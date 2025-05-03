Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
118
Athens
332
Corfu
32
Macedonia and Thrace
1832
Apartment Delete
55 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Under construction, newly built apartment of 73 sq m. in a four-story apartment building, in…
$282,056
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
- Newly built 70 sq.m. floor apartment under construction in the center of Loutraki. Contemp…
$287,770
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
- Under construction, newly built apartment of 47 sqm in the center of Loutraki. Contemporar…
$188,318
Close
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
- Newly built 100 sq.m. floor apartment under construction in the center of Loutraki. Contem…
$405,009
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Location –  Polychrono (50 meters from the sea)   For sale comfortable renovated 2nd f…
$156,719
Close
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a 93 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
$268,118
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
- Apartment for sale 53,11 sqm in a 4-storey building renovated in 2024 - With sea and moun…
$284,838
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11687 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 135.000 . This 45 sq.…
$141,280
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
- Maisonette of 70 sq.m. with ultimate sea and mountain views! - Just 2 km from the beach a…
$118,546
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Renovated apartment of 85 sqm for sale in the area of ​​Agios Georgios in Corinth with a dis…
$184,747
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
Close
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
2 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11671 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 140.000 . This 64 sq.…
$146,513
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11604 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
$188,373
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
- Newly built spacious apartment 67 sq.m. in one of the best areas of Loutraki. - The apart…
$178,515
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Kokkoni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kokkoni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- A wonderful 63sqm apartment for sale in Kokkoni, Corinthia - With a mountain view - It c…
$151,945
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11644 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
$216,306
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Soteros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11588 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 120.000 . This 45 s…
$125,582
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 217.000 . This 65 sq. m. …
$246,781
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$204,703
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
For sale modern newly built apartment of 51 sq m, in an excellent location, just 500 meters …
$130,494
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 153.900 . This 60 sq…
$161,059
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 11741 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 174.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$199,936
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
- Newly Built Apartment 76 sqm bright with unobstructed mountain and forest views - Under c…
$247,596
Close
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
Close
