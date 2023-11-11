UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Attica
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Attica, Greece
penthouses
6
studios
12
1 BHK
210
2 BHK
472
3 BHK
389
4 BHK
55
Apartment
Clear all
1 330 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
39 m²
1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
95 m²
4/4
€345,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
99 m²
5/5
€390,000
Recommend
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2
1
92 m²
Property Code: HPS4318 - Apartment FOR SALE in Aigaleo Sotiraki for €298.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€298,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
1
87 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4
1
103 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3
1
77 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2
1
99 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
4
1
95 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2
1
70 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
2
1
90 m²
€455,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3
1
95 m²
4
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. Fully renovated, with a parking and a storage space.
€310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3
1
77 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
3
1
80 m²
3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in Keratsini area. Orientation: Bright …
€135,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2
1
43 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
3
1
73 m²
1
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kypseli area in central Athens. Fully renovated, located i…
€185,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
2
35 m²
7
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms, b…
€166,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
3
86 m²
7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
€299,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
150 m²
2/2
€1,80M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
175 m²
2/2
€2,00M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
88 m²
2/2
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
110 m²
4/4
€690,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1
1
60 m²
Property Code: HPS4297 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €202.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
€202,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
69 m²
Property Code: HPS4298 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €242.000 . This 69 sq. m.…
€242,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
180 m²
Property Code: HPS4300 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €720.000 . This …
€720,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
2
180 m²
Property Code: HPS4303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €590.000 . This …
€590,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
88 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
110 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€690,000
Recommend
