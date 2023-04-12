Apartments for sale in Greece

UAE
4 308 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
20 m²
€ 29,000
A, Apartment 20 sq.m., furnished, ground floor, 1 level, at residential area, year of constr…
3 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath
115 m²
€ 200,000
Metamorfosi north of ahens, Bofilia area: Opportunity apartment of 115 sq.m. 1st floor corne…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 950,000
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the sixth…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
9 Floor
€ 550,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
73 m²
9 Floor
€ 300,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
€ 48,000
Property Code: 3-1184 - Studio FOR SALE in Faliro Agia Triada for €48.000 . This 53 sq. m. f…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
2 Floor
€ 150,000
A, Apartment 60 sq.m., furnished, 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construct…
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
271 m²
€ 450,000
Independent maisonette. With its own garden - plot, parking, oil system for heating. In fiv…
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
89 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3871 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €245.000 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
89 m²
€ 242,500
Property Code: HPS3872 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €242.500 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3874 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 90 sq. m…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Regions with properties for sale
in Kavala Prefecture
in Kavala
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Aegean
in Katerini
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Nikiti
in Polygyros
in Kassandria
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Municipality of Piraeus
in Piraeus
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in demos aristotele
in Chania Municipality
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in Rethymni Municipality
Properties features in Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
