  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

2 BHK
31
3 BHK
85
4 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
128 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
€690,000
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 7
Malakopi FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 136 m2, 7th…
€485,000
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
Malakopi FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 136 m2, 8th…
€525,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4171 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €420.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€425,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€457,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 93 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€247,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€310,000
2 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€160,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS4053 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €395.000 . This 14…
€395,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €485.000 . This 136…
€485,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4055 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €525.000 . This 136…
€525,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€265,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€200,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Property Code: HPS3997 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €250.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
€250,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 25 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€75,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€100,000
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 3
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 139 m2, 3rd floor…
€395,000
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 140 m2, 3rd floor…
€400,000
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 140 m2, 2nd floor…
€380,000
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 2
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 139 m2, 2nd floor…
€375,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS3990 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €42…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3988 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €36…
€360,000

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

