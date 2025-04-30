Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thassos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Thassos Municipality, Greece

Thassos
11
Limenaria
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
$176,426
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11746 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 143.000 . This 38 sq. m. …
$162,989
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 64 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The duplex is s…
$188,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Soteros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11607 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 150.000 . This 50 s…
$156,978
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 217.000 . This 65 sq. m. …
$246,781
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11643 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 155.000 . This 57…
$162,210
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11697 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 103.990 Exclusivity.…
$108,827
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
$245,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
5 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Thassos, Center: For sale bright building 450 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of 4 levels w…
$736,071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Soteros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11610 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 195.000 . This 65 s…
$204,071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limenaria, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 1729 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 190.000 . This 97 sq. m. Ap…
$199,791
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Potamia, Greece
3 room apartment
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Thassos, Skala Potamias: 111sqm maisonette for sale. under construction (Minimal Constructio…
$410,097
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Potamia, Greece
2 room apartment
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Thassos, Skala Potamias: 85 sqm maisonette for sale. under construction (Minimal Constructio…
$315,459
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 11741 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 174.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$199,936
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11644 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
$216,306
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11747 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 172.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$195,125
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limenaria, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Semi-basement apartment 108 sq.m. in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a living room,…
$59,646
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$204,703
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Potamias, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartmen…
$140,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 153.900 . This 60 sq…
$161,059
Leave a request
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 140.000 . This 39 sq. m. …
$159,214
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Soteros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11588 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 120.000 . This 45 s…
$125,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limenaria, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11681 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for € 84.000 . This 84 sq. m.…
$87,908
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11604 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
$188,373
Leave a request

Property types in Thassos Municipality

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Thassos Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go