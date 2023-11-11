Cottages for sale in Greece

UAE
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
165 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
7
4
260 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5
3
230 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
4
2
296 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
3
292 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
98 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
6
1
160 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4
2
186 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 186 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€245,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
11
3
500 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
92 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
99 m²
1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
10
3
185 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€245,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Avato, Greece
3
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale, two detached houses on a plot of land with a total area of 130 sq. m. (80 sq. m. +…
€110,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
6
2
187 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
5
2
125 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
450 m²
-1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
3
1
96 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
8
4
183 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vari, Greece
4
141 m²
3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m. se…
€315,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
8
275 m²
3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
4
3
160 m²
1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
€342,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
167 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3
1
305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
€2,50M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
