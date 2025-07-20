Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Panorama, Greece

27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Property Code: HPS3642 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 490.000 . Thi…
$569,581
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/3
RESIDENCE   Location –  Kalamaria   Available for sale first floor apartment wit…
$89,168

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Property Code: HPS4047 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 390.000 . Thi…
$453,340
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5380 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 170.000 . This…
$197,610
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$414,772

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Property Code: HPS5383 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 270.000 . This…
$313,851
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Property Code: HPS5388 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 430.000 . This…
$499,836
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale under construction duplex of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$482,204

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$483,901

3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Property Code: HPS5373 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 500.000 . This 127 sq…
$581,205
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: HPS5386 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 315.000 . This…
$366,159
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS5381 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 155.000 . This…
$180,173
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Property Code: HPS4501 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 560.000 . Thi…
$650,949
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$465,011

1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Property Code: HPS5387 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 200.000 . This…
$232,482
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Property Code: HPS5378 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 520.000 . This 132 sq…
$604,453
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 226 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are: heating. Bui…
$921,716

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Property Code: HPS5384 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 295.000 . This…
$342,911
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th…
$170,624

1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners wi…
$172,822

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$432,055

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$553,030

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$461,833

4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Property Code: HPS5394 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 560.000 . Thi…
$650,949
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS5382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 147.000 . This…
$170,874
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are: heating. Bui…
$506,944

2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS5385 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 295.000 . This…
$342,911
Properties features in Panorama, Greece

