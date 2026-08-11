Apartments for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Panorama Municipal Unit
40
Panorama
35
Pylaia Municipal Unit
10
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51 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4498 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 370.000 . …
$425,815
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5187 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 350.000 . This 87.00 s…
$402,798
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3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5373 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 510.000 . This 130.00…
$586,935
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS5567 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 134.48 sq…
$402,537
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: HPS5702 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 160.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
$184,136
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: HPS5015 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 300.000 . …
$345,256
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Property Code: HPS5175 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 515.000 . This 163.82…
$592,689
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Property Code: HPS4677 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 490.000 . This 142.00…
$563,918
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS5379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 360.000 . This 89.00 …
$414,307
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Property Code: HPS4053 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for € 460.000 . This …
$532,701
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for € 530.000 . This 1…
$613,764
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3064 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 350.000 .…
$402,798
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5757 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for € 465.000 . Th…
$535,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS5703 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 285.000 . This 102.00 sq…
$332,392
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS5174 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 580.000 . This 180.32…
$667,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Property Code: HPS4470 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for € 480.000 . Thi…
$552,409
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a spacious key ready maisonette with a total internal area of 230 square mters, …
$591,460
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS1308 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for € 265.000 . T…
$309,066
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3981 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 450.000 .…
$517,884
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Property Code: HPS3987 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3…
$356,764
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5371 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 430.000 . This 108.00 …
$494,867
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS5376 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 645.000 . This 165.00…
$742,300
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS5133 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 460.000 . This 136.00 …
$529,392
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5368 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 300.000 . This 87.00 s…
$345,256
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Property Code: HPS5172 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 550.000 . This 170.75…
$632,969
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Pylea, this modern completed maisonette offers a total internal space of 111.18 …
$540,276
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This impressive, key-ready maisonette in Panorama, Synoikismos Nomou 751 offers bo…
$853,068
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: HPS5016 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 320.000 . …
$368,273
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS5374 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 395.000 . This 100.00…
$454,587
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS5014 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 350.000 . …
$402,798
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Property types in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

multi-level apartments
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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