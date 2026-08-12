Immigration programs in Greece

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Greece
Residence permit in Greece
Greece Greece
from
$5,702
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
The Greek Digital Nomad Visa program is designed for non-EU citizens who work remotely for a foreign company or conduct their own online business outside Greece.The program allows you to legally live in Greece, travel to Schengen countries and enjoy the European way of life while retaining w…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residence permit
Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE
Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE
Greece Greece
from
$7,421
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
Get a European residence permit through investment in real estate in Greece. INVEST CAFE accompanies clients at every stage: selection of the object, legal verification, registration of the transaction, obtaining a Golden Visa, opening a bank account, tax support and further real estate m…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residence permit
Residence permit in Greece
Residence permit in Greece
Greece Greece
from
$291,563
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
The Golden Visa Program Minimum investment in residential or commercial real estate from 250,000 euros, after purchase, you can rent out and earn income. A residence permit in Greece allows you to visit more than 187 EU countries without a visa. After 5 years, you can apply for perm…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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