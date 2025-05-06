Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 79 sq m luxury maisonette, 2 levels. It…
$252,367
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 84sq.m. luxury Maisonette, two levels, …
$262,883
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 80 sq.m maisonette for sale under construction. 2 levels with attic…
$231,337
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale is a 119 sq.m. luxury maisonette under construction on 4 l…
$273,398
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 43sq.m. luxury apartment on the 1st flo…
$136,699
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$260,532
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 90 sq.m. on 2 levels of 45 s…
$194,533
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 72sq.m. on two levels. It co…
$180,829
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 76 sq.m. which is located on…
$241,106
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 200.000€ (Listing No …
$210,306
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: newly built apartment for sale 40 sq.m. facade on the ground floor.…
$120,926
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction ground floor Apartment 50 sq.m. It cons…
$141,957
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$134,106
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 100 sq.m maisonette for sale under construction. 2 levels. Downstai…
$205,048
6 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
6 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 3
Building for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 770.000€ (Listing No 1…
$806,845
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 77sq.m. facade 2 levels. It …
$186,608
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 100 sq.m. luxury maisonette, two levels…
$241,852
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Newly built Maisonette 78 sq.m. for sale. of luxurious construction…
$168,245
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction apartment of 48 sq.m. facade on the gro…
$120,746
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
$150,869
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 65 sq.m. luxury maisonette on 2 levels …
$173,502
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 63sq.m. on 2 levels. It cons…
$158,911
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 66sq.m. facade 2 levels. It …
$175,631
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 77sq.m. facade on the ground…
$186,608
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 116 sq.m. apartment for sale, located on the 3rd floor of a buildin…
$241,852
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction apartment - Maisonette 73 sq.m. facade …
$173,502
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
$147,247
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction apartment of 48 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$139,078
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction semi-basement Apartment 50 sq.m. It con…
$92,250
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. facade on the 1st floor of 2 levels. …
$265,767
