Apartments for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Property Code: HPS4586 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €295.000 . This 154 sq. …
€295,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Property Code: HPS4585 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €300.000 . This 157 sq. …
€300,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS4584 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €170.000 . This 87 sq. m.…
€170,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS4583 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €175.000 . This 89 sq. m.…
€175,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€160,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€74,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/1
This is an auction, the starting price is 72,000€
€72,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€85,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€100,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€90,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor…
€157,000
Close
3 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor …
€140,000
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3766 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €255.000 . This 130 sq. m…
€255,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€250,000
Close
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€170,000
Close
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€165,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€75,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€70,000
Close
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€235,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Property Code: 3-1031 - Apartment FOR SALE in Polichni Meteora for €115.000 . This 92 sq. m.…
€115,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€140,000
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS803 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €250.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€250,000
1 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments in the historical center of Thessaloniki. The apartments have a great lo…
€190,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€85,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€105,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€90,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…
€780,000
Close
