Townhouses for sale in Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Sotiros Dios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Sotiros Dios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€365,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
€407,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
€395,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are privileged to exclusively represent this 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Kr…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori with 127  sq meters of livi…
€320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€2,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€920,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€215,000

