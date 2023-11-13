Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

studios
11
1 BHK
149
2 BHK
330
3 BHK
288
4 BHK
44
979 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€200,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
€345,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
€390,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Property Code: HPS4315 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €608.754 . T…
€608,754
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€165,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€260,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€455,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kypseli area in central Athens. Fully renovated, located i…
€185,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,80M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
€2,00M
1 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
€690,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS4297 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €202.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
€202,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Property Code: HPS4298 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalithea Centre for €242.000 . This 69 sq. m.…
€242,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4300 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €720.000 . This …
€720,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS4303 - Apartment FOR SALE in Melissia Orio Vrilission for €590.000 . This …
€590,000
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€1,20M
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€160,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€175,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€380,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€490,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€300,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
€270,000
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€2,00M
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€1,80M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Athens in Platia Amerikis area. Fully furnis…
€120,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Athens in Kypseli area. Kypseli is one of…
€140,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Athens in Sepolia area. Sepolia is a neig…
€100,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
One-bedroom apartment in the center of Athens in Omonoia area. Orientation:  Front  Di…
€155,000

