Apartments for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

;
Vari Municipal Unit
21
Apartment Delete
Clear all
68 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Premium Premium
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635 713
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a key-ready apartment located on the 3rd floor of a newly built complex in Voula…
$787 608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale duplex of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 57 m²
Apartment for sale of 57 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second flo…
$382 759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$360 116
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for sale on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors (3 levels), located in the Glyfada area. …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 85 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$668 400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
This fully renovated 104 sq.m. apartment is located on the 2nd floor in a quiet residential …
$629 270
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
Voula Private Residences Exclusive Ground Floor Residence with Private Pool Located in…
$2,88M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Voula south of Athens Politia area (10; on foot from the center), apartment of 140 sq.m. 2nd…
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4432 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Voula Exochi for € 850.000 . This 260.00 sq…
$980 415
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354 213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS5302 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Voula Center for € 1.400.000 . This 175.36 …
$1,61M
Leave a request
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 230 m²
A luxurious apartment for sale in an elite suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. The apartme…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 219 m²
For sale apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$425 055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$472 283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$613 968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 129 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale duplex of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$661 197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$371 923
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$371 923
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$306 984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go