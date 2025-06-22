Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

219 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 90 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$293,828
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$149,818
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$144,056
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5575 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for € 410.000 . This 150…
$473,570
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: HPS5030 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 210.000 . This 70…
$229,399
4 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS3110 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for € 490.000 . This 1…
$534,818
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS5474 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for € 250.000 . This 60 sq.…
$271,023
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 55 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$155,931
2 bedroom apartment in Afytos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ground floor apartment for sale in the quaint town of AFITOS with 65 sq meters of living are…
$162,045
2 bedroom apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This ground floor beachfront home is a residential unit located directly on the beach with a…
$231,416
1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$184,343
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to the sandy bea…
$138,294
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under con…
$254,111
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$564,551
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki under …
$121,280
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under con…
$254,111
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under con…
$565,973
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to the sandy beach. …
$121,007
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
For sale duplex of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd floo…
$172,822
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is s…
$195,865
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$345,644
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Holiday home ideal for rental income in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea Halkidiki with…
$86,863
2 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 64 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$173,257
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 90 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$184,808
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under con…
$554,423
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$96,780
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in Possidi village 300 meters from the beach. There …
$178,630
3 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique and spacious corner home in Siviri Halkidiki 150 to the seaside with. Fully private a…
$307,278
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale duplex area of 56 square meters on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkid…
$175,567
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5145 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 270.000 . This 87…
$292,486
Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

