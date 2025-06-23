Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

245 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$300,312
1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Property Code: HPS5338 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 180.000 . This 56.86 sq.…
$186,806
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$357,165
1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale an apartment of 50 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction.…
$198,668
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Property Code: HPS5084 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 465.000 . This 170 sq. …
$482,897
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Property Code: HPS5346 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 385.000 . This 154.95 sq…
$399,557
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$276,515
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex area of 77 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. …
$257,576
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: HPS5312 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 200.000 . This 78 sq. m.…
$209,306
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale an apartment of 125 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction…
$306,088
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 54 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. Th…
$181,343
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 123 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$377,904
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Newly Built 1st Floor Apartment 163 sq.m. in the Heart of Thermi with Unobstructed View In t…
$489,662
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Property Code: HPS5342 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 380.000 . This 138.15 sq…
$394,368
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS5316 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 280.000 . This 107 sq. m…
$290,587
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$299,558
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/3
New building. Apartments on the 1st floor of 163 sq.m. in the heart of Thermis with panorami…
$490,895
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4943 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 520.000 . This 150 sq. …
$540,014
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Property Code: HPS4649 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 280.000 . This 104 sq. m…
$293,398
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$345,644
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$247,711
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$293,797
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Property Code: HPS5467 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 410.000 . This 125 sq. …
$442,400
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Property Code: HPS5438 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 305.000 . This 122.15 sq…
$315,998
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 72 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$247,711
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4946 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 640.000 . This 150 sq. …
$664,633
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Property Code: HPS5265 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 430.000 . This 154.17 s…
$453,985
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: HPS5439 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 150.000 . This 43.08 sq.…
$155,409
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Property Code: HPS5478 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 580.000 . This 197.59 s…
$626,021
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 130 sq. m…
$366,748
