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Townhouses for sale in Greece

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Thessaloniki
13
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3
Corfu
3
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969 properties total found
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 81 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 84 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 204 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 204 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$415,129
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$312,077
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$714,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 144 m²
For sale townhouse area of 144 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is locate…
$299,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette area of 120 square meters. m in Lefkimmi The property consists of two b…
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$456,934
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Attica, Greece
Townhouse
Attica, Greece
Area 315 m²
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Attica, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$291,220
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Maisonette in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Stunning Sea & Mountain Views …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale townhouse area of 74 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under…
$328,162
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$174,192
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
For sale maisonette of 271 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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