Cottages for sale in Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 186 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€245,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€245,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Avato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Avato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, two detached houses on a plot of land with a total area of 130 sq. m. (80 sq. m. +…
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Aetos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vari, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m. se…
€315,000
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
€342,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
€2,50M

