Hotels for sale in Greece

1 176 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,70M
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 36
Area 2 700 m²
Number of floors 4
€3,50M
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
€1,50M
Hotel with parking, with city view in Greece
Hotel with parking, with city view
Greece
Area 280 m²
€850,000
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€850,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Hotel with parking, with sea view in Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view
Greece
Area 730 m²
€2,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 419 m²
€770,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€500,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 860 m²
€790,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool in Greece
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool
Greece
Area 450 m²
€1,10M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
For sale building of 340 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€630,000
Hotel 21 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Greece
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale building area of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete building is located on 3 levels. B…
€535,000
Hotel with parking in Greece
Hotel with parking
Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale is an object in the village of Kavos, which is located 47 km south of the capital o…
€320,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale building of 240 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€620,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Hotel 15 bedrooms in Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
For sale building with an area of 288 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€340,000
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€650,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Hotel in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 316 m²
For sale building with an area of 316 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 4 levels. T…
€950,000
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Hotel with parking in Greece
Hotel with parking
Greece
Area 938 m²
An ideal investment for a modern business! You are selling a 2-story building on Corfu canal…
€1,35M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 386 m²
It is offered for sale a nine-story office building with an area of 1.386 sq.m. The building…
€2,10M

