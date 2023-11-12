Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

45 properties total found
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€72,000
4 room apartment in Nea Potidea, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
The house is located 300 meters to the beach, 3 km from Nea Potidea village and 3 km from Ne…
€240,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€150,000
4 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/1
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€280,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
3 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 200 meters drom th…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1000 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€205,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€235,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€75,000
4 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€300,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€175,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€180,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€114,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€105,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€90,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
€110,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
€160,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€205,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
€140,000
5 room apartment in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village (1500 meters from it)  300 meters…
€325,000
6 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Property Code: HPS3382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Paralia Dionisiou for €245.000 . Thi…
€245,000
4 room apartment in Agios Mamas, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Property Code: HPS3330 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Agios Mamas for €350.000 . This 132…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
€80,000

