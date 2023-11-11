Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Attica
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Attica, Greece

penthouses
6
studios
12
1 BHK
210
2 BHK
472
3 BHK
389
4 BHK
55
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 330 properties total found
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
€390,000
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4318 - Apartment FOR SALE in Aigaleo Sotiraki for €298.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€298,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€455,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. Fully renovated, with a parking and a storage space. 
€310,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with with repair
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus.
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Keratsini, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Keratsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus County in Keratsini area. Orientation:  Bright …
€135,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with parking
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Piraeus. 
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kypseli area in central Athens. Fully renovated, located i…
€185,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms, b…
€166,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
€299,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,80M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
€2,00M
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
€690,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS4297 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €202.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
€202,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Property Code: HPS4298 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €242.000 . This 69 sq. m.…
€242,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4300 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €720.000 . This …
€720,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €590.000 . This …
€590,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€690,000

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir