  Greece
  2. Greece
  Residential
  Apartment
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
153
Pallini Municipal Unit
142
295 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5144 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 385.000 . This 87 sq. …
$398,883
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Charming maisonette 50 sq meters for sale in a prime location, offering the perfect blend of…
$153,308
2 bedroom apartment in Afytos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$161,883
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$135,931
1 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A substantial holiday summer home completely furnished with this 1st-floor apartment includi…
$229,268
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$102,070
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$195,571
3 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Property Code: HPS3186 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for € 530.000 . This 166 …
$572,132
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The complex is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters to the beach and in …
$179,501
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS5474 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for € 250.000 . This 60 sq.…
$271,023
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in Polychrono village 700 meters from the sandy beach. The apartmen…
$134,483
2 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in Possidi village 300 meters from the beach. There …
$176,652
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the seaside of Polihrono, this luxury apartment is a hidden gem just 200 meters f…
$430,773
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd flo…
$208,749
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Location: Just 550 meters from the sparkling coastline, this luxurious apartment offers bre…
$216,445
3 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Property Code: HPS4768 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 600.000 . This 123…
$658,617
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
1 room apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$168,197
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
$98,835
3 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Property Code: HPS4767 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 700.000 . This 156…
$725,242
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Property Code: HPS5079 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 280.000 . This 86…
$290,097
3 bedroom apartment in Afytos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3959 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for € 370.000 . This 120 s…
$383,342
5 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Property Code: HPS3447 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 600.000 . This 195…
$654,879
5 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Property Code: HPS3559 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 570.000 . This 195…
$590,554
2 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$187,128
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$181,458
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: HPS5107 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 230.000 . This 70…
$249,155
3 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Property Code: HPS3913 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 650.000 . This 154…
$673,439
Property types in Kassandra Municipality

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
