Houses for sale in Greece

7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Katerini, Greece
VIP
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Keratea, Greece
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular Pefkohori village only 100 meters to the beach. The…
€298,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
€395,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view in Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/4
€500,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa in a picturesque village in the East of Pilio…
€630,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
€410,000
3 room house with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
€1,15M
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€310,000
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design in Nea Potidea, Greece
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
€1,10M
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace in Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
€1,26M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Floor -1
€2,80M
3 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
4 room house in Vamos, Greece
4 room house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This staggering stone villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the famous p…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Sotiros Dios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Sotiros Dios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€310,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M

