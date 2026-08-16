Apartments for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Athens, Greece

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Athens
198
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203 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens City Centre Project Overview Location: Central…
$382,038
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Apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 44 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 44 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$310,504
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7/7
In the heart of Athens, in one of the busiest areas in the center of Athens, Gazi, we have c…
$924,674
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This is an excellent investment opportunity, as the property meets the requirements for incl…
$288,324
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$291,718
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$296,532
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$298,858
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$288,294
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Apartment for sale, basement floor, located in Neos Kosmos. The property has a total area…
$105,606
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$294,251
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Ano Kypseli near the center of Athens, floor apartment 0f 165 sq.m. 4th floor with roof on t…
$291,341
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$286,006
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
A very attractive opportunity for those seeking a Golden Visa and a smart real estate invest…
$289,350
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,590
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
For sale apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. Flat has interior layout. Extras inclu…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
In the urban real estate segment, where liquidity and manageability of the asset play a key …
$286,454
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Omonia apartment 78 sq m. bright 1st floor, furnished, in excellent condition due to complet…
$233,073
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$294,807
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Property Code: HPS5451 - Apartment FOR SALE in Patision - Acharnon Ag. Meletiou - Viktorias…
$336,255
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/6
Athenian Horizon Residences Modern Investment Apartments in Central Athens (Koukaki) I…
$170,689
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$292,394
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Meridia is a contemporary residential development in Piraeus, offering a collection of 47 th…
$290,718
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 37 m²
It is with great pleasure that we present to your attention a new project in the prestigious…
$239,691
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
🔥 Golden Visa Athens Centre | €260K | Last Unit We are delighted to present an exclusive …
$298,016
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Property types in Municipality of Athens

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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