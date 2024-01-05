Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Panorama Municipal Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
9
3 BHK
15
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS4556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €350.000 . This 148 sq. m.…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Property Code: HPS4555 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €320.000 . This 131 sq. m. …
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Property Code: HPS4554 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €300.000 . This 131 sq. m. …
€300,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Property Code: HPS4553 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €330.000 . This 137 sq. m.…
€330,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4498 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €350.000 . Th…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4497 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €320.000 . Th…
€320,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS4496 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €240.000 . Th…
€240,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4494 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €350.000 . T…
€350,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS3990 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €42…
€420,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3988 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €36…
€360,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Property Code: HPS3989 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €310…
€310,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3981 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €420.000 . T…
€420,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS3983 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €320…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Property Code: HPS3985 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €34…
€340,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Property Code: HPS3986 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €34…
€340,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS3987 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €32…
€320,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: HPS3980 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €240.000 . Th…
€240,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3975 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €440.000 …
€440,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS3974 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €440.000 …
€440,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Property Code: HPS3833 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €450.000 . This 159 sq. m…
€450,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS3804 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €685.000 …
€685,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS3771 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €600.000 . This 260 sq. …
€600,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Property Code: HPS3623 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €750.000 . This 251 sq. …
€750,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Area: Thermi
€356,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Property Code: HPS3335 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €680.000 . This 144 sq. m…
€680,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Property Code: HPS3334 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €690.000 . This 170 sq. m…
€690,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Property Code: HPS3311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €600.000 . This 234 sq. …
€600,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3064 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €300.000 . This 150 sq. …
€300,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir