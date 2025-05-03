Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
6
Athens
69
Corfu
38
Macedonia and Thrace
2733
1 409 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$189,221
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$333,998
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
EXCLUSIVE // Beautiful country property set in a prime location beachfront in POLIHRONO HALK…
$695,308
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$431,004
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$300,541
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$469,684
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$521,872
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$410,337
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$887,182
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: residential complex of detached houses, unfinished. Under construction 3-story det…
$1,23M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$834,995
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$626,246
Villa 1 room in Paros Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
$1,34M
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$302,686
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
$1,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$386,185
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving th…
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$4,44M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$278,679
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$245,861
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, RethymnoThis beautiful semi…
$376,742
