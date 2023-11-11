Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Greece

Office with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Floor -1
€700,000
Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Area 67 m²
Centrally located in Melissia. Neat room. Too bright. Huge windows throughout. Front and cor…
€250,000
Office in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Area 366 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Office 1 bedroom with sea view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
€70,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
€150,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
€310,000
Office 18 bedrooms with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 18 bedrooms with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 410 m²
Floor -1
€1,85M
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 460 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€770,000
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 410 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€455,000
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 415 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€510,000
Office with garden, with landscape design in Greece
Office with garden, with landscape design
Greece
Area 603 m²
Floor -1
Historical Center SALE Building for Office Area: 603 m2, Basement, Year of construction: 199…
€1,35M
Office 4 rooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
Office 4 rooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Drama, Center: Office of 150 sq.m. very central 1st floor in a very privileged location. It …
€120,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
  Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
€85,000
Office 3 bedrooms with basement in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 3 bedrooms with basement
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
€110,000
Office 7 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
€370,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 264 m²
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
€650,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
€450,000
Office in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1512 - FOR SALE on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, in the Bas…
€150,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1511 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, on…
€299,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Property Code: 1394 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Office of total surface 27 sq.m, on t…
€30,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
€95,000
Office 5 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 176 m²
Property Code: 2362 - FOR SALE 5 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 176 sq.m, on…
€99,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 1207 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Spaces, Corner Office of total surface 75 sq.m…
€190,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
€90,000
Office 1 bedroom with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Agia Paraskevi FOR SALE Office 1 Bedroom(s) 1 WC Size: 26 m2, Ground floor floor, 27 year…
€30,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Ref: 163 - Galatsi Office For sale 1 Area, 2 WC, area 110 sq.m, 1st Floor, Building Year: 20…
€115,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Sale office 65 sqm in Stadiou, 4 minutes from the Metro University and Omonia, 3rd floor, f…
€70,000
Office with Bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office with Bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ114). Anot…
€33,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
€45,000

