Apartments for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
119
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
343
347 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale under construction apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$494,078
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/8
For sale under construction apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$431,004
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
$207,912
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$126,728
Close
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners wil…
$120,030
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$206,747
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$207,356
Close
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$396,622
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$377,332
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$149,807
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$147,517
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
$211,312
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$124,820
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$85,135
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$187,491
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Property Code: HPS4869 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for € 305.000 . This …
$312,396
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$223,133
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale under construction apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$442,956
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$143,258
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$151,205
Close
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
$91,545
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,26M
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
$81,461
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$205,611
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Property Code: HPS4870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for € 290.000 . This …
$323,609
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$189,798
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
$151,467
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$168,704
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
$198,311
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$146,524
Close
