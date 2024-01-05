Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Peraia, Greece

1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4436 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €258.000 . This 79 sq. …
€258,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS4437 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €295.000 . This 90 sq. …
€295,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Property Code: HPS4438 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €240.000 . This 73 sq. …
€240,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4439 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €215.000 . This 66 sq. …
€215,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS4434 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €395.000 . This 120 sq.…
€395,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4433 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €350.000 . This 107 sq.…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Property Code: HPS4435 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €380.000 . This 116 sq.…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Property Code: HPS4251 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €380.000 . This 116 sq.…
€380,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€220,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€178,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€168,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€168,000
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€263,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€178,000
3 room apartment with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€230,000
1 room apartment with city view in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4277 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €215.000 . This 66 sq. …
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4275 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €220.000 . This 67 sq. …
€220,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4276 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €350.000 . This 107 sq.…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4271 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €285.000 . This 88 sq. …
€285,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €220.000 . This 67 sq. …
€220,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4270 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €258.000 . This 79 sq. …
€258,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS4269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €390.000 . This 119 sq.…
€390,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€165,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4266 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €215.000 . This 66 sq. …
€215,000
