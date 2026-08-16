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Apartments for sale in La Nucia, Spain

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penthouses
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2 BHK
107
3 BHK
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179 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, gym, social club located in a closed resid…
$436,950
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Discover the peace and comfort these new properties offer in a privileged area of La Nucia, …
$403,837
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$404,429
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$363,512
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$542,668
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Perfection in modern design, a combination of exquisite finishes and luxury services define …
$476,207
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
New residential complex in La NusiaNew residential complex of independent and double-apartme…
$549,115
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$580,117
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Nucía Alicante Located in La Nucía, an …
$520,389
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Apartments in La Nucía Modern Living in Ciudad del Deporte Near Benidorm …
$550,348
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Discover peace and comfort in the La Nucía Pines residential complex, located in the picture…
$367,124
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$379,810
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential offers a selection of 52 properti…
$424,498
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
We present new apartments in the city of Altea, in a new residential complex from the develo…
$468,741
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover the peace and comfort of these new properties in a privileged area of La Nucia, in …
$433,207
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$606,665
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$426,217
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$432,542
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$542,668
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$509,110
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The two-bedroom apartments at Destiny by Bergen are part of a modern and comprehensive resid…
$365,645
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucía, this residential offers a selection of 52 properti…
$402,892
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Discover the peace and comfort that these new properties offer in a privileged area of La Nu…
$519,467
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$363,512
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
This cozy half-duplex house, located in a very quiet urbanization, is distributed over three…
$367,202
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Live in a unique natural environment, in these exclusive apartments and penthouses with spac…
$458,831
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Excellence in avant-garde design, complemented by exquisite finishes and luxury services, de…
$506,259
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover the peace and comfort these new properties offer in a privileged area of La Nucia, …
$433,207
Leave a request
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