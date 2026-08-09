Apartments for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

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Apartments in Region of Crete, Greece

;
Municipality of Chania
24
Chania
24
Municipality of Heraklion
22
Heraklion Municipal Unit
22
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108 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 74 m²
Apartment for sale of 74 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the first…
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale duplex of 70 square meters on the island of Crete. The duplex is located on 2 level…
$206,194
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 35 m²
New apartment on the ground floor with garden and communal pool - Rumeli, Rethymno, Crete Pr…
$114,040
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Panormos, Greece
Apartment
Panormos, Greece
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the first…
$183,156
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$466,380
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$485,271
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Milatos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. …
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Description of object: A great opportunity for investors. We offer a stylish three-room ap…
$396,751
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$427,306
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive four-bedroom apartment (2 bathrooms and jacuzzi…
$916,238
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 87m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €385,000 Size: …
$443,958
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Fully Furnished & Equipped Apartment of 66 sq.m. with Sea View & Shared Pool – Maleme, Chani…
$303,442
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Headline: Your Dream Home at the Aegean Sea – Just 30m from the Beach! Discover Aegean Br…
$329,644
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment in Heraklion, Crete – 80 m² The apartment is located on the ground floor and fe…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
🏢 Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartment A2 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia …
$209,089
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 60 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A4 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Resid…
$367,941
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$997,732
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$1,92M
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$495,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 43m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €189,000 Size: 43 …
$217,943
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
The residential building is located in a clean and quiet area of ​​Chrysopigi (Kubes), but a…
$445,106
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Kritsa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For Sale: Seaside Apartment with Sea View – Gournes, Heraklion, Crete A first-floor apart…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/5
Maisonette with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea - investment with capital growth and Golde…
$907,733
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2 bedroom apartment in Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$226,696
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
FOR SALE: Ground Floor Apartment in Exclusive Gated Community – North West Heraklion, Crete …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Description of object: Great opportunity for investors. We offer a modern two-bedroom mais…
$488,089
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Property types in Region of Crete

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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