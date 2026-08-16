Apartments for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

;
Nea Kallikrateia
48
Nea Moudania
24
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144 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Sozopoli village 600 meters from the great sandy beach. The apa…
$106,435
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new built apartment is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village 1200 meters from Sozop…
$167,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Irakleia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in front of the sea in Nea Iraklia village. The apartment is locate…
$289,185
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the nice sandy beach…
$358,589
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 room apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellently constructed airy apartment of 90 sq.m. second floor with a beautiful panoramic v…
$216,429
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,121
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1600 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
$183,947
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3 bedroom apartment in Geoponika, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Geoponika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS4670 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 420.000…
$483,358
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$161,966
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Property Code: HPS5038 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for € 195.000 . This …
$224,416
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Greece, this newly-built apartment with luxuriou…
$173,143
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The apartment is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The apartment is lo…
$294,968
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
$119,252
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to our new construction project! We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journ…
$97,627
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3 bedroom apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on…
$289,274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
$300,752
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$159,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The apartment is located in front of the sea in Mouries. Mouries is an extension district of…
$242,915
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
The new built house is located in Delfinia beach area in the surroundings of Kallikratia vil…
$185,092
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1 bedroom apartment in Geoponika, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Geoponika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The apartment is located in Geoponika area, Kallikratia 500 meters from the sandy beach. The…
$138,828
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4 bedroom apartment in Nea Potidea, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
The house is located 300 meters to the beach, 3 km from Nea Potidea village and 3 km from Ne…
$277,617
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village 400 meters from the sandy beach. The apartme…
$223,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartments are located in a popular summer resort named Flogita with many beach bars and…
$122,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment with sea view is located in Nea Plagia village only 100 meters from the beach.…
$254,518
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 2000 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
$323,887
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 650 meters from the sandy beach. …
$86,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
$147,589
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Nea Propontida

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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