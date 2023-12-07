Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
17
49 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with cable TV, with luxury estate in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with cable TV, with luxury estate
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€273,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4432 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vari - Varkiza Center for €850.000 . This 26…
€850,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Check out this cozy 71 sq.m property in Athens Riviera! 🌅 Located on the second floor o…
€280,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€690,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Kamini area, center far from the center apartment 100 sq.m. 4th flo…
€500,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€435,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€985,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, …
€455,000
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms. …
€370,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece We offer apa…
€1,05M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex in Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level…
€1,80M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with balconies …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
€1,000,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€2,08M
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€1,26M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€2,63M
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€520,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€882,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€260,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with bright in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with bright
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Voula south of Athens, in the center of the municipality apartment 76 sq.m. 1st floor in exc…
€368,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€560,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€275,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€385,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
€500,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with cable TV in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with cable TV
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Voula South of Athens Evryali area, apartment of 70 sq.m. 3rd floor corner airy and bright, …
€340,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€400,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€950,000
Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
