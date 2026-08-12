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Houses for sale in Greece

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4 991 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale an impressive villa with a swimming pool in Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete A rare pr…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Luxury villas with stunning sea view are situated on a hillside in front of the sea, in the …
$865,968
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2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new built house is located 600 meters from the sandy beach in Kalyves. There is a privat…
$202,272
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Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette with fantastic sea view is located in Koumitsa bech area 800 meters to the be…
$566,363
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Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 81 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Vamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This property for sale is located in Vamos, Apokoronas, Chania, a picturesque and historic v…
$183,779
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Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Aegina, Greece
House
Aegina, Greece
Area 92 m²
Unfinished maisonette for sale with a large plot in the center of Aegina near the port. The …
$346,387
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Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale 250 sq.m. in Gazi, Heraklion, Crete In a quiet and green area of large Herakl…
$529,885
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kontokali, Greece
Villa
Kontokali, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
The house is located in the surroundings of all year round lively Agios Mamas village 850 me…
$323,295
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3 bedroom house in Fourka, Greece
3 bedroom house
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Fourka village 2400 meters from the sandy beach. The …
$248,244
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Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 84 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Kontos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Detached house 287 sq.m.  in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agios Nektarios  for sale. The house…
$519,581
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Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Greece

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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