Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Greece
1 176 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
39
9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
30
800 m²
5
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
36
2 700 m²
4
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with city view
Greece
280 m²
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
280 m²
1
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
730 m²
1
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view
Greece
730 m²
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
419 m²
€770,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
220 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
860 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool
Greece
450 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
340 m²
For sale building of 340 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€630,000
Recommend
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
21
1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Greece
400 m²
For sale building area of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete building is located on 3 levels. B…
€535,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Greece
400 m²
For sale is an object in the village of Kavos, which is located 47 km south of the capital o…
€320,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
240 m²
For sale building of 240 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Recommend
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
15
15
1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
32
600 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
288 m²
For sale building with an area of 288 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€340,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
10
10
3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
316 m²
For sale building with an area of 316 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 4 levels. T…
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Greece
938 m²
An ideal investment for a modern business! You are selling a 2-story building on Corfu canal…
€1,35M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 386 m²
It is offered for sale a nine-story office building with an area of 1.386 sq.m. The building…
€2,10M
Recommend
Search using the map
