Apartments for sale in Corfu, Greece

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Apartments in Corfu, Greece

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21 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$421,513
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$655,293
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$247,924
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 104 m²
Apartment for sale of 104 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on …
$267,922
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$224,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 86 m²
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. There…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. There…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 49 m²
Apartment for sale of 49 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$110,568
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment has 2 levels. Grou…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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