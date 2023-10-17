Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in la Nucia, Spain

10 properties total found
4 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
€630,324
3 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LA NUCIA New Build Residential of comfortable and luxurious villas with…
€456,773
1 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
1 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
SINCE 106,000 euros Fantastic houses with large terraces and ground floor with garden. The h…
€119,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer. Al…
€320,350
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
€595,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer…
€481,270
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the new apartments in Altea, in a new residential complex from the developer.Apa…
€357,700
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
€320,350
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
€481,270
3 room apartment in la Nucia, Spain
3 room apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€124,000
