Apartments for sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
4
29 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€120,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€110,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€75,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€175,000
1 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€180,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€87,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€85,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Three apartments located in the third (and last) floor of a well maintained building of Thes…
€450,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS3898 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Lefkos Pirgos for €247.00…
€247,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situat…
€290,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
€260,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€143,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€130,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 12/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€200,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€155,000
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
€350,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS2618 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €185.000. This 10…
€185,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: HPS2619 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €145.000. This 75…
€145,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€135,000
6 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pefka, Greece
6 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€750,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€105,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€85,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€80,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second …
€320,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

