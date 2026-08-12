Cottages for sale in Greece

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Cottages in Greece

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1 454 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 74 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 310 sq.meters in North Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of ap…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,91M
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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$566,740
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A three-storey cottage with a total area of 200 sq.m. is for sale on the picturesque peninsu…
$1,73M
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Cottage in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 276 m²
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti. Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room. G…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of on…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a pro…
$822,647
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.
$171,385
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Lianovergi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Lianovergi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of o…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . 1st floor consists of 3 be…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 160 m²
Unfinished House in Trilofos: 160 sq.m., 2 levels on a 425 sq.m. plot This is an unfinis…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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