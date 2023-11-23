Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

1 BHK
19
2 BHK
42
3 BHK
31
4 BHK
8
Apartment To archive
Clear all
117 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€86,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a small complex of 1st and 2nd floor apartments in the center of Ierapetra with a t…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
€373,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kaliviani, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kaliviani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
€865,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Saint George, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Saint George, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
€830,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
€405,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
€400,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Knossos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€481,580
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale duplex of 108 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
€324,500
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 99 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Ther…
€308,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vlichada, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale: A remarkable opportunity of a sophisticated 45m2 apartment in Bali, Rethym…
€119,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4220 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €552.000 . This 136 sq. m. …
€552,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
€5,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kefalas, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Pavlos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment in Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment шы located in Kalyves village in front of the beach. There is a garden 600 sq.…
€295,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€223,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
This apartment is located in Sithonia in Agios Nikolaos village, where people live all year …
€77,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€378,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€465,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€435,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir