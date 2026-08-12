Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Greece

;
Attica
18
Municipality of Piraeus
5
Piraeus
5
Municipality of Glyfada
4
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Premium Premium
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
VAT
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P2 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with stunning panora…
$345,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 10/3
Exclusive Triplex Penthouse in Athens Location: Athens, prestigious residential district …
$1,33M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
For sale an exceptional 78 sq.m. penthouse apartment located in the center of Loutraki, just…
$207,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/8
This impressive 106 sq.m. maisonette in the Depo area of Thessaloniki combines modern aesthe…
$459,576
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P1 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with a private terra…
$345,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
$325,695
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
$470,819
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Apartments for Sale in Glyfada Athens   for Golden Visa   Glyfada Apartments …
$1,26M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
Piraeus is a bustling port city located near Athens, the capital city of Greece. This mean…
$174,616
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
This luxurious penthouse, located in the heart of the perisher area of ​​the Western hour of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 6/6
A state-of-the-art community complex, a unique, luxury residence for big city life, with a m…
$995,188
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
A luxury residential complex with private swimming pools, jacuzzi, roof terraces and parkin…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/7
🏡 Maisonette M.5Level: Ground & Mezzanine (ground + mezzanine floor)Type: Two-level apartmen…
$350,700
Leave a request

Properties features in Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go