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Duplexes in Greece

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Macedonia and Thrace
8
Kassandra Municipality
5
Attica
4
Pallini Municipal Unit
4
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17 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/6
An impressive duplex maisonette, currently under reconstruction, offering a generous interna…
$932,687
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Karies, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Karies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
In the lush green and quiet area of Karyes Ekalis (Metamorfosi Ioannina), a bright, corner t…
$128,179
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette A – Private Pool | Sea View | Contemporary Living on the Athenian Riviera Situ…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Karterados, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Santorini – Dual-residence property, private courtyard & wheelchair accessible – 1/6 Ownersh…
$97,910
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
A two-level apartment of 90 sq.m is for sale, located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a residen…
$308,838
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a two-level apartment of 75 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia (Halkidiki). The first level in…
$198,123
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$210,684
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Duplex in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Duplex
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Number of floors 2
Maisonette in Kavala 129 m² – Brand new – 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms – 2 Floors – Close to the …
$132,684
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$170,647
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Property of Our Office. The maisonette we present, with a total area of 195 sq.m.,…
$298,550
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE   Location –  CHANIOTI  ( 150 meters from the sea )   Well-maintained …
$288,112
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Duplex in Glyfada, Greece
Duplex
Glyfada, Greece
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
glyphada, Mesonet Sale, 162 sq.m. The status of the object: in the construction stage,…
$1,20M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE Location - Chanioti (30 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sale…
$435,020
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Duplex 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Kallithea ( 650 meters from the sea ) Immerse yourself in an atmosp…
$158,985
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Duplex on the Market! Fully renovated with separate entrances, this property is …
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
$749,876
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Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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