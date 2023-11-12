UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
85
4 BHK
6
Apartment
Clear all
128 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
170 m²
5
€690,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
136 m²
7
Malakopi FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 136 m2, 7th…
€485,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
136 m²
8
Malakopi FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 136 m2, 8th…
€525,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
160 m²
Property Code: HPS4171 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €420.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
155 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
140 m²
1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
145 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
158 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€457,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
1
115 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
93 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 93 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€247,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
146 m²
1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
111 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
135 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
65 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS4053 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €395.000 . This 14…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
136 m²
Property Code: HPS4054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €485.000 . This 136…
€485,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
136 m²
Property Code: HPS4055 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €525.000 . This 136…
€525,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
120 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
85 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
85 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
170 m²
Property Code: HPS3997 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €250.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
25 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 25 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€75,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
1
45 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€100,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
139 m²
3
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 139 m2, 3rd floor…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
140 m²
3
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 140 m2, 3rd floor…
€400,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
140 m²
2
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 140 m2, 2nd floor…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
139 m²
2
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 139 m2, 2nd floor…
€375,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
148 m²
Property Code: HPS3990 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €42…
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
140 m²
Property Code: HPS3988 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €36…
€360,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
