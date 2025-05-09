Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Thermi, Greece

1 BHK
45
2 BHK
77
3 BHK
135
4 BHK
18
Apartment Delete
Clear all
283 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$430,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$284,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Property Code: HPS4953 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 420.000 . This 129 sq. m…
$436,165
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS5432 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Center for € 850.000 . This 210 sq…
$891,777
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS5420 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 295.000 . This 106.16 sq…
$305,638
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 212 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale under construction apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$267,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4623 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 220.000 . This 83.55 sq.…
$227,933
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale duplex of 181 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Property Code: HPS5434 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 260.000 . This 104.50 sq…
$269,376
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/3
RESIDENCE   Location –  Kalamaria   Available for sale first floor apartment wit…
$89,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$240,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS5119 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 415.000 . This…
$427,450
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: HPS5418 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 380.000 . This 127.74 sq…
$393,703
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS5344 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 375.000 . This 148.61 sq…
$389,179
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5313 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 130.000 . This 50 sq. m.…
$136,747
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5204 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 340.000 . This 108 sq. m…
$362,041
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4621 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 250.000 . This 100 sq. m…
$259,015
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5317 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 160.000 . This 50 sq. m.…
$166,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4945 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 408.000 . This 136 sq. m…
$423,703
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$201,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$354,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$387,790
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Property Code: HPS5314 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 330.000 . This 132 sq. …
$347,127
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$325,881
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Property Code: HPS4649 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 280.000 . This 104 sq. m…
$293,398
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Property Code: HPS5466 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 335.000 . This 111 sq. m…
$361,473
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale duplex of 131 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS4790 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for € 375.000 . This 120…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Thermi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go