, Cherng Talai. The nearest sandy beach of Bang Tao can be reached in about 5 minutes by car, and the beaches of Layan and Surin can be reached in 10 minutes. Phuket International Airport is about a 25-minute drive away. Blue Tree Water Park, as well as a yoga center, restaurants and cafes, is a 7-minute drive away. In the same area are Laguna Golf Club, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping galleries with restaurants and the Villa Market supermarket, international schools, fitness clubs and other infrastructure necessary for recreation and life. FEED: - Home and second bedrooms with balconies - Separate bath and shower in the main bathroom - High ceiling living room - Fully equipped kitchen with dining area - Private pool - Sala by the pool - Pool terrace - Vault - Guest toilet - maid room - Smart home system - Indoor canopy for 2 cars - Security 24/7 -Garden Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Thailand! Consultation is free!  
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,03M
Area 365 m²
1 property 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there are 9 magnificent villas with a swimming pool on a hillside ranging from 1,143 to 1,818 sq.m. The project is built in a unique and recognizable modern tropical style, with rounded bends. The villas are unusually modern and unique in design, have 2 or 3 levels; there are 2 types: type B ( 4 bedrooms ) has a total area of 625 sq.m., and type C ( 5 bedrooms ) has a monumental area of 1246 sq.m. The interiors include a spacious and bright living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped kitchen. Exteriors are suitable for outdoor activities, events or pool parties. On the roof there is a stylish gazebo that can be used as a place for family meetings, a barbecue party or any other outdoor activities. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. EASY: - Parking - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Management in the complex - Pool - Parking - Air conditioning - Wi-Fi Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Phuket, Thailand
from
€130,481
Completion date: 2023
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a modern luxury condominium consisting of 432 apartments on 4 floors and developed by New World ADM Platinum. The complex is fully furnished and has a magnificent decor with all the amenities on the spot. Types of apartments range from studios to 1-bedroom apartments. Thanks to their excellent architectural design, residents can enjoy panoramic sea views from each apartment! The project is located at 71/92, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket, in the heart of the island’s popular sunset on Kamala Beach. Kamala is the site of several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family resorts located along the coastline. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket Airport, just a 35-minute drive away, while other tourist destinations are nearby. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. ADM Platinum Bay is an ideal place for buyers who want to make the most of Phuket's spa lifestyle. ADVANTAGES: - lobby - Roof pool - Swimming pool - Jacuzzi - Sauna - Children's pool -Sky bar - Fitness center - spa - Yoga Studio - Roof garden - Restaurant - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,43M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house includes 3 or 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a large living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen, staff rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket, Thailand
from
€88,312
Completion date: 2024
Utopia Dream – is a project of the top Australian developer Utopia Development on the south coast of Phuket. This is a real gem located between the two most beautiful beaches of Nai Harn and Ravai and next to the picturesque Nong Harn Lake. The new project includes a 7-story building, built in the form of the letter U and a complex of villas. The highlight of the project is that each floor has its own special design: - loft style - familiar tropical style - Japanese subjects - pompous style - London - black tones design - fabulous in the style of Alice in Wonderland - light, airy and white. This is a unique project, with a well-developed infrastructure around, which will make your stay as comfortable as possible! PLUSES OF LCD: - gym - Restaurant - Shared pool - Parking - Bar - SPA - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Phuket, Thailand
from
€165,995
Completion date: 2023
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m. The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments. The following types of apartments: studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, duplexes in the loft style, apartments with direct access to the pool. Each apartment has a living area, a European-style kitchen and will be an ideal venue for an unforgettable vacation or honeymoon, as well as for a long stay. And can serve as a tropical residence. Along with an amazing 500-meter flower alley, the project includes 5 pools with a jacuzzi, 4 restaurants, 2 water bars, 23 boutique shops, a five-star hotel, 4 fitness centers, a yoga center, playgrounds and rooms, 24-hour security and much more. This is a great place for a permanent stay, as well as the ability to receive additional income from investments through rent. PLACEMENT: The project is located at: 28/40, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket. Sea Heaven is located across the road from the picturesque Nai Ton Beach, among the pristine jungle stretching for many kilometers. The complex is a 20-minute drive from Laguna Phuket Resort and Villa Market Supermarket, beach clubs, restaurants, bars, Tesco Lotus Shopping Complex. Phuket International Airport is a 10-minute drive away. EASY: - Pools on the complex - Pool bar - Restaurants - Reception / Lobby - gym - Bar - lobby - Conference room - Roof garden - 3 theme gardens - Yoga - Management company office -Protection 24/7 - Shops - Parking Sea Heaven offers a unique combination of location, price and quality for those who wish to purchase real estate in a truly amazing location on Phuket Island. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Residential complex Zenithy Luxe Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€799,713
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Zenithy Luxe Villas is located in the popular residential area of Pasak in Cherng Talai. This new phase of Zenithy's successful development will consist of 9 luxury one-story villas. Villa equipment: The stylish villa under a unique geometric roof has 3 or 4 bedrooms, a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room with high ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with an island / bar and a guest bathroom. The interior is bright thanks to the double height ceiling and glass walls. The bedroom has a spacious dressing room, a bathroom with a private bathroom and shower and direct access to the pool terrace, garden and pool. The guest bedroom also has direct access to the pool, and the rest of the bedrooms can be found at the back of the villa. A large pool with a built-in jacuzzi is surrounded by gardens, a pool area and a spacious indoor terrace where you can relax in the open lounge or on comfortable sun loungers. Location: Zenithy Luxe Villas is located in the popular residential area of Pasak in Cherngtalai, just a 5-minute drive from Boat Avenue Shopping Center, as well as major shops and restaurants near and around Laguna. Bang Tao and Layan beaches are a 10-minute drive away. Several large Talang shopping centers, such as Lotus and Makro, can be reached in 15 minutes. Phuket International Airport is about 30 minutes away by car. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Patong, Thailand
from
€192,764
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Hill Apartments is a luxurious condominium consisting of 429 apartments on 2 floors and developed by Phuket Holiday Services International ( PHSI ) Property. The condominium offers magnificent panoramic views of the city and the Andaman Sea! The apartments are fully equipped with furniture that perfectly distributes areas such as a kitchen and living room. All areas are air and spacious, suitable for classes and comfortable relaxation. This is an outstanding apartment with its own balcony and sea and mountain views, where you can truly relax. The project also offers 5 types of apartments: luxury, luxury with access to the pool, a prime suite with sea views, a prime suite with a jacuzzi and a prime suite with access to the pool. The complex is located at Soi Veerakit, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand, in a beautiful landscaped garden among the natural tropical environment of Highb-pi hill. The condominium is close to many famous places, such as Central Patong, Woking Street Bangla, Jangsilon, Patong Beach, Suriname Beach and Kamala Beach . The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. EASY: - Vistibule - Club house - Kids Club - spa - Sports and entertainment venues - General gym - Shared pool - Video surveillance 24/7 - Security 24/7 Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€550,141
Area 665 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level. The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy. Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand! Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes. Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex! EASY: - Pool - Security 24/7 - Roof pool - Garden - Laundry - Covered parking - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Wekata 3
Residential complex Wekata 3
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€111,068
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Wekata 3 is the third phase of the Wekata condominium. The complex is 500 meters from the beach of Kata on Phuket. The main feature of the project is environmental friendliness and spaciousness. A significant part of the apartments is declared in the premium segment, and some top-junites have their own pools. Near the condominium are night markets, pedestrian zones, massage parlors, shops and shopping centers. In the immediate vicinity are restaurants that offer various cuisines: Thai, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and others. And most importantly, Kata Beach is just 5 minutes on foot. Infrastructure available to project owners and guests: - 2 pools, one of which is located on the roof; - 2 bars; - 4 restaurants; - fitness club; - spa complex; - kids club and play area. The apartments are equipped with all necessary furniture, appliances and decor. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea for living or investment, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea for living or investment, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€196,228
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 16 buildings all 3 stores high and containing 6 apartments per building and is located directly on the beach at Naiyang Beach, Phuket. Available apartments are studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 32 to 75 m2. All apartments with fantastic sea views! There are 2 different zones in project: Zone 1 is buildings A1 - A5 called “Residential Zone” whereby the buyer uses the apartment for living or rental purposes by themselves. Zone 2 is buildings B1-4, C1-4, D1-3 called “Investment Zone” whereby the buyer returns the apartment back to the management company and receives a net return of 6% per year for a 10 year period. The buyer can stay in the apartment for 30 days per year. The completion all of the Residential zone (A1 to A5 buildings) by July 2023 and the completion all of the Investment zones (B, C and D buildings) by March 2024. The complex has an infinity pool on the roof of the club house, a fitness area, a lobby, outdoor recreation areas, a cafe, a beach bar and a restaurant, a management company office, 24-hour security, electric vehicles for moving around the complex. Advantages Furniture package Unlimited leasehold NO return after 90 years High guarantee return 6% net for 10 years Terms of payment reservation fee is THB 200,000 per unit 30% for singing a sales and purchase agreement within 15-30 days after reservation date 20% wall of buiding completion 20% electricity and water system work completion 15% built-in interior work completion 15% final payment upon official registration of ownership to the buyer at land department Location and nearby infrastructure Silence and nature, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Just 10 minutes drive to Phuket International Airport.
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Phuket, Thailand
from
€660,117
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Andamaya is a private premium condominium on a hillside with stunning views of the beaches of Bang Tao and Surin. Due to the location and fame of the Surin area, the Andamaya complex is a unique project in Phuket. Surin is a center of stylish life in Phuket with an abundance of luxury housing, fast-growing infrastructure, many restaurants, cafes, shops and spa salons. Nearby are the Phuket « Mile of Millionaires », the Laguna Phuket resort complex with a world-class golf club, supermarkets with a huge assortment of imported products. The exquisite condominium consists of only 27 residences grouped into three buildings. TYPE OF TESTS: Building A is located at the highest point, it has only nine apartments ranging from 85 square meters. m to 1000 sq.m ( top penthouse ). Each apartment has its own pool and stunning sea views. Building B and C are located below, with only 18 apartments ranging from 130 square meters. m to 386 square meters. m. Each apartment has its own pool and stunning sea views. The complex is located on a hill, thanks to which stunning views of the Andaman Sea open from each apartment! If you are looking for a quiet place to stay away from tourists and the noise of roads, then Andamaya – is the best option. EASY: - Pool - Parking - Video surveillance 24/7 - Security 24/7 - Fitness - Well-maintained territory Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Phuket, Thailand
from
€136,027
Completion date: 2024
Sky Park Celeste is the latest, modern residential complex, consisting of 7-story V-shaped buildings that are built on a golf course in the heart of Laguna Phuket. The buildings of the complex are interconnected by transitions surrounded by greenery, lagoon views and partial ocean views. The project is just a 5-minute walk from Bangtao Beach! The complex includes 384 apartments in 3 buildings with an area of 29 – 60 sq.m. External infrastructure is within walking distance. PLUSES OF LCD: - Infinity pool - Jacuzzi - Running track - Great barbecue area - Sun terrace - Yoga Zone - Recreation areas - Underground and open parking - Reception - Security 24/7 - Luggage storage - Video surveillance 24/7 - Laundry Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€322,473
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas with areas from 148 m2 to 220 m2. Each house has a private swimming pool or an access to the communal pool. Completion - December, 31, 2022. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes drive from the airport, the beach, places of interest, yacht clubs. Mai Khao Beach - 9.9 km Golf club - 8.2 km Phuket International Airport - 10.2 km
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€136,897
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Palmetto Park Condominium is a new residential project located in Karon, Phuket. The complex is conceived in the style of boutique and looks like an oasis where life flows in harmony and proximity with nature. Ideal location — 650 meters to Karon Beach, in the center of the resort infrastructure. From the windows of the apartments there will be a view of the sea and hills. This is a great place in the fresh air, surrounded by evergreen vegetation. On one side of the mountain, and on the other — road to the sea. Palmetto Condominiums gives a sense of relaxation in a five-star hotel. Palmetto residents will use the infrastructure in the territory: - concierge service; - round-the-clock secure open parking; - parking; - satellite TV; - high-speed elevators; - a swimming pool and a furnished terrace for relaxation and tanning; - fitness center; - lounge area and rooftop garden. The complex is constantly guarded, which guarantees peace and quiet. Additionally, the apartments are protected by a key card system. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€107,745
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern apartments of several types (from 24 m2 to 36 m2). The residence features a cinema, restaurants and a bar, a spa, a sauna, a games room, two swimming pools. Completion - March, 31, 2024. Advantages 7% annual income within 3 years. If you pay 100% of the price, the first 7% will be credited in a month! Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by three beaches and within walking of Nai Kharn and Rawai Beaches. Nai Kharn Beach - 800 meters Rawai Beach - 1 km Center of Phuket - 15 km Phuket International Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket
Residential complex Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€432,628
Agency: TRANIO
The unique concept of the project makes it a focal point for the entire Rawai area. The property has high rental potential irrespective of the season. There are 22 premium villas with 4-6 bedrooms. Rental Pool program for villas - 40% of income to investor, 60% - Management Company, from its share it covers all expenses. Predicted yields: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after delivery of the complex. There is an installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit is 200,000 THB. Facilities and equipment in the house More information about the infrastructure: shopping centre (food supermarket and children's supermarket), sports complex and gym, tennis court, 3 communal swimming pools with panoramic sea view, private international school (Cambridge programme), private kindergarten, children's entertainment park and trampoline centre, professional rejuvenation clinic, restaurants and a British pub, SPA and cosmetology. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is Phuket's largest district. It is popular for expats and winterers. The area has good transport links and is close to the beaches of Naiharn, Janui, Ao San, and Rawai. Rawai beach is 30 metres away. There are plenty of bars and restaurants along the promenade. Big Buddha is a 30-minute drive away. Chalong pier is 5 km. International Airport is 40 km.
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€390,000
Agency: TRANIO
The condo hotel offers a wide range of resort amenities exclusively for hotel guests. Amenities include front desk and lobby, ballroom, sauna and spa, kids club, fitness, luxury swimming pool, restaurant, concierge service. Advantages Guaranteed income 8% per year. Fully furnished according to the standard of 5-star hotels. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is conveniently located just a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport on the shores of an 800-meter lagoon, adjacent to the beach. The lagoon is surrounded by hills covered with lush forests, which are protected by the southernmost national park in Phuket.
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€822,830
Agency: TRANIO
A complex of premium villas in a cozy and picturesque location, situated near beautiful beaches and the infrastructure of the most developed area of Phuket - Bang Tao. Construction period - 12 months. The complex includes: Villa 1 – 433 m2, plot 589 m2 Villa 2 – 640 m2, plot 986 m2 Villa 3 – 640 m2, plot 1027 m2 Villa 4 – 446 m2, plot 605 m2 Villa 5 – 613 m2, plot 908 m2 Villa 6 – 490 m2, plot 812 m2 Villa 7 – 569 m2, plot 763 m2 Villa 8 – 569 m2, plot 750 m2 Fitness-center – 160 m2 Facilities and equipment in the house Premium finishing materials tailored to the climate Utilization of solar panels and other energyefficient technologies Italian furniture from MITON, GUZZINI and FONTANA Smart Home management system Ventilation and air conditioning system from the world leader Daikin Advantages Property management company with 10 years of experience in the premium villa segment. Projected cost growth during construction period 20% in USD. Projected cost growth after completion 5,5% annually in USD. Projected rental yield 6,5% annually. Payment in cryptocurrency is possible. Convenient payment schedule: Reservation - 2% Contract signing -28% Installation and completion of piles,concrete foundations, and works - 30% Construction of walls, roofs, laying of floor coverings, finishing works, built-in furniture - 30% Handover of the property, transfer of ownership rights - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Bangtao beach – 14 min Boat avenue – 10 min Villa market – 10 min Blue Tree – 4 min Laguna Golf Phuket – 15 min Porto de Phuket Mall – 10 min Robinson mall – 8 min Catch beach club – 12 min Home Pro – 6 min UWC International School – 12 min British International School – 15 min International airport – 18 min
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€416,938
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Patong, Thailand
from
€132,081
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Seaview's functional and luxurious residence offers the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in Phuket with a guaranteed return on investment. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located on the outskirts of the lively Patong Beach area. It offers 454 fully furnished one-bedroom apartments (45.5 m2) near the famous tourist center of Phuket. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room and dining area of open plan, bedroom, balcony with sea and mountain views. Modern design complemented by tropical landscaped gardens On the territory of the residences there is a communal pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, club. The project includes a sufficient number of parking spaces. Details Property Type: Apartment with Sea View Land size (sq.m): 32,262 sq.m. Plan: 45.5 sq.m, 1 bedroom Total units: 454 Property: Secure rental with a guarantee of profitability 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open Planning Kitchen Living room: Public-plan living room Pool: Private balconies with sea view Balcony: Separate Garden: Landscaping Garden View: Sea / Mountains Lease Guarantee Terms Lease guarantee 7% NOTO (subject to withholding income tax) (without a monthly fee, without electricity, without maintenance, without a repayment fund) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year. Refund option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can apply for the ransom and receive back all paid money. After 15 years, the possibility of revising the new warranty period of the lease. The owner can use the apartment 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, without the cost of electricity, water and monthly fees. The owner can also get the right to use the object at peak season.
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket, Thailand
from
€62,456
Completion date: 2024
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist concepts to meet different tastes and needs. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 square meters. The residential complex has two separate buildings that offer various amenities for residents: Building A — is a more budgetary option for those who want to rent an apartment for rent. Building B — is a more luxurious option, with more spacious rooms and higher-class amenities such as a fitness center and pool. The lower floor of two buildings is occupied by covered parking for 84 places. Carnival Magic and Phuket FantaSea are an amazing tourist show within a 5-minute walk. An 8-10 minute walk mini market and pharmacy. Kamala Market is a night market 15 minutes on foot. FEED: - gym - the zone of reception in the lobby - parking - video surveillance - pool - round-the-clock security Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Kata Top View
Residential complex Kata Top View
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€301,843
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  First-class townhouse with the Kata Top View residential complex, located in the Karon area. The apartments have a balcony, a spacious living room, a fully equipped western-style kitchen and a fully furnished bedroom with a pro rata bathroom. There is also a roof with impressive views of the ocean and mountains. PROJECT FEATURES: communal pool, common gym, 24-hour security, CCTV ( video surveillance ), car parking. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. Rental income - 6% Townhouse is located on a quiet hillside, just a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Kata and Karon and their city centers, where there are many eateries, shops and nightclubs. Chalong with its major shopping centers and tourist pier is a 10-minute drive away. A 15-minute car ride leads to the famous Patong Beach, where there is a wide selection of restaurants, entertainment and shops. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€120,809
Agency: TRANIO
The complex with two swimming pools, restaurant and bar is located 500 metres from Kata Beach and 900 metres from Karon Beach. The project has studios, a two-storey penthouse, flats with living rooms, kitchens, 1-4 bedrooms with private bathrooms and balconies. Some flats have private pools. Fixed income of 7% over 7 years on allocated flats. 30 Days of Private Use. Rental Pool programme for the remaining flats: 40% of income to investor, 60% to management company (expenses-sharing management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure There is an ideal mix of restaurants, bars, shopping centres, massage parlours, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage over other areas in Phuket is its compactness. Virtually every location can be reached on foot in 5 to 15 minutes. Patong town is 15 minutes, Phuket International Airport is 45 km away.
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from
€103,125
Completion date: 2024
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment. In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters. It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family! The complex is located at Haad Surin Soi 6, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket. The condominium is located in a shady environment with a wide variety of plants and easy access to famous beaches such as the beaches of Surin and Bang Tao. You can relax in the sun, touch the fine white sand and breathe the fresh air of the Andaman Sea. Infrastructure: - Shared pool - lobby - General gym - Parking - Restaurant - Bar - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - elevator Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€124,040
Completion date: 2025
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. EASY: - Shared pool - Club house - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Direct access to the beach - 24 hour security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - elevator Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€238,125
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes drive from the golf club and shopping malls. Bang Tao Beach - 50 meters Nai Thon Beach - 7 km Surin Beach - 9 km Nearest shopping mall - 4 km Laguna golf club - 1.5 km Beach club - 7 km Aqua park - 10 km
Residence The Bay and The Beach Club
Residence The Bay and The Beach Club
Patong, Thailand
from
€256,985
Completion date: 2018
The Bay and Beach Club is THE ONLY LIVING IN THE BEACH IN PATONG. A refined complex on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Perfection without compromise, every element of this highly anticipated complex is approached with careful attention to detail. The hotel is located directly on the beach in an area lined with palm trees, supplemented by the beautiful ultramarine blue of the Andaman Sea, which makes your stay an unforgettable experience. It offers international standard - star services and - facilities 5. The Kudo Beach Club, Bar & Restaurant offers a delicious selection of dishes and drinks. The bay offers 26 new luxury - and spacious rooms with a fully functional kitchen, All designed in the best contemporary style. Some accommodations offer a relaxing whirlpool on the balcony for your special vacation. Location The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beach accommodation in the heart of Patong. Conditions of purchase Rental guarantee conditions 8% NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the first years 2, 7 % NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the next 13 years ( no maintenance fees, no electricity, no water, no sinking soil for 15 years ... ). The rental guarantee is paid in advance every year. The first payment of the rental guarantee takes place within 30 days as soon as the device has been paid in full. Buyback option Optional developer buyback after 15 years at a starting price + 10 %. After 15 years of negotiations with the developer about a new rental guarantee program. Terms of payment 200,000 Baht Reservation Deposit 50 % upon signing of the purchase contract within 30 days of signing the reservation contract. 50% ( less deposit ) within 3 months. The buyer can change the device at any time ( change the name in the rental agreement ) for 15 years, and the new buyer will first comply with the same warranty conditions. Buyer rental Owner benefits Allocation of weekly use per year at any time including PEAK SEASON. VIP - Owner card with free daily transportation and group benefits plus activities.
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€528,431
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium and apartment project located at 78/8 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand Due to its location on a hill surrounded by dense rainforests and its endless view of the Andaman Sea, you can fully enjoy the atmosphere of the beaches of Kata and Karon - the famous beaches of Phuket. The project is a 2-story low-rise condominium with 55 residential units. The apartments are fully furnished. The complex offers a wide selection of high-quality apartments with sea views! Low-density low-density architectural style is a modern tropical design with a stylish overview and privacy protection. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. PLUSES OF LCD: - 24-hour restaurants - Parking - Laundry - Transfer - Pool - Bar - Club - spa - Sauna - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€154,436
Completion date: 2025
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Kata View is an exciting new residential project located in the charming coastal city of Phuket. The project includes a 7-story building, in which more than 60 apartments with a layout of one to two bedrooms, and starting from the 4th floor, windows offer views of the Andaman Sea. Each apartment has a bright living room and an open-plan dining room with a modern kitchenette and a large bar. The glass door from the floor to the ceiling in the living room overlooks the indoor balcony overlooking the sea or mountains. Two sparkling pools are available in the complex, one of which is located on the ground floor and the other on the roof, offering a refreshing oasis where residents can swim, enjoying panoramic views of the azure sea! These tempting features create ideal conditions for relaxation and leisure, allowing tenants to stylishly relax within their own home. PLACEMENT: The Kata View condominium is located near the sandy beaches of Kata and Karon, where restaurants, shops, bars, spa salons, etc. are located. Patong Beach is a 20-minute drive away. Montessori International School is located just 4.6 km from the complex. PLUSES OF LCD: - Cable TV - Fitness - Garden - Jacuzzi - Library - lobby - Meeting room - Parking - Security 24/7 - Transfer - Sky-Lounge Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€129,655
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious furnished full-service apartments with a view of the coast. Some flats have terraces with a jacuzzi. The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a spa. Advantages 8% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to restaurants, shops, and 5-star hotels. Karon Beach - 800 meters Patong Beach - 9.4 km Kata Beach - 16.9 km Big Buddha - 4.7 km Phuket International Airport - 46.7 km
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€141,675
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor parking spaces, a co-working space, 2 swimming pools, a kids' pool, a children's club and a playground, a cinema, a spa center, a sauna and a fitness room, a restaurant and a bar, a roof-top swimming pool with a terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Appliances Air conditioning Sanitary ware Advantages 7% guaranteed income for 3 years. Hotel management and license. Location and nearby infrastructure Nai Kharn Beach - 900 meters Chalong Pier - 7.2 km Shopping mall - 16.1 km Ravai Beach - 1.8 km Kata Noi Beach - 7.4 km Patong Beach - 17.4 km Ravai Pier - 2.9 km Kata Beach - 7.6 km Market - 3 km Karon Beach - 9.2 km Porto de Phuket - 35.5 km Big Buddha - 11.5 km International airport - 48.2 km
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Phuket, Thailand
from
€640,308
Completion date: 2023
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island. From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The main concept of this unique condominium – environmental friendliness in everything. This is one of the few projects whose buildings will be equipped with green terraces, and the complex will completely drown in green trees and a variety of tropical plants. Infrastructure: – 3 pools: 2 on the ground floor, 1 on the 8th floor; – restaurant on the 8th floor; – cafe in the reception area; – reception 24/7; – concierge service; – gym with sea view; – spa center and saunas; – security 24/7; – underground parking; – free shuttle bass to beaches and shops; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location: Today it is the most promising project in Phuket because of its location in the central part of the island, from where it is easy to get to any beach or entertainment places. – Distance to Bangtao Beach – 500 meters; – Distance to Surin Beach – 1.1 km; – Distance to famous beach clubs Catch beach club, Catch junior, Xana beach club, Dream beach club – 500 meters; – The distance to Boat avenue with many restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, shopping centers and shops – 10 minutes drive; – Distance to the new Blue tree – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 30 minutes drive. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Phuket, Thailand
from
€440,522
Completion date: 2025
VIP GALAXY is a large complex of luxury villas in the south of Phuket, offers for sale three different types of villas, the area of which is about 206-272 square meters. Each villa has its own private pool and private garden. VIP GALAXY has a five-star lobby of the hotel with an area of 5,000 square meters with a fitness club, an outdoor pool, a star bar restaurant and a Thai spa. The villa complex provides five-star hotel services, real estate rental and daily service. Location: - Ravai Beach - 400 m. - Yanui Beach - 1.7 km. - Lake Naykharn - 1.6 km. - Ravai Seafood Street - 1.6 km. - Nye Harn Beach - 2 km. - Viewing ground for beautiful sunsets - 2 km. - Katya Beach - 8 km. - The old city of Phuket - 15 km. - Shopping center - 15 km. - Central Festival - 16 km. - Patong Beach - 18 km. - Phuket International Airport - 45 km. - Chalong pier - 7.4 km. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Thailand! Consultation is free!
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,02M
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Premium villa in the residential complex BOTANICA PRESTIGE in the area of Cherng Talai ( Phuket ). The villa is made in Balinese style with a carefully designed interior. The main bedroom, living room and dining room smoothly pass to the spacious pool terrace, gazebo and beautiful landscaped garden. The price of each villa includes built-in furniture, the kitchen is equipped with appliances, the landscape design is included in the price. The furniture package from the developer is bought separately. COMPLETE EVENTS: public garden, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. The nearest medical facility is 5.0 km ( it can be reached in 9 minutes. ) from the project, nearby schools are also in close proximity to Botanica Prestige. 5 minutes to Laian beach 10 minutes to Lagoon Golf 10 minutes to Bang Tao Beach 23 minutes to Blue Canyon Golf 25 minutes to Phuket International Airport A good location provides a comfortable stay and high rental potential! It is possible to lease with the help of a developer. Estimated increase in the price of the facility at the time of delivery: 30%. The profit of the owner will be 70%. The average profit of the owner from the rental of BOTANICA PRESTIGE will be from 7% per year. You can rent a villa on your own without price restrictions! Convenient interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Call us and we will be very pleased to help you buy real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€222,878
Agency: TRANIO
The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm. The two-storey complex has a total of 49 apartments. View from the windows: 70% of the apartments have a sea view, the rest have a view of the green hills. Types: one-bedroom 56.4 m2 and two-bedroom 88.5 m2. The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotels, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves. Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa. Payment plan: 35% - down payment. 35% - during construction. 30% - after construction. Facilities and equipment in the house More on facilities: parking for 20 spaces; rooftop pool with ocean views; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with walkways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception. Location and nearby infrastructure Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from
€522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€757,895
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas (three or four bedrooms) with swimming pools, terraces, lounge areas, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 418 m2 to 878 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residence PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Residence PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€194,631
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary development of 454 units of 45.5 square meters. Featuring an airy design and modern interiors, the units come fully furnished and afford outstanding views across Patong Bay. Each one-bedroom apartment features a private balcony as well as a private sea view balcony pool, offering owners the chance to unwind and relax while taking in the breathtaking vistas of the Andaman Sea. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located high in the hills on the outskirts of the electric Patong Beach neighborhood, offering breathtaking views of Patong Bay. The 454 one-bedroom units feature an open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas providing ample space. The tropical, modern design is further enhanced by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views. While the project grounds feel remote and secluded, they are within walking distance to Patong Beach. There is a common area swimming pool, gym, spa, restaurants, and cafes as well as a clubhouse. The project also includes adequate parking space. Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee (no monthly fees, no electricity, no maintenance, no sinking fund…) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year in advance. Buy-Back Option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer may apply for the buy-back option and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental guarantee period. Payment Terms 200,000 baht reservation deposit 40% upon signing the Purchase Contract within 30 days from the signature of Reservation Agreement. 20% upon completion of infrastructure. 20% upon building foundation completion 10% upon building structure completion 10% (minus deposit) upon keys handover Owner benefits Possibility for the Owner to use the unit 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, free from the costs of electricity, water and monthly fee. The Owner can also obtain the Unit usage rights during Peak Season upon pay compensation equal to 50% of the official rental fee. FEATURES Property Type: Sea View Apartment Plot Size (sqm): 32,262 sqm Layout: 45.5 sqm, 1 bedroom Total Units: 454 Ownership: Protected Leasehold with 7% NET guarantee yield for 15 year Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open plan kitchen Living Room: Open plan living area Swimming Pool: Private sea-view balcony pools Balcony: Private Garden: Landscape Garden View: Sea/Mountain
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€668,830
Area 272 m²
1 property 1
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket. The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach. The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd. The houses are made in a modern style. The project offers comfortable villas from 3 to 5 bedrooms, with an area of 289 sq.m, 332 sq.m or 360 sq.m. Spacious bedrooms with panoramic windows offer views of a private pool or private garden. The modern kitchen is equipped with everything necessary. The sea and the beach, where the beach clubs Catch, Xana and Maya are located, are just 15 minutes away! Blue Tree Water Park, as well as a yoga center, restaurants and cafes, is a 5-minute drive away. In the same area there is a golf club, shopping galleries and Boat Avenue with restaurants and the Villa Market supermarket, international schools, fitness clubs and other infrastructure necessary for recreation and life. FACILITIES OF LCD: - BBQ area - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€143,941
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features views of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and a waterfall, a cafe, a bar and a restaurant, gardens, a fitness center, an underground parking, a spa center and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Advantages Guaranteed income of 5%. Location and nearby infrastructure Water park - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes Laguna Golf Club - 10 minutes Surin Beach - 3 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 3 minutes Beach club - 5 minutes Bar - 2 minutes Restaurant - 2 minutes
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€99,940
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Vip Karon Condominium – is the new project of the Thai developer Phuket9 Co., Ltd. The modern complex is located on the cleanest and most beautiful beach of Phuket with « singing sand » – Karon. The Andaman Sea washes three kilometers of a white sand beach surrounded by tropical trees. Infrastructure: Vip Karon Condominium will have a modern premium infrastructure: – 2 rooftop pools; – areas for walking in a garden with tropical plants; – gym equipped with modern simulators; – closed and protected area; – electronic security system; – round-the-clock security and video surveillance systems; – internet and cable TV; – underground parking; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location: – Distance to the beach line – 600 meters; – A large selection of restaurants and cafes with local and European cuisine, within walking distance; – Large Tesco Lotus and Makro supermarkets are nearby, as well as 7/11 and Family Mart 24-hour minimarkets; – Distance to Phuket International Airport ( HKT ) – 41.6 km. Project Features: All offered apartments in the VIP Karon Phuket project will be rented with full premium decoration. Panoramic windows allow you to fully enjoy the view that opens on the Andaman Sea. Luxury furniture, modern appliances, a kitchen and a European-class plumbing will make living in the apartment as comfortable as possible. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apart-hotel Patong Bay Hill
Apart-hotel Patong Bay Hill
Patong, Thailand
from
€114,071
Completion date: 2015
The modern tropical complex of Patong Bay Hill, located in Highb - pi Hill, is the highlight of Patong Bay, known for its stunning views of the Andaman Sea, The pearl of the Indian Ocean. Conveniently located in the valley, 5 minutes from the center of Patong, surrounded by nature, with stunning views of the sea and the green mountains. Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The complex was built in 2018 to the highest standards. This residence offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most prestigious and valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. We offer a luxurious selection of suites with 1 one bedroom with magnificent panoramic views of the city and the ocean. Built in a modern style with the best modern furniture, the complex is located in a beautiful landscape garden among natural tropical vegetation. Patong Bay Hill Resort is an ideal place for privacy with all modern comforts, with five-star service, in the immediate vicinity of the popular tourist center of Phuket, Patong Beach. DETTAKET Property type: Residence with views of the sea and the garden Soil size ( sq.m ): 93 512 square meters. < /> Design: study from 60m2 to 94 m2, 1 bedroom Total units: 449 End date: Completed in 2015 Property: Safe rental with profitability guarantee 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: open living room Pool: Shared pool Balcony: access to the pool and personal Jacuzzi Garden: Landscaping garden View: Sea / Mountains Distance to the city: 800 meters to the city, 1 km to the beach
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€710,149
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach. With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom. The project is presented by 9 luxurious residences with 3 bedrooms and a total living area of 473 to 507 sq.m. on 4 floors. The spacious open-plan living room, dining room and fully equipped European-style kitchen are located on the 2nd floor, with beautiful views of the garden and coconut palms. The huge spacious bedroom occupies the entire third floor and is equipped with a dressing room, a large bathroom and an outdoor terrace with a jacuzzi, where you can enjoy fantastic scenic sunsets! The second and third bedrooms are located on the ground floor and have their own bathrooms, dressing rooms, as well as a private garden and terrace. A private elevator is offered as additional equipment in each apartment. Location: Aqua Villas Rawai is located at 25/16 Soi Salika, Moo 2, Rawai, Mueang, Phuket. Nearby there is a place for walking with a pet of the LisAndi Garden Park. At a distance of 1 hour 10 minutes, Phuket Airport is located by car from the villa. The villa is 133 meters from the coastline of the Andaman Sea. To relax on the sandy beach of Laem Ka nude beach, the villa needs to walk 810 meters. Amenities: - Pool Infinity - Garden - Parking - Video surveillance - 24 hour security - elevator Entertainment: Every guest can relax within the boundaries of the villa, where there is a well-maintained pool. To the museum « Seashell museum » only 617 meters from the villa. And the « Promthep Cape viewpoint » observation deck is available for visiting by car. The villa provides a bicycle ( free ) for outdoor activities. For owners of this luxurious property acquired for investment purposes, a rental program is proposed to enable them to receive decent rental income that will not take long. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,545
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from Patak Street, near shops, restaurants, nightlife. Karon beach - 2 minutes Patong - 10 minutes
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Phuket, Thailand
from
€371,970
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kamala Garden View – a luxurious complex of luxury villas from the Soticon group, located in the west of Phuket Island, in close proximity to the picturesque Kamala Beach. Villas with private pools are built in a modern style inspired by Asian wisdom, atmosphere and beautiful landscapes of rainforests and hills. The complex is located next to the main road, and has the most convenient and easy access to the sea. The infrastructure of the district is perfectly developed and creates all the conditions for a comfortable stay. Infrastructure: Kamala Garden view has an individual infrastructure that includes: – club house; – lobby; – fitness room; – round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Equipment: Kamala Garden view Phuket consists of 12 private one-story villas located on an area of more than 5 thousand square meters. m. surrounded by tropical vegetation. Each villa includes: – 3 bedrooms; – 2 bathrooms; – spacious living room with dining area; – modern cuisine; – private pool; – indoor parking for 1 car. Location: Kamala Garden view is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket in Kamala, just 1 km from the beach. The infrastructure of the district is highly developed. There are many restaurants with a variety of cuisine, bars, and in the immediate vicinity are: – 7/11 – 1 min. – Big C supermarket – 4 min. – Kamala beach – 5 min. – Surin Beach – 10 min. – Patong Beach – 15 min. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,328
Completion date: 2025
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. EASY: - Shared pool - Club house - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Direct access to the beach - 24 hour security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - elevator Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket, Thailand
from
€104,188
Completion date: 2024
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach. Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort. The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residential units and is equipped with a furnished living room, a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms. The complex is located at 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project, located in the shade of trees, includes a very large communal pool and sun loungers for relaxation. Climbing in a convenient location, residents can easily reach many attractions such as Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy. Phuket International Airport is just 20 minutes from the complex! Amenities: - SPA - Fitness center - Pool - Restaurant on site - Garden - elevator - Parking - Video surveillance 24/7 - Reception Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!
Residential complex Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€134,811
Agency: TRANIO
The complex 300 metres from Kata Beach in Phuket. The main features of the project are eco-friendliness and spaciousness. A large proportion of the apaertments are stated in the premium segment and some of the top units have their own swimming pools. Fixed-income option is 7% per annum for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at installment payment) on all types of flats. Income accrues 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low season. Or Rental Pool program for those who want to combine investment with their own residence: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after completion of the complex. Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB. Advantages Eco-friendly architecture The concept of a complex as close to nature as possible, which integrates the flowing lines of a classic angular building in a touristic area. Swimming pools with panoramic views The limited height of the adjacent infrastructure allows the creation of open spaces on the roofs of the buildings. The third phase of project also includes popular bars and swimming pools with panoramic views. Premium services Cafés and restaurants are spacious premises with high ceilings and panoramic windows. Maximum service without having to leave the complex. Hotel Management The hotel will be managed by Hotels9. The hotel is rated 4 stars, but is only separated from the higher category by the need for a 5-minute walk to Kata Beach. Location and nearby infrastructure Walking distance to Kata Beach, highly developed tourist infrastructure and proximity to other popular areas of Phuket (Karon, Chalong) make this project stand out to a large extent. The previous phases of the complex are already welcoming tourists and owners.
Residential complex Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€93,222
Agency: TRANIO
There are 173 apartments: 112 studios and 61 2-bedroom apartments, 3 swimming pools with panoramic views, 3 pool bars, restaurant and café, gym. Each unit has a private terrace with sea or mountain views. Some of them have swimming pools. Fixed yield programme: 7% for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at payment in instalments) with the possibility of own residence up to 30 days per year (yield is charged immediately after 100% payment). Rental Pool Programme: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). For those who want to combine investment with their own accommodation. Revenue after the completion of the complex. Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB. Location and nearby infrastructure Distance to Karon Beach is 650 metres, Kata Beach is 1.5 km
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€809,171
Completion date: 2026
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each house has about 81 apartments, starting with a 1-room area of 59 sq.m, with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m and with 3 bedrooms with an area of 131 sq.m. The interiors include an open-plan living room and dining room or a bar, kitchenette, bathroom bedroom and private balcony. Large bedrooms have a spacious veranda where you can have an open dining table, seats, couch, barbecue facilities Thanks to the unique semi-open veranda, additional living space is provided that can be left open to expand the balcony, or glazed to increase the area of the inner space. On the roof of the complex there is a unique common area where residents of the complex can relax in the open air among the tropics and views of the endless sea! Apartments are ideal for a modern lifestyle. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video surveillance 24/7 - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Playground - Sea view / ocean - Security 24/7 - Pool - Management company PLACEMENT: Laguna Beachside Condominiums Phuket is located on Laguna, just a short walk from Bang Tao's sandy beach. A 5-minute drive is a wide selection of international restaurants, Porto de Phuket, the Boat Avenue shopping district, Villa market, shops, bars and spa centers. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€259,983
Agency: TRANIO
The modern luxury 8-storey condominium comprises of 164 units. With 3 unit types, ranging from 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and duplex 2 bedrooms featuring a seamless indoor-outdoor living experiences with full-height glass windows overlooking the Laguna Golf view, mountain view, and lush garden view, as well as granting plenty of natural light. The complex has security and concierge service, swimming pools, gardens, gym, parking, restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf - 1 min Bangtao and Layan Beach - 2 min Blue Tree Water Park - 10 min International school - 20 min Airport - 25 min
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
€61,854
Agency: TRANIO
An ideal offer for those who dream of spending the winter in Thailand with their family and are considering a calm and comfortable area in the center of the island to live. The residence features a large 35-meter-long swimming pool with a kids' zone, a club, a gym, a garden, a co-working area, wireless Internet, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Delivery date: September 2024 Features of the flats The units are equipped with kitchen appliances, a TV, a set of curtains, towels and bed linen, as well as prepared furniture sets from the developer. Advantages Freehold available (there are about 100 apartments left under the foreign quota). Installment plans are possible (35% - down payment, 65% - at the time of delivery of the project). Location and nearby infrastructure The main advantage of Katu is the presence of absolutely all the infrastructure for life. Residential complex of 3 buildings within a 5-10 minute drive to Andamanda Water Park, Red Mountain Golf Club, Prince of Songkhla University, international schools, shops, shopping centers, Bangkok Hospital and Patong Beach. The property is located close to the city center and the places of interest. Shopping mall - 5 minutes Golf Club - 5 minutes University - 5 minutes Central Phuket - 7 minutes Patong Beach - 10 minutes
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,55M
Completion date: 2024
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several parts: the southern part, in fact, is called Bang Tao, the central ( the longest ) Laguna ( Laguna Beach ) and the northern one is Layan ( Layan Beach ). Bang Tao Beach is just 1.5 km away. Sufficient people from all over the world spend their holidays here. The hotels nearby include numerous restaurants with kitchens from various countries, SPA salons, tennis courts and golf courses. External infrastructure within walking distance. You are given a great chance to become the owner of real estate, which will be in great demand. EASY: - Public Garden - Car parking - The lobby reception area - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool LOCATIONS: The project is located in a quiet location, close to Layan Beach, well known for its beauty and rich nature. Not far from Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes. The complex is surrounded by hotels, 5-star resorts, shopping centers, restaurants and other services to support any lifestyle. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!  
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€928,616
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Botanica Lakeside, located in a quiet residential area of Layan, is the second phase of luxurious Balinese-style villas located near Layan Beach. The complex offers 19 villas with a layout of 3 to 4 bedrooms. The stylish interior includes a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room with high vaulted teak ceilings, as well as a fully equipped kitchen island and bar. The living room and dining room, as well as the master bedroom, overlook the outdoor area, large terrace and large private pool and gardens. This option is ideal for both vacation rental and permanent residence. Location: Botanica Lakeside Phase 2 Layan is located in a quiet area of Layan, less than 5 minutes from the picturesque Layan Beach and Laguna Phuket. Bang Tao and Nai Ton beaches are a 10-minute drive away. Restaurants, Bowt Avenue, Porto de Phuket, a villa market, Lotus shops and mini-markets in the Cherng Talai area are 15 minutes away. Phuket International Airport is about a 20-minute drive away. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€177,218
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lakes and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to a golf course, in a luxury area, close to Bang Tao Beach.
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€495,479
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Baan Pattama is a home and villa project located at 24/28 Moo 1, T. Rawai, A. Muang Phuket, Phuket 83130, next to Lake Nai Harn and Nai Harn Beach in Phuket. The area where the complex is located is filled with shops, restaurants, post offices, banks and the Chalong pier, from where you can reach the neighboring islands. The project offers luxurious villas with layouts from 1 to 2 bedrooms with an area of up to 272 sq.m. in a quiet location on the banks of the river. Each villa has a sun terrace, a spacious pool, a garden and a pool bar. Baan Pattama is decorated in a light and spacious style with outstanding high ceilings and full-size windows and doors to fit the island's tropical climate. This is a unique project with a well-developed infrastructure around, which will make your stay as comfortable as possible! EASY: - barbecue area - Cable TV - Garden - Jacuzzi - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€809,131
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern comfortable furnished villas in the Asian style. The residence features a shopping mall, restaurants, a spa center. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Air conditioning Sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 2.5 km Golf club - 10 minutes Aqua park - 15 minutes
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€271,366
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Stylish apartment in the latest Oceana Surin complex in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The road to Surin Beach will be only 150 m. The apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is an ideal place to stay. The 90 square meter condominium occupies two floors and is characterized by modern features and an elegant design. The apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. EDUCATION: lobby, pool, fitness center, playroom, kids club, restaurant, conference room / seminar room, spa and massage, on-site store, video surveillance, security 24/7. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Owning an apartment is a Thai quota, rent. Guaranteed rental income - 8% In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Phuket International Airport is located 22.8 km from Oceana Surin, the road takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi. Call us and we will provide a FREE selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,05M
Agency: TRANIO
The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm. There are 14 villas with swimming pools. Each has 3 bedrooms and is 300 m2 in size. The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotel, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves. Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa. Payment plan: 35% — down payment. 35% — during construction. 30% — after construction. Facilities and equipment in the house More on facilities: private pool by each villa; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with pathways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception. Location and nearby infrastructure Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.
Villa Natural Touch Villas
Villa Natural Touch Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€246,301
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Exclusive villa with a private pool in the residential complex Natural Touch Villas, located in the Kamala area. The villa is made in a spa style and is fully equipped with furniture. PROJECT APPROVAL: large covered private parking, pool, outdoor terrace, video surveillance 24/7, security 24/7, fitness. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is possible! Today, buying property in Phuket is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants. The project area is full of restaurants, shops, supermarkets and mini-markets, which are considered extremely convenient. Kamala Beach is a 5-minute drive away. The lively Patong is just 15 minutes south, and the quiet beach of Surin is just 10 minutes north. The nearest medical facility is 1.7 km away. Phuket International Airport is 27.8 km from the villa. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Rawayana
Residential complex Rawayana
Phuket, Thailand
from
€132,853
Completion date: 2025
Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive. 4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergarten The unique concept of the project makes it a point of attraction for the entire Ravai region. Real estate has high rental potential regardless of season. The complex has 25 premium villas, a premium condominium for 140 and 60 apartments. Fixed income of 7% for 5 years ( only for apartments of type D ) is charged 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low. The Rental Pool program for the remaining units – 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex. RATES Locations Advantages: The largest county of Phuket Located in the south of the island Popular with expats and winter workers Convenient transport accessibility Beaches Naykharn, Yanui, Ao San, Ravai 5 km to Chalong Pier 40 km to the international airport  INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Shopping center: food supermarket and children's supermarket Sports complex and gym Tennis court 3 shared pools with panoramic sea views Private International School ( Cambridge ) Private kindergarten Children's amusement park and trampoline center Professional rejuvenation clinic Restaurants and British Pub SPA and cosmetology Underground parking
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€544,685
Agency: TRANIO
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a visual connection with plants and other natural elements. The bedrooms are separated from the rest of the house; the primary bedroom has been placed above the living area, creating two separate but connected spaces. Soft colours together with the greenery of the garden, the distinctive blue of the pool and the sound of the waterfall will remind you of the colours and sounds of the sea. Standard payment conditions 1% Upon signing contract 29% After signing contract within 10 days 20% Upon completion of the foundation 20% Upon completion of the concrete structure 10% After completion of the roof 10% Upon completion of electrical and plumbing work 10% Upon handover of keys Features of the flats Tropical Modern villas on one level: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 2 ordinary bedrooms with dressing rooms and bathrooms, nursery or study, terrace, pool, lounge (optional), garage. Two-storey villas in tropical modern style: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 3 ordinary bedrooms with dressing rooms and bathrooms, study, laundry or storage room, game room, fitness area, terrace, pool, balcony, garage. Single storey villas in Bali classical style: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 3 ordinary bedrooms with bathrooms, terrace, pool, garage. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees Airport: 60 min. Stay Fresca Stay Fit 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts) Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 mins Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins (Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo) International schools: 10-20 min ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€909,436
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools 3.85 x 12.25 m, terraces, and parking spaces. Plot areas - from 437 m2 to 599 m2. Features of the flats Each house includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€185,174
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a fitness center, around-the-clock security, a garden, a salt-water swimming pool, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 8 km Restaurant - 3 km Shopping mall - 6.5 km
